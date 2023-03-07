Making His Mark in the World of Education and Media, Meet Entrepreneur Eduard Moraru

—

The massive momentum and the incredible level of growth a few industries have attained over the years can be attributed to a myriad of factors. Some say it is because of the constant tech advancements and adoption of tech trends, while others say it is due to the phenomenal talents and skills of a few professionals and business owners who contribute heavily to their respective industries in ways more than one. Doing that in the world of entrepreneurship has proved to be a challenge, but it is rising entrepreneurs like Eduard Moraru who have been proving their mettle and how.

Eduard Moraru is one of those rare business talents who believed in his ideas and visions and made sure to turn them from paper into reality, thriving on his passion and perseverance and his commitment to his work. This is why he could go ahead in making his mark in the niches of education, media, and marketing. This self-driven and self-determined professional started all on his own and introduced his innovation in the form of Meditoo in the educational realm. It is a school that offers teachers and students the opportunity to earn an income as a result of their accumulated knowledge and also gives them the opportunity to provide help to other students in certain subjects in the faculty/high school.

The master’s graduate at the Faculty of Business Administration with teaching in foreign languages ​​(FABIZ) within ASE founded Meditoo as an online meditation platform for teachers and students. On the other hand, he also founded StudentNews.info , which has risen as one of the largest websites dedicated to Romanian students. They can find interesting articles on the site about life and valuable information about their academics.

Apart from this, recently, Eduard Moraru also ventured into the media and marketing realm and founded i-Tok Agency , which is growing as a one-of-a-kind TikTok marketing agency worldwide. They specialize in influencers’ management and TikTok organic growth for businesses.

The passionate entrepreneur believes that his hunger for making innovations has helped him create these ventures and come thus far as a determined professional.

This content is brought to you by Umesh Agarwal.

Photo provided by Umesh Agarwal.