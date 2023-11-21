What to Look for When Hiring a Process Serving Company for Your Business

—

Having all your legal documents properly served is critical, as they are essential for your litigation process. However, few people know how to get professional process servers to do the job. Like other professions, they vary in how they do their tasks; there are those you cannot rely on when it comes to honesty, whereas there are those who do the job like their life depends on it. You would want the latter, the elites with the highest qualifications, to hold themselves to a higher standard as they perform their duties with the professionalism you desire. Ask yourself these questions next time you want to hire a process server.

How Do You Know You Have the Right Process Server?

There are several factors to help you realize whether you have the right person for the job or not; this is where a “serve success rate comes into play. In case you have never heard of the term, a “serve success rate” refers to the performance metric in this field that is quite useful in demonstrating how effective a process server is at serving different parties by the requested service level.

A high success rate indicates that a process server is excellent at their job. You can find their success rate by simply asking them. Should they decline or refuse to share this information with you, your antennas should go up immediately, which is usually considered a red flag. Knowledge of their success rate is essential to any process server’s effectiveness, and you have a right to know. In most cases, if they are above 90%, they are suitable.

Do They Offer Additional Services?

Offering to deliver your legal documents alone is not enough for you to hire a process server; there needs to be more to it. The job process can be more complex. Sometimes investigations, filing, multiple attempts, and so much more are necessary. If you have to employ various resources to help you complete a tricky job, this can significantly delay your case and sometimes push you beyond your legal deadlines for the service of the process. Good process servers will also:

Perform background checks

Using skip tracing to locate parties

Doing courthouse research to find more information

Aiding in court filing proof of service, if not the initial filing

Aside from all these, elite process servers should be able to deliver a wide range of legal documents like summons, complaints, subpoenas, and eviction notices.

Do They Understand the Details of Their Job?

For process servers to do their job to satisfaction, they need to have a superb understanding of the state laws and the local jurisdictional regulations. They must meet the required state requirements for their job and be up-to-date with the changes. If the process server is well-regarded, they would have professional accreditations for different types of law in their possession. This can include the NAPP Service Compliant Accreditation, or they might even look into various training opportunities and additional education. Process server with little training and experience may not be all that conversant with the existing local laws.

What Is Their Pricing?

This is an essential aspect of the service process hiring. Most serving processes range from $20 – $100 for the standard services. If you need rush jobs or anything urgent, this might cost you up to 3 times more. As you research, you should always ask for an estimation of how much it would cost depending on your needs. When doing this, you should always let them know everything, including the type of services you would require, the service attempts it would take, and whether you need rush servers or same-day services. You might also want to inquire about any other services you might require, like skip traces or stakeout.

Reputation

Nothing speaks more volumes than process server reputation since no one would choose someone whose work ethic is awful or is known for their unreliability or cutting corners. If you are counting on someone to deliver your essential legal documentation, then it should be someone who adheres to the application regulations. It is vital that your case runs smoothly, and nothing guarantees that more than getting someone with an excellent reputation for getting the job done. There will be instances where things don’t go as planned, and in such cases, you would want someone reliable to step in and keep things contained. The success of your lawsuit heavily relies on the effectiveness and speed of the process server, hence the need to find someone with a remarkable track record.

The Takeaway

You must consider the process of hunting down a process server with the seriousness it deserves. Hiring the wrong person for the job will cost you dearly. These tips should help you narrow down the ideal candidates to hire as your process servers. Good luck with your search!

