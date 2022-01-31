5 Photography Business Ideas for Beginners

—

Starting a photography business is not a simple task, but if done correctly it can turn your passion into paychecks. Any person that loves capturing moments or views with their camera has the capacity to start a photography business.

There are several types of photography that you can do, choosing what to focus on will be a very important decision that will influence many aspects of your business.

In this article, we provide the best options for a beginner photographer as well as the start-up cost that comes associated with starting a photography business.

Photography type

There are several types of photography that you can get into without any experience. Focusing on one avenue will allow you to enhance your photography skills, define your target audience, build a portfolio, and gain credibility in the long run. It is better for people to consider you a great wedding photographer, rather than to know you as someone that takes photos.

To determine the right path, you need to familiarize yourself with the best options for an inexperienced photographer.

Pet photography

First and foremost in order to do this type of photography you must love animals. To do it well, you need to understand animal behavior. The most common photo subjects in this line of work are dogs and cats, hence learning about the characteristics of different breeds will help you out.

Taking pictures could be done indoors or outdoors. For a beginner, it is smart to start outdoors, and once you have enough income you can upgrade to indoor photoshoots. Having a studio is quite a costly investment, considering everything that is necessary to make it fully functional.

However, shooting at a location will be influenced by the weather conditions, and bad weather will have an effect on your workload. The benefit is that you will have a lower initial cost to start your business.

Wedding photography

Wedding photography encompasses several events leading up to the wedding. Although you can be hired only to take photos of the wedding, ideally that won’t be the sole event you cover.

Proposals, engagement parties, pre-wedding photos, bachelor’s parties, and other similar events fall under the umbrella of this type of photography. The range is broad, but the skills and the equipment don’t deviate much.

The challenge here is that you only have one opportunity to capture a moment. You need to choose the right angle, light, and setting on your camera within seconds, so you don’t miss out on an important memory.

Since there is not much room for error, it would be beneficial if you could get some practice before signing up to be the main photographer at an event. This would entail doing a couple of events for free as a sidekick to the photographer in charge.

Real estate photography

Real estate photography is divided into two parts, interior or exterior. In most cases, you will be required to do both. Interior photography will require a lot more equipment in order to create the perfect light.

Outdoor photography is basically just taking a picture of the property in daylight and the only equipment you need there is a tripod.

Usually, you will be hired by a real estate agent that has acquired new properties which need to be posted for sale.

The good thing is that you can take all the time you need to deliver the perfect shot. You don’t work with moving subjects, so you have full control during the photo shoot. It is probably the easier gig for a beginner.

Food photography

If you enjoy tasting different varieties of food it will be an easy decision for you to become a food photographer. Your job description will be going to restaurants, taking photos of the dishes they make, and hopefully getting a few bites throughout the process. The photos you take will be mostly used for new menus or social media.

This gig will require you to have a lot of equipment because you will be working in different conditions. Creating the right setting, background, as well as ensuring a properly lit environment, are important parts of the job.

The upside is that you already know what is your customer base, therefore you will not have to do intensive research into figuring out your audience. Looking up the restaurants and cafes in your local area will be enough to get you started.

Startup cost

The startup cost for a photography business is subject to the type of photography you choose to do since the gear you need will vary.

If you have a large budget you will be able to spend money, not only on equipment but on other aspects such as a good website and marketing strategy.

However, an unrestricted budget is a luxury that not many have.

Roughly speaking the minimum you need for equipment is about $5000. If you don’t have this amount at your disposal consider getting a small business loan for photographers.

Don’t be afraid of borrowing money if it means getting your business off the ground. Of course, you need to be meticulous about where you spend the money so you get the most out of it.

Having good equipment is essential for the quality of the photos you produce. So, the loan should go into getting what you need. It goes without saying that if you don’t have quality work your business will fail.

If you are wondering what equipment you need, here is a list for you:

Camera

Lenses

Tripod

Flash

Reflector

Filters

Extra battery

Memory cards

Conclusion

It is never too late to start following your passion. Getting into the photography business is an exciting journey that will require hard work. The money you get out of it will depend on the dedication and time you are willing to put in. So the sooner you start, the better.

