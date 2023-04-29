Award-Winning Agency Empowers DTC Brands and Retailers to Grow Efficiently

—

In an increasingly competitive online landscape, mastering digital marketing is essential for e-commerce businesses seeking to differentiate themselves, attract customers, and ultimately drive sales. By leveraging innovative strategies in search engine and social media advertising, companies can gain the advantage needed to thrive in the digital marketplace.

To effectively harness these techniques, businesses in the dynamic world of e-commerce require a proven partner to help them navigate the complexities of digital marketing. Eric Lituchy, a three-time entrepreneur and e-commerce pioneer, founded Hunter Digital with this very mission in mind. With decades of experience under his belt, Eric has guided Hunter Digital to become the preeminent digital marketing agency known for driving exceptional results to direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and e-commerce retailers.

Eric Lituchy’s Journey

Eric Lituchy’s entrepreneurial spirit was evident from the start of his career. In 1995 he founded Ale in the Mail, one of the first Beer-of-the-Month Clubs. Three years later, at the dawn of the internet, he launched an e-commerce store selling corporate gifts and gift baskets from over 500 food purveyors, including well-known brands like Mrs. Fields, Shari’s Berries, and Lake Champlain Chocolates. In 2000, Google approached Eric to join Adwords, making him one of only 350 brands selected to advertise on the search engine. Over the next decade, Eric’s company rose to become the number one online gourmet store, serving more than 90% of the Fortune 500.

Under Eric’s leadership, Delightful Deliveries garnered recognition as an Inc 500 company and was featured on InternetRetailer’s Hot 50 list. His success story continued when he became a 2019 graduate of the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program.

After selling Delightful Deliveries in 2008, Eric faced the challenge of reinventing himself amidst the 2008 financial crisis and the responsibilities of raising three young children. Undeterred, he set out to help other businesses succeed online, launching Hunter Digital. Initially working full-time for various tech companies during the “hard times,” Eric’s determination and hard work eventually paid off, turning Hunter Digital into one of the most respected digital marketing agencies in America.

Hunter Digital’s Approach to Client Success

Focus on Client Happiness and Team Spirit

Hunter Digital prioritizes two key elements in its approach to business: client happiness and team spirit. Eric understands that cultivating a satisfied and dedicated team will lead to unparalleled results for their clients. This philosophy is deeply ingrained in the company’s culture, ensuring that they consistently deliver the best possible service.

Employee-centric Culture

Hunter Digital is an employee-focused agency, investing in its team members so they can excel in the industry. By providing training, support, and opportunities for growth, Eric ensures that his team remains at the forefront of digital marketing, giving clients a competitive edge in the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape.

Hunter Digital’s impressive track record speaks for itself. Ibkul , an athleisure clothing brand, saw its sales grow by $2 million within just two years of working with Hunter Digital, achieving a staggering 1200% ROI on its digital marketing efforts. House of Hackney , a UK-based home decor brand, entrusted Hunter Digital with its US expansion and experienced a 2124% growth in sales and a 227% increase in conversion rate. Visual Comfort , a US lighting retailer, saw its affiliate sales skyrocket by 400% after engaging Hunter Digital.

Persevering Through Adversity

After selling his e-commerce business, Eric faced the daunting task of reinventing himself during the 2008 financial crisis. He remained resilient, determined to help businesses succeed online. By founding Hunter Digital and working full-time for several tech companies, Eric weathered the storm and emerged even stronger.

Eric’s journey was not without its challenges, as he balanced the demands of entrepreneurship with the responsibilities of raising three children under the age of five. His commitment to both his family and his business endeared him to clients and colleagues alike, serving as an inspiration for others in similar situations.

Building Trust and Brand Recognition

Through tireless effort and a relentless focus on results, Eric and Hunter Digital have established themselves as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to grow their online presence. Their success stories, from Ibkul to House of Hackney, showcase the transformative impact of their digital marketing strategies.

The Future of Hunter Digital

In the coming years, Hunter Digital aims to triple its size while maintaining its hands-on, partnership approach. This ambitious goal reflects Eric’s unwavering commitment to helping businesses succeed in the e-commerce space, as well as his dedication to fostering long-lasting relationships with clients.

As Hunter Digital continues to grow, the company remains steadfast in its mission to provide bespoke, results-driven marketing solutions for its clients. Eric and his team understand the value of a close partnership with their clients and will continue to prioritize this approach in the future.

Pioneering the Path to Greater E-commerce Triumphs

Ultimately, Hunter Digital envisions a future where they can assist even more businesses in achieving their online sales goals. By capitalizing on their industry expertise and trailblazing tactics, the agency is committed to propelling companies worldwide to scale new summits in e-commerce success.

