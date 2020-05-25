Developing Historical Detectives

—

Active History is proud to present a video each week from New Directions in Active History. The conference took place at Huron University College on October 2-4, 2015 and brought together scholars, students, professionals and community members to discuss a wide range of topics pertaining to the practice of active history.

In this week’s video, Lindsay Hall, Head of History at Clark Road Secondary in the Thames Valley District School Board, discusses the challenges facing teachers of history in the public school system. Hall explains that since students are required to only take one Canadain history class throughout high school, teachers must strive to instill curiosity in their grade 9 students. Hall provides examples of innovative activities and projects designed to build student confidence and subsequently, encourage students to take an interest in studying the past. Hall goes on to say that before students can “think like historians”, skills like close reading need to be developed. In her own experience, many grade 9 students lack reading skills, requiring her to become a “teacher of reading” before a “teacher of history.” Hall also encourages educators to be cognisant of the way student’s encounter the past in their everyday lives through tv shows, video games, novels, and the internet, among other topics. She ends by arguing that skills taught inside the history classroom can extend beyond the its walls and can encourage students to become critical thinkers and problem solvers.

—

—

Transcript

so I’m taking a little bit of a

different approach today because I’m

talking first of all women specifically

about my intermediate students of my

grade 10 students and the reason for

that is that is in high school the only

chance we are guaranteed to have them

and so I think at that stage it’s really

important for us to prepare them for

some of the amazing things that then

they can be capable of doing in

simulations or in their senior classes

when they choose to come back and the

you know sure that the sad thing about

the curriculum is that grade 10 Canyon

history is the only time they must take

Canadian history in secondary school if

you have a great 70 canadian history

experience which is varied depending on

the soul that they go to and the teacher

that they have in their senior years of

elementary school but in terms of the

secondary situation have our skill set

is the only thing that transfers to

grade 11 and 12 the content is

irrelevant really i mean it’s hopeful

that they walk away with this like

amazing knowledge of canadian history

but the reality is is that may not be

the case and what what they will walk

away with hopefully it are some skills

that will set them up for their you know

world history in grade 11 or their law

in grade 12 or whatever does they happen

to continue on to so it’s the

Disciplinary thinking stuff that the

Ontario curriculum and revised Ontario

curriculum in theory has has leaned on

to and in but I would argue that the

teachers many of us and certainly those

the colleagues that I am sitting with

here today I’m speaking with you with

speaking today with have already been

doing that work in terms of disciplinary

thinking and so I just want to talk a

little bit about how we encourage

intermedia students to do history so the

sort of four main things that I and then

bye in terms of sort of a checklist for

myself the and my students must sort of

go through this process and i have to

work through this process in order for

them to get to that stage and it doesn’t

have to take an entire semester it can

happen really in the first month or the

first month and a half or so but to

build them into a place where they’re

ready to really dig into inquiry which

is the the ultimate goal here so i’m

going to talk a bit about how to

encourage academic risk-taking i’m using

diagnostics to identify skill gaps

skills and their gaps in terms of their

skills in particular i’m using varied

and alternative sources so you know

appealing to them where they are I mean

what they’re already experiencing in the

outside world outside of sort of the box

of classroom and then getting to the

place where students are doing the work

of historians and not just simply being

like receptacles for whatever story I

want to tell them so the first is

academic risk-taking the problem that we

have is that students are often competed

by their fear of failure and their

limited background knowledge the common

with sort of that paradigm I don’t know

anything or I will need all about one

thing and that’s because they happen to

be particularly interested in that one

area whatever that might be for a lot of

my students that might be a war wars are

definitely very much popular still it

might be one time period so we

definitely look to the ancient world

some of the students come in with a lot

of knowledge and you know in the area

played Greek or Roman history something

like that they just just have like an

interest in one thing so yeah they don’t

know anything or they only want to know

about one thing so I really think the

first job of a history teacher then is

to build students confidence and their

interest on it by encouraging academic

risk-taking because sometimes this will

freeze your students up and I found that

especially with intermediate students

and that partially is connected to the

