Experts at TripleOne List the Benefits of Decentralization over More Traditional Working Models

The world as we know is changing. Post pandemic, we are moving toward different ways of communication, especially in the office. More and more people now prefer to work from home and communicate via the internet, and one company that is changing it, even more, is TripleOne (111).

TripleOne, founded by James William Awad a.k.a. Senior, is a ‘decentralized’ business. A novel concept, TripleOne seeks to radically revolutionize the idea of business. By encouraging collaborations, TripleOne gives more power and a stronger voice to the stakeholders, thus enabling more efficiency, flexibility, and eventually a better product. The company lists other companies and products as ‘assets.’ The users of TripleOne can see the decisions of the company, and can ‘upvote’ or ‘downvote’ the trajectory. Users get cash rewards and other opportunities based on their engagement with the projects. The concept is vast and encompasses many other positive points.

Experts are advocating highly for decentralization because they believe it might be the solution for businesses to adapt to the changing world. According to them, the benefits are as follows:

1. More transparency: By taking the discussions and decisions out of the boardroom, decentralization allows stakeholders and employees to witness what is happening in the company. The decentralization of power also prevents its accumulation, enabling a more transparent and productive environment.

2. A sense of ownership: A positive sense of ownership makes people work harder. By allowing them to be a more active part of the process, decentralization allows people to view the product as their own and hence work harder for it.

3. Builds a global community: Decentralization also facilitates flexible work timings and workspaces. This means that cerebral power from all over the world can be brought to work on a particular project, thus enabling the best to be a part of the best.

These are just a few benefits that the experts are witnessing. Decentralization is the future of business, and TripleOne is leading the change. Looking at the successful model that the company and James William are building, we can’t wait to see more of what this novel concept has to offer.

