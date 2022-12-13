Jaymie Gerena Looks at Life with Bright Eyes and Ray of Sunshine

—

Life is always happening as it brings an individual closer to a multitude of experiences, each so unique from the other. Some experiences can be tough to handle but what makes them attractive is our perception. Each can perceive the same situation in various ways, and the one who can perceive a rough patch as a step to good times can battle the most severe problem with full power and vitality. Jaymie Gerena, a Transformational Strategist, has had a radical journey in understanding the meaning of life. Life does not always come with guidelines, and Jaymie’s life was no exception. Life shocked her in more ways than one, for which she was absolutely unprepared. She was left as a single mom to two little girls, a high school dropout fatherless due to drugs, and brotherless due to gang affiliation + no support.

With so many hurdles in her way, how did she turn the tables? The game was all about perception. Sitting on the floor of her apartment, she was left feeling completely done with life. She felt like she had given life everything she had but yet was still suffering. She became curious as to why only some people “seemed” happy while others were just getting by. That thought led her to google to begin the search for answers. 16 books & a few months later, She changed the way she thought, and her thoughts changed the way she behaved. Her education is not just a hallway to well-being for others but also for herself. She delved deeper to gather a rich understanding of what life means to her. She was equipped with all the resources needed to keep on par with fast pacing life. What made her execute those skills was a dynamic shift in her attitude. She recollects being unhappy seeing herself in the mirror, and today she has changed that by relating her life to a storybook in the hope of a happy climax. She considers the bad times as part of her growth, for without them, she wouldn’t have realized her true potential. Jaymie now not only supports women in reclaiming their power but she supports them in radical growth inside of business. She believes that the number one thing that holds people back in their career is the stories they tell themselves about why they can’t do something. Their entire lives have become molded through beliefs that could be hindering their success.

Jaymie Gerena believes that “we can take every situation and apply a new meaning to it no matter how messed up it may seem.” She is a bundle of joy who radiates positivity by spreading sunshine through her beautiful words. She believes in the power of manifestation and advises people to keep attracting all the beauty this world possesses. She considers life more than survival which is why she keeps exploring her life to seek the most enriching experiences that help her build peace of mind.

She is hopeful and wakes up each day with the hope of living it as if it was her last. She pursues what gives her true happiness and lets her heart lead her to make the warmest memories. Jaymie Gerena emphasizes that “There will always be reasons to quit, but I promise, the happiness, fulfillment, and true freedom you have to gain by continuing to try is so so so so so worth it.” She looks at life with bright eyes and manifests positive energy not just for herself but also for her surroundings. She certainly is inspiring, and we wish her all the luck to spread joy and well-being as she always has.

