Don’t Worry About Sticking to a Niche

For many of us, it’s hard to get started on an article. The best thing we can do is be general with our niche and we will naturally find what we truly love writing about.

Whether or not what you like to write about is popular, you will at least enjoy the writing process.

If your main goal on Medium is to make money, then it would be a good idea to research the most popular topics to write on.

There’s many ways to approach Medium and trying out a multitude of focuses has helped me come a long way.

“A person who never made a mistake, never tried anything new.”

In my personal journey here, I have written on the following topics:

Running Cryptocurrency Love Life Improving My Writing on Medium Addiction Poetry The Military

Clearly, for me there is no straight line of topics that I write about. However, in each article that I do write, I get as down to the core as I can to make the biggest impact I can on the readers who engage in my writing.

The goal of writing is to either entertain or educate a reader.

Try your best not to overcomplicate the process by beating around the bush too much. Give it to your readers straight.

Some readers love to read descriptive stories down to every last detail. Other readers prefer skimming through articles to find the information pertaining to them.

Exploring various niches allows you to realize which topics of writing people enjoy reading from you the most. Trying new niches also allows you to see what kind of writing may not be for you.

As with any skill, there comes plenty of trial and error. We learn best by experience so by dabbling our pens in all different directions, we’ll figure out our identities.

“Sometimes you find yourself in the middle of nowhere, and sometimes, in the middle of nowhere, you find yourself.”

In Case You Don’t Feel Like Trying New Niches

Some may argue that writing in new niches is not a strong strategy because it will give your followers too many different topics that they may not be too invested in.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To that I say to submit to different publications. Publications that dive deep into the subject you’re speaking on. Be patient about making it into your optimal publications because in the long-run it will pay off and you will get more clicks.

If writing about too many different topics seems to drive some followers away, it’s not the end of the world. The Medium platform is full of users who will care about what you have to say.

Plus, if your work gets curated in a topic that you weren’t expecting, you’ll expose yourself to plenty more audiences.

Big Takeaway

The big takeaway here is to take more risks on Medium. Don’t be afraid to fail. Failing makes us better. We can all learn more about ourselves by writing about new topics.

If you’re a banker, but have a passion in cooking, try writing about cooking. If you’re an Army soldier don’t be afraid to write about your opinion on the new Michael Jordan documentary.

On Medium, we can explore new avenues. We have room for change. The more risks we take the better!

A more narrow identity awaits us. All we have to do is try.

“Above all, be true to yourself, and if you cannot put your heart in it, take yourself out of it.”“A person who never made a mistake, never tried anything new.”

—

Previously published on “Change Becomes You”, a Medium publication.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Mick Haupt on Unsplash