How Catering Maintenance Affects the Food Quality

—

Food quality is a mixture of three aspects – taste, safety for health, and appearance. In its turn, all this is a result of at least three components – raw materials, chef’s cooking skills, and equipment you utilize. And when it comes to the latter, it comes to its proper maintenance. That is to say, not to ruin all the best of the former.

To present a clear picture of how catering maintenance affects food quality, let’s assume these engineering services are neglected.

Fridges and cold rooms

Everything is as simple as a day. Forget fridge and cold room cleaning, and you will soon get bad odours that saturate stored goods and spoil their taste. Neglect tuning, refrigerant checks, and other maintenance, and you will get poor refrigeration. In its turn, this will lead to faster bacteria growth and will result in spoiled, contaminated, and unsafe goods.

Ovens, stoves, and friers

Poor or no cleaning results in a hefty deal of leftover grease. These leftovers oxidize, burn, and saturate the dishes you cook there with rancid notes. Not to mention carcinogens that make your dishes far from being healthy. Also, improper maintenance may result in poor or uneven heating, which ruins your chef’s endeavours of. Farewell fluffy bakings, right degrees of doneness, etc. Instead, welcome undercooking, flat cakes, stiff meat, and other unsavoury stuff your customers will hardly appreciate.

Coffee machines

Not caring about your coffee machines will lead to anything but flavoury and healthy coffee. For example, bitter taste due to coffee build-ups. Or coffee with yeast and mould, which are neither tasty nor healthy.

Dishwashers and glasswashers

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

At last, food quality is about its general look and serving surroundings. Customers observe them even before they put a piece of the dish into their mouth (or take a gulp, in case it comes to beverages). And what if your plates, glasses, cups, forks, and other utensils are not sparkling-clean because you do not provide your warewashing equipment with good maintenance? It’s simply disgusting!

So, never neglect catering maintenance if you are really focused on the quality of the food you provide!

—

This content is brought to you by Richard Clayton.

iStockPhoto