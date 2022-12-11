How to Master the Art of Assertiveness as a New Manager

—

There’s no doubt about it, you are a fantastic employee! You’ve been with your company for years, have seen it through its ups and downs, and are now an integral part of the foundation that helps move your organization in the right direction.

Despite your long tenure with your company, you’ve had to step up and be a manager for the first time.

While this new role might seem pretty straightforward on paper, when you get down to it, it is much more complex than simply overseeing the work done by others.

What Is Assertiveness?

Assertiveness is a behavior that allows you to express your own needs and wants without violating the rights of others. It’s knowing your boundaries and respecting other people’s boundaries as well.

Being assertive means having the ability to say no, or even yes sometimes! It means you have a strong sense of identity and self-esteem; you know who you are, what you want from life, and what is best for yourself and others. You can confidently express your thoughts and feelings without being aggressive or passive-aggressive toward others.

Being assertive also means communicating honestly and respectfully with other people so they understand exactly what you’re trying to say or do (and vice versa).

Did you know that mastering assertiveness is part of what it takes to be a good manager?

Here are some assertiveness tips you try out if you are starting as a new manager in your company.

1. Build Confidence And Authority By Controlling Your Body Language

Stand up straight with your shoulders back, chest out, and head held high. Make eye contact with whomever you’re speaking with. Don’t slouch or slump; it communicates that you’re not confident in yourself or your position.

Your tone of voice is also very important in establishing authority as a new manager. Speak clearly, loudly enough for everyone in the room to hear you without straining, but don’t shout across the table at someone sitting next to you.

Don’t forget about your body language while you’re speaking. Avoid fidgeting with your hands, crossing your arms over each other, or rubbing them together (which is a sign of nervousness). And never put your hands in your pockets; that immediately makes people think of children.

For example, you are giving your staff an annual employee performance review . Here are some tips that will help you control your body language:

Always maintain eye contact with the person you are speaking to. Sit up straight in an upright position when addressing. Make sure your hands are kept away from your face while speaking with another person. Avoid crossing your arms across your chest. Do not use hand gestures when talking.

2. Delegate Effectively and Give Credit Where It’s Due

Delegation is a key component of leadership; however, it can be challenging for new managers because they might not feel confident enough in their abilities yet.

When delegating tasks, ensure you don’t assign something too big or too complicated for an employee’s skill level.

Also, ensure you give credit where it’s due when an employee does well on a delegated task rather than taking all the credit for yourself.

3. Show Leadership By Communicating Clearly To Your Team

Don’t talk down to people. If someone asks you a question or has an issue they want to discuss, make sure they know they can talk to you without fear of getting yelled at or made fun of.

This will help them feel comfortable asking questions and sharing their ideas with you, making them more productive in the long run!

Use positive reinforcement instead of negative reinforcement. Instead of just telling people what not to do, explain what they should be doing instead.

For example, if someone isn’t following instructions correctly, don’t just tell them, “don’t do that.” Instead, tell them exactly what needs to be done differently and why it needs to be done that way, so there’s no confusion about expectations or goals.

4. Prepare For Conflict

While it’s important to be assertive, it’s equally important to be diplomatic. Assertiveness is about standing up for yourself and your ideas; diplomacy fosters collaboration and cooperation.

There are times when you’ll have to be assertive with your team members, but also when being assertive will hinder your ability to lead.

If your team members know that you can’t handle criticism or conflict, they’ll feel free to express their opinions whenever they want. If you’re too aggressive, they’ll become afraid of upsetting you and might withhold their true feelings altogether.

When this happens, your team can’t grow as a unit or achieve its goals as quickly as possible.

Assertive leaders don’t allow others to walk all over them. They stand up for themselves and what they believe in, even if it means an argument or disagreement with someone with different ideas or opinions.

5. Know Your Limits

One of the most important things to understand about being assertive is knowing when to stop pushing for something or when it’s time to give up altogether.

Don’t try arguing or forcing your subordinates into doing what they don’t want; instead, consider their feedback and find another way around whatever issue they have with your request or idea.

In Conclusion,

Maintaining an assertive and confident attitude throughout your new manager transition will establish a positive and cohesive leadership team.

Learning to think before you speak and consider others’ feelings when planning your actions will make you a better manager and act as a model for your team.

Assertiveness is a key ingredient in being a successful leader, so take some time to master it now; you’ll be glad you did.

