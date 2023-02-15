Research Design- Meaning, Elements, And Types

—

Research design is a blueprint or systematic approach that discusses how the research will be conducted. It also provides information about the problem statement, hypothesis, and data collection methods and techniques used by a researcher throughout the project.

This article will discuss the characteristics, types, and meaning of research design .

What is Research design?

As mentioned above, a research design is a logical plan containing all project details, from research questions to data collection techniques, from how to interpret data to the hypothesis.

Here are the top goals that effective research design aims to achieve:

Identify the research problem or purpose of the research

Review existing projects on the problem

Prepare research questions

Define data analysis methods

Here are some unique characteristics of research design:

Reliable: An effective research design helps in consistently producing reliable results.

Valid: A research design helps select the right measuring tools.

Neutral: Research design helps researchers be free from bias.

Generalized: A good research design draws an outcome that can be applied to a large set of people.

Here are some reasons why you need a research design:

Reduces inaccuracy

Eliminates biases

Makes research efficient and reliable

Helpful for testing hypothesis

Provides the right direction for research

Gives a clear idea of the resources required to complete the research

Elements of a research design

Here are the most important elements of a research design:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Data collection methodology

Research Methodology

Purpose statement

Measurement of analysis

Setting for the research study

Types of research design

Research design can be broadly divided into two categories- qualitative and quantitative. Below, we will discuss these two types of research design in detail.

1. Qualitative research

It establishes a relationship between data collected (from primary and secondary sources) and observed by finding answers to how and why. It uses open-ended questions and helps the subjects express their views clearly.

It is ideal for businesses that aim to understand customers’ behavior.

2. Quantitative research

It uses numbers or mathematical calculations to collect actionable insights from the research. This method believes that numbers provide a better perspective for making critical business decisions.

We can further divide the types of research design into five categories.

Experimental research

This type of research design looks at a problem scientifically by establishing a clear cause and effect of every event.

Correlational research

Correlation research design establishes a relationship between two related variables. The researcher observes the variables over time and then draws conclusions based on them.

Descriptive research

Descriptive design is a theory-based research method that describes the research’s primary subject matter. This type of research design uses data collection techniques like natural observation, case studies, and surveys to derive results.

Diagnostic research

Diagnostic research design strives to explore the reason behind an issue and find solutions to solve it in a structured form.

Explanatory research

Explanatory research design explores concepts and ideas on a subject to uncover fresh aspects and answer questions like what, how, and why.

Want to learn more about product development and strategy? Take up an advanced course like a master’s or certificate course to learn in-depth about product development. These short-term equip you with advanced skills and knowledge, enhancing your career prospects.

—

This content is brought to you by Mandeep Goher

iStockPhoto