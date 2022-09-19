Today Years Old Media Wants You to Use Memes to Improve Your Content Strategy

—

Social media platforms are changing in more ways than we can imagine. In order to keep up with the evolution of content and the way, we consume media, marketers, and brands are constantly looking for new ways to grab their audience’s attention. From TikTok to Twitter to Instagram, the brands that are winning in marketing have one strategic tool in common: memes.

There is no better way to tell a story or promote a brand narrative than with the use of clever and humorous memes. Memes are simply another language and form of universal communication – in other words, a regular part of everyday internet culture. They are louder than words and are meant to create conversation. And when used in a creative manner, memes can elevate a brand’s online presence and boost its engagement.

The best part about memes is they are easy to make, low-cost and require very little time. When curated the right way, the virality of memes carries huge potential. They are shared, reposted, and repurposed across platforms, and can spread like wildfire.

Keeping this need for present-day brands in mind, “Today Years Old Media” was founded by entrepreneur Aidan Schwieger, aimed to change the way brands reached and spoke to their target audience. The business serves now as an impressive entertainment channel and content aggregator, well-liked for its well-curated content and witty captions.

The Inception of a Social Media Powerhouse

Before establishing themselves as a viral entertainment brand and publisher, ‘Today Years Old’ began as nothing more than a comedic social account born in the dorm room of a college student. With the goal to repurpose and aggregate content that he personally enjoyed, Aidan began his journey with little to no expectations, and certainly did not foresee what had happened next.

The account fell into a pattern of virality, and Aidan found himself posting memes daily to keep his latest audience entertained around the clock. With the amount of time he was spending sourcing, aggregating, and posting content, Aidan realized this work was not sustainable unless he positioned himself to capitalize on his newfound knowledge. And that’s when it hit him: why not find creative ways to help companies boost their online presence and increase engagements through organic branded memes.

After reaching out to brands offering a range of services from ad space on his account to content curation, Aidan quickly learned that companies had two common challenges: increasing reach and engagement. Either their content was significantly underperforming or their organic reach was declining.

Today Years Old Media took it upon themselves to assist and educate clients on the art of curating content that (1) spoke to their target audience and (2) generated impressions and sales without sounding too pushy or salesly. Their answer was simple: memes. “It’s crucial to understand that the goal of a meme is to form an emotional connection with your audience – whether that be a relatable experience or expansion of an opinion. While almost all memes offer comedic relief, a good meme has the ability to do both,” says Aidan.

In the case of branded meme content, the team says it’s important to find a balance between a good engaging meme and a promotion. Aidan continued, stressing that the team’s number one rule of thumb is not appearing too salesy, “If your ad looks like an ad, it will ultimately get less reach. Which I know sounds funny because you might think ‘well isn’t that the purpose of an advertisement?’ The problem is people are less likely to engage with content that looks like a promotion than with content that doesn’t. And when that happens, the algorithm will downrank your content.”

Today Years Old Media attributes their success helping brands and online businesses navigate these challenges to their aspiration to always achieve better. The company says they’re always working to find new creative ways to adapt and adjust their marketing approaches to not only keep up with realtime changes on social media platforms, but also to satisfy their clients. Simply put, they’re not satisfied unless the client is satisfied.

They strongly advise brands, new and old, to set marketing goals and invest in their online presence and the quality of social content, “You may not see results at first, but it will go a long way,” the founder says. They hope to continue to expand their clientele and begin to offer more online services to businesses.

Where does One Start and What Services does Today Years Old Media Offer?



While the company is known for their online channels and , they are well versed in a variety of social and marketing services.

Memes and entertaining videos already have a sizable following and engagements. That is why Today Years Old Media believes in applying the same marketing strategy, which significantly helps expand a business’s audience by manifolds.

Apart from that, Today Years Old Media offers a variety of marketing services to its clients and provides them with the right recipe for success, including proper exposure, targeted method, and valuable resources.

Today Years Old Media stands out among the hundreds of other marketing companies because it offers brands and businesses sustainable and long-term growth using proven organic growing methods. Organic growth is the most valuable asset for any business as it helps them gradually increase the account’s reach, engagement, and impressions using light humor.

Memes these days not only act as conversation openers but also help in connecting with the target audience in the most convenient manner. Today Years Old Media provides consultancy to help you develop the best marketing plans and strategies for your business. The consultant will conduct a detailed analysis of the social media profile to deeply examine the shortcomings hindering the business from reaching its goals.

Along with organic growing methods, Today Years Old Media also takes control of the brand’s sponsored advertisements and campaigns. In most cases, without the required expertise, business owners may not be able to run ads correctly, but there’s nothing to worry about. Simply discuss your aims, goals, and budget with Today Years Old Media, and you’re all set!

Content quality has taken center stage in today’s advertising tactics, which is why innovative and amusing content creation is the need of the hour. Today Years Old Media definitely does its best with the help of a creative and witty team. They create content for a particular brand by analyzing it thoroughly. Businesses also contact this “Meme-Making Firm” to rebrand their narrative and outlook on social media networks.

Today Years Old Media also offers new and established brands to advertise using its network comprising approximately 10 million followers and generating 1B+ impressions every month.

As a brand owner, Today Years Old Media has all the solutions to your challenges and problems. They’re a team of experts who will assist you in advertising in the ideal way using the most amazing “feel good” content, which will hook your audience and entice them to take action at the right time!

Feel free to connect with Aidan and his team by following their socials:

Website: @TodayYearsOld

Instagram: @TodayYearsOld

Facebook: @TodayYearsOldMedia

Twitter: @TodayYearsOldIG

This content is brought to you by Jitender Jagga.

Photos provided by the author with written permission from owner Zain Raza.