5 Best Business Phone Services for Small Business (2020)

While it might seem like all business is conducted over the Internet these days, a successful small business needs a plan in place for when regular customer service becomes a part of their operations. You don’t have to set up a super complicated telemarketing system and you don’t have to start from scratch. There is a wide range of business phone systems targeted at smaller businesses that want a professional phone number for best practices in communication.

These services offer a number of benefits a personal phone or even a dedicated landline can’t. You can track call duration, hold times, and other overall usage statistics. You also get the ability to share a single number amongst multiple people, and you can use the Internet to create local or toll-free numbers in remote locations no matter where you’re based. And all that without once involving a technician.

Upgrade your website with a number connecting to any of these 5 services, all chosen because of their flexibility and affordability.

1. Nextiva

Nextiva is easy to use and offers a host of features, all at a reasonable price. Their VoIP (Voice over Internet) systems include features like advanced call routing, unlimited free domestic calling, voicemail to email and text, online faxing, and text messages. The simple, web-based admin panel will soon have managers navigating systems as if they designed them.

Nextiva comes with a free local or toll-free number, free number porting, caller ID, call forwarding, routing, custom greetings, and an IVR (interactive voice response) system. On the backend, management will be able to utilize tools like CRM, Live Chat, online surveys, and call analytics, so you can gain useful knowledge about how your business is using the service and tailor it further to your needs.

Nextiva’s business phone service starts at $19.95 per user per month. The more users you have, the lower the price per license, which is perfect for growth.

2. Ooma

Ooma is great for any business wanting to see if a phone service is right for them. There are no contracts, and you can start with a 30-day trial. In addition to standard features, like call forwarding, call logs, transfer music, caller ID, call waiting and transfer, Ooma allows you to create a customized virtual receptionist and offers multiple extensions for all employees. You can connect it to your office desk phone, to a desktop, or a mobile device.

You get one toll-free number and unlimited calling in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Advanced service includes voicemail transcription, call recording and advanced blocking capabilities. Like Nextiva’s, plans start at $19.95 per user per month.

3. Grasshopper

Grasshopper is a little pricier, starting from $29.99 per month with 1 number and up to 3 extensions. You will also need a regular phone line for outgoing calls, but incoming calls are available via VoIP, meaning Grasshopper can forward calls to any phone number or mobile device.

This might be the right service for the solo, flashy entrepreneur who wants to present themselves with their best face forward. One number can include multiple extensions and you can choose from local or toll-free numbers based in the US, Canada, and the UK. Or pick a vanity phone number if what you want is people to remember it.

4. Phone.com

Phone.com is the perfect choice if you’re doing business in Europe or Canada from abroad. The service includes local calling minutes in CA and a number of European countries, which can dramatically reduce your phone bill.

The web- and app-based admin is intuitive and easy to organize, allowing administrators to quickly learn the ins and outs of their standard phone service, including call forwarding, call routing, caller ID, and conference calling. More advanced plans offer integration with third-party CRM software, like Salesforce and Zoho.

Pricing options are flexible, letting users choose between unlimited minutes at $22.99 a month or pay for a specified number of minutes per month for $12.99.

5. Vonage

Vonage has many payment options, plans, and features. This makes it a very versatile choice for businesses figuring out how a professional phone service can best fulfill their needs. They offer the standard cloud VoIP services, and support online meetings and video conferencing with Amazon Chime.

The control panel allows for mobile access to make it easy to set up, add new users, and manage your calls even while working remotely, or for team members who are not at their desktops all day.

A limited feature mobile plan starts at $19.99, the premium plan at $29.99, and finally the advanced plan at $39.99.

