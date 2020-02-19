Phil Sokowicz Explains Why Justice-As-A-Service Is a Winning Business Model

—

You may not have heard of Phil Sokowicz, but over the past year, he and his co-founder have been quietly transforming the German legal tech sector. Phil describes the digital platform as “justice-as-a-service”. This concept of putting the customer’s legal rights at the forefront has proven to be hugely successful.

Who is Phil Sokowicz?

Phil Sokowicz is one of the visionaries behind the company. At only 30 years old, he has already had a varied and vibrant career. While studying international management, he started his first e-commerce startup at the age of 19.

When his co-founder discovered the problematic nature of some German life insurance policies, they were quick to see an opportunity. It is the digital platform they created to combat what they saw as the legal dominance of big insurance companies.

How does the company work?

Sokowicz and his partner founded their startup in 2016 to enforce the legal claims of their customers, starting with the revocation of life insurances. Customers who believe they should be entitled to a payout from their insurance company can use the platform to receive a free legal assessment, as well as a claim estimate.

Right now the company specializes in the revocation of life insurance that was concluded between 1994 and 2007. Many of those contracts have faulty cancellation policies that could result in a huge payout when the policy is revoked.

The platform then pairs its customers with a respected law firm that takes the case to court. When the case is settled, the company takes a cut and the customer walks away with their deserved payout.

By using the service, customers enjoy a simplified and straightforward experience. It’s easy for them to enter into legal proceedings with a predetermined payout estimate and without any risk of losing money.

Why is justice-as-a-service such a success?

Justice-as-a-service, or JaaS, is a fairly new concept. It’s all about making justice accessible to the general public. Using advanced technology, JaaS companies are able to provide on-demand services to fight large companies and provide compensation for their clients.

Sokowicz’s version of JaaS is all about empowering the customer and challenging big conglomerate corporations. Most ordinary people don’t have the resources or time to take a big company to court. Even if their claim is successful, hiring a legal team is expensive and by the time the case is concluded, most of the payout will have been eaten up in fees.

The company has made it possible for the little guys to stand up to the big guys by streamlining and simplifying what was once a complicated process. Because they specialize in these faulty cancellation policies and have an algorithm to predict payouts, their customers will never lose money pursuing justice.

JaaS companies are very appealing to customers. Being treated unjustly by big corporations can be hugely frustrating and can also make people feel hopeless. By using a justice-as-a-service platform, customers can take back control and fight back against big corporations that have taken advantage of them. Using JaaS as your business model is a fantastic way to appeal to potential customers instantly and to provide a service you can be proud of.

