How to Land Your First Social Media Marketing Job?

Are you looking for a specialization in digital marketing or want to make a change in life by spicing things up with a new career path? No matter your reasons, landing your first social media marketing job is something you should accomplish whether you’re a graduate or a mid-career professional. Social media is for EVERYONE!

Social media is the most frequented online environment. It helps brands and businesses market their products and services and meet the varying interests of the consumers. You? You will be responsible for how and when the audience will receive news from these companies.

But first and foremost, understanding your role in digital marketing can help you make a more informed career choice for your professional development path. Don’t fret. We’re here to help, which is why we put together this guide to social media jobs.

Social media marketing: the ins and outs

The process of creating content for social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, etc.) to promote services and/or products, build a community with the target audience, and drive traffic to a business is called social media marketing. With new platforms and features popping here and there, social media marketing is constantly evolving.

In marketing, social media enables brands and businesses to meet their target audience and customers where they are. As a whole, social media marketing is incredibly beneficial to a business’s growth potential, which means that many marketing strategies can mean different things on different social media platforms. But regardless of the strategy, the focus of digital marketing stays the same: to get as many prospects as possible to take action on purchasing services or goods or contacting the business.

But landing a career in social media marketing isn’t as difficult as you may think. If you already have a gust for social media and platforms and tools, there’s nothing you can learn that you don’t know already. Although you will likely need some form of training or formal education, you can kickstart this career path by building social media following and growing your personal brand.

Many social media marketing specialists start with boot camps or courses, as there are faster ways to fast-track a career in social media. Obviously, if you do have some level of experience building someone else’s social media presence, we recommend looking for social media job roles that are tailored to your specific expertise.

However, depending on the job and work environment, the responsibilities of a social media specialist could involve:

Creating, implementing, and managing social media strategies after conducting competitive research and audience identification

Plan, create, publish, and share not content

Collaborating with sales and marketing team for better marketing campaigns

Following the latest social media strategies and implementing new technologies in their practices

Monitoring SEO and customer engagement

Collaborating with sales reps, web designers and developers, digital marketers, and product development teams

Collecting and analyzing social data/metrics and insights to measure the success of every social media campaign.

Become a social media specialist in 4 steps:

1. Build your social media presence

Before you can land your first job as a social media professional, you should be able to master every social media channel and make sure each platform represents you in the best possible light. After all, it is you who needs to receive attention.

If you don’t have a fancy portfolio to impress with, the very first thing they will do when you apply for a job is Google your Facebook page. So, you can bet they’ll be looking elsewhere if the profiles associated with you have little to no activity or anything inappropriate.

If that’s the case, you can start by polishing your social media channel with tact. Make sure you put time and effort into growing your audience and collaborating with as many social media marketing experts as possible to build your online presence.

2. Learn the basics of social media

It makes all the sense in the world that every so-called social media marketing expert needs to be educated on the different forms of marketing, including paid advertising, SEM, SEO , influencer marketing, and email marketing.

Mastering different forms of marketing will make you much more valuable in this sector and to your future employer. If you’re new to whatever means of marketing, we suggest you enroll in the many Udemy courses or other platforms that offer certification courses in digital marketing.

3. Master analytics to measure social media campaigns’ success

Every social media marketing pro needs to master how to use analytics tools to track the reach and the engagement of their posts. While some marketing specialists are reticent to the measurement of social media effectiveness due to its difficulty, they still have good reasons to do it.

However, as a social media specialist, you will need to adapt to using analytics to improve the effectiveness of your social content and ultimately prove your value to a brand.

4. Creativity is a must in social media marketing

Of course, you knew that already. Working as a social media manager will give you a lot of terrain to explore and time to develop your unique voice. At first, you might eventually need to adapt to fit your voice to whatever brand you’re working for, but in time you will be able to demonstrate that you can create and post content across different social media platforms in your unique voice.

Consistency is the spice of social media. Brands need to be consistent with their image and presence, so proving that you understand these values is crucial to landing your first social media job.

We hope our post whet your appetite to find out more about landing a job in this ever-growing field. Whether you choose to promote your personal brand on social media or to take a digital marketing course, social media marketing is an area that is only going to grow, offering excellent career prospects for anyone eager enough to try.

