OSHA’s Top 10 Workplace Violations for 2020

Construction work is one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. The Center for Construction Research and Training estimates that construction workers have a 75% chance of suffering a severe injury during a 45-year career, whereas 1 out of every 200 construction injuries is fatal. These statistics are alarming to all who work in the industry, as chances are that employers may have to deal with workers’ compensation cases and claims from injured workers. At the same time, employees must face the fact that sooner or later, they could suffer a potentially crippling or even lethal injury.

However, it is well known that many workplace injuries and illnesses are preventable. That’s why the Occupational Safety and Health Administration regularly inspects work sites for violations of its safety standards. OSHA then publishes this list to alert employees and employers to these common problems so they can be fixed.

Unfortunately, not all injuries can be prevented. Therefore, if you are injured on the construction site, you may want to consider calling a workers’ compensation attorney near you.

Following is the list of the most cited OSHA standard violations for 2020 and some safety tips for employees to avoid serious injuries.

Fall protection

For the past ten years, fall protection has been the most cited OSHA violation, a tradition that continues in 2020. There were 5,424 such violations reported during the year.

Lack of fall protection equipment leaves workers vulnerable to falls from heights, which are often a common and lethal occurrence on construction sites.

To avoid these types of accidents, you should wear protective equipment whenever you work above 6 feet. Also, don’t forget to inspect equipment for signs of defects before using it.

Hazard communication

Companies that work with hazardous chemicals should notify their employees of the health risks involved in handling them. Furthermore, they should be labeled with clear signs about their proper handling and how to react in an emergency. Unfortunately, some companies fail to take these precautions.

OSHA determined that there were 3,199 such violations during 2020.

For their part, employees should demand that all chemicals are properly labeled and that adequate safety protocols are in place in case of an accident.

Respiratory Protection

These types of violations often occur in industries that handle toxic chemicals. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many employers failed to provide the respiratory protection necessary to prevent contagion. Consequently, 2,649 such violations were reported during the year.

To avoid illness and injury related to respiratory diseases, employers should ensure adequate protective equipment and ventilation for the job.

Scaffolding

Scaffolding is widely used in the construction industry. However, many construction employers do not follow proper procedures for designing, installing, and loading them, creating an unnecessary risk to workers.

OSHA reports that there were 2,538 scaffold-related violations during 2020. This statistic is especially troubling, given that about 65% of construction workers work on scaffolding. As such, both workers and employers must ensure that scaffolds are correctly installed to prevent falls.

Ladders

According to the CDC, about half of all fatalities in the construction industry occur due to ladder misuse. Typically, the cause is often related to lack of safety training or inappropriate usage of ladders.

In 2020, OSHA reported 2,129 ladder-related violations. To prevent injuries, it is usually best to follow OSHA ladder standards properly, including choosing the right ladder for the job and placing it in safe positions.

Lockout/Tagout

When a piece of equipment stores energy that could injure workers, the hazardous energy control standard, also known as lockout/tagout, applies. These procedures help prevent electrocutions, steam releases that cause burns, and many other similar accidents. OSHA estimates that during 2020 there were 2,065 such violations at U.S. worksites.

Powered industrial trucks

Vehicles such as forklifts, tractors, platform lift trucks, and other powered industrial machines are standard in several industries. Still, they are also a constant hazard for many workers. During its inspections, OSHA found 1,932 violations of standards related to this category.

To avoid accidents, only trained personnel should operate powered industrial trucks. Moreover, strict safety protocols should be followed when operating these machines.

Fall protection training

Lack of fall protection may be the most cited OSHA violation, but poor fall protection training often makes this list year after year. In 2020, there were 1,621 such violations.

In this case, the employers’ primary responsibility is to provide qualified training to their workers to build and maintain effective fall protection systems. Additionally, they should keep a record of trained employees.

Face and eye protection

CDC estimates that about 2,000 workers suffer a work-related injury to their face or eyes that warrants daily medical treatment. Occasionally, these incidents can result in permanent consequences for the worker, such as noticeable deformities or loss of vision. OSHA reported 1,369 of these kinds of violations during 2020.

To prevent these types of accidents, employers must provide the proper safety equipment to protect the face and eyes. For their part, employees must follow established safety protocols for the appropriate handling of dangerous tools.

Machinery guarding

In the construction industry (and many others), workers must constantly use dangerous machines. Therefore, they must be trained to handle them correctly. For example, they should understand the functioning of all their parts, their tipping points, and all sorts of details that can protect them from the hazards of operating the machines. Finally, OSHA noted that 1,313 related violations occurred during the past year.

Work with an experienced construction injury law firm

Even if every possible precaution is taken, some workplace injuries cannot be avoided. After a construction site injury, you may need the help of experienced legal professionals to obtain fair compensation that allows you to regain control of your life.

