Investment Specialist Robert Wickboldt III Explains How to Evaluate the Potential of a Real Estate Investment Opportunity

Robert Richard Wickboldt III leads Essex Investments, LLC. He serves as the managing partner overseeing the firm’s day-to-day operations and its overall investment strategy. Essex Investments is a widely respected financial services firm headquartered in Reno, Nevada. The company provides vital advice and collaboration across the international landscape of financial services and investment. Mr. Wickboldt specializes in personal attention to the analysis and development of each client’s particular real estate investment strategy. He believes that the best long-term real estate investments often happen when new strategies replace old plans.

As a financial studies graduate of Columbia University and a world traveler, he brings a unique perspective to real estate investment both here and abroad. Ongoing success with long- and short-term stock and bond markets and day-trading come together in Robert’s diversified portfolio with his renowned expertise in real estate investment. His professional and personal track record, education, and personal experience allow him to personalize a one-of-a-kind investment strategy for each client.

Risk Tolerance

Real estate investment can expose the investor to certain risks. Some are manageable, and some can be deal-killers. It is the investor’s tolerance for risk that will determine whether or not it aligns with the client’s financial goals. Asset location and stability are two factors that Mr. Wickboldt advises investors to consider carefully. Due diligence, including property and location research, is critical in evaluating risk.

Asset Location

Real estate investments require an understanding of the macroeconomic forces at play surrounding each proposed investment. This not only applies to the United States but across the international regions in which Mr. Wickbold has developed special expertise, including the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan.

Robert Wickboldt III also advises clients to understand the financial history of the real estate markets they plan to enter. Though past performance is not a guarantee of future profit, knowing the past can be instructive in making more informed decisions.

He has also studied the economic conditions across these regions for equity investment opportunities in order to understand how they will affect the climate for real estate investment.

Stability

The general volatility or stability of the market environment, economically, socially, and politically, should be of special concern to the investor. These factors, if unfavorable for the local economy, may lower the acquisition cost–an apparent advantage. But they may also limit property development opportunities, future appreciation, and resale value. Volatility creates unpredictability.

As a result, Essex Investments urges investors to diversify their investment portfolios to assure high returns across the whole spectrum of their investments. Traveling to a proposed investment site also exposes clients to cultures, conditions, opportunities, and the people they will do business with in ways not otherwise possible. Personal experience can be critical in making real estate investment decisions.

A Checklist

Property location is crucial to value, especially for near-term and long-term value-growth potential.

Look for historical and expected trends in local market conditions.

Assess risk factors to include property-specific issues, vulnerability to natural disasters, and social conditions.

Property conditions require both personal attention and professional assessment to assure property utility and profit.

Consider tax implications. Optimize the investment’s tax benefits.

Evaluate the operating costs and financing structure to assure profitability and cash flow.

Have a clear exit strategy, including enough portfolio diversification to protect against overall loss.

A Personal Snapshot

Robert Wickboldt III believes that a rich personal lifestyle is as important as good business sense in making wise investment decisions. He always finds time to give back to his community through personal philanthropy and wide-ranging community involvement.