fact that in elementary school depending

on how much time in grade seven and

eight days

history they really feel like they came

in with like nothing and they don’t have

to know any of that to be perfectly

honest I mean it’s lovely if they do but

they don’t actually have to know any of

that to start a 19-14 where r curriculum

actually begins so we need to get them

to that mind frame so what I do with my

students is show that I’m in the first

day that they actually know quite a bit

so these are pieces of chart paper and

all the little yellow things and fit

some papers are sticky notes and what we

do in the first couple days is redefined

history in broader terms we stop

thinking about history answered about a

very narrow definition that they may

have experienced again in their

elementary school life and you know it’s

it’s not the fault of the elementary

school teachers my husband is a 7-day

teacher and so I can’t just throw them

under the bus it is part of the

curriculum that they are asked to

deliver it’s part of the fact that many

people are not specialist in history

most are not specialist in history their

passions in lay there and the curriculum

that is just ginormous and they have to

cover all of this so anyways we start to

redefine history in sort of a number of

different categories so we come up with

definitions from what would be cultural

history what would be social history

science technology military clinical

economic history and the students just

start to brainstorm using a couple

different strategies things that they

think would fall into those categories

and so you know within half an hour we

had I think here there’s like a hundred

and ninety seven things brainstormed up

here we have them because we thought

that that number may matter and it kind

of does matter right because these are

15 year olds who are coming and saying I

don’t know anything and really in you

know 30 minutes they’re able to come up

with a high 197 different things that

they think actually like qualify as

historically relevant under the

categories so this could be like a good

starting place but the next point of

this is that I want them to them

able to start tuning cross connections

between these categories because because

if we’re is no person or event or

anything is isolated within any one of

these categories of history so we start

to develop the idea of sort of rich

examples and being able to explain a

historical topic that they knew you know

very little about or only know sort of a

little bit about and trying to connect

these different categories so from there

we go and they make my maps where they

categorize and explain an example of

something they brainstormed and then

they connect it to another category or

multiple categories right so yeah this

kid is super assistant to she’s amazing

I have been inspired by her they don’t

all look like this but I am in terms of

my academic my five my locally develop

students so students in all academic

bubbles they can all be successful in

this strategy Miz task because and I do

it with all of those classes for exactly

that purpose because they do start to be

able to see how an event that might seem

entirely military base so a war actually

connects to multiple different areas of

life and so we start to have those

conversations so this one here looks

different because this young lady she

said just you know she it’s like I hate

my maps so she and said which is fine

I’m so she started creating posted notes

that she stuck on top there were all of

the different areas that she could see

them connect to other categories right

so this is I mean you know like i said

this would be to your first two days in

class and all of a sudden everybody’s

feeling like they were kind of on the

same like you know they can tell the kid

who knows a lot about one thing because

that guy wants to talk about the same

topic and the history kids definitely

will will come out and you’ll be able to

identify them as a teacher but we’re all

kind of on the same playing field here

because now our definition of history is

broader things that we might have

interested or know about our definitely

value in this class and so that’s part

of the big conversation and for them

getting to start to see themselves in

history and they’re interesting history

is really what the motivation is there

right so the next time you see teacher

is using the Diagnostics really

identified

skills they have or what gaps they have

and of course we know and we’re involved

in history so we know there’s a lot of

skills attach the history that are far

more paramount at this stage especially

early in the semester than the content

because they can’t get to the content

they can’t do anything with it if they

have these skill gaps and any time we

present students with contests of

content or challenges that are too far

beyond where they are currently we are

definitely risking them just backing off

completely I having to teach in an area

of London with large population of

address students a high population and

academically disengage students and so

the more that I can engage them and make

them feel comfortable and actually

identify their skill sets the better

because they’re going to come back and

they’re going to get engaged in history

and so the long-term outcomes are much

more significant so there’s a number of

complex skills we know question

development buying sources critical

reading and research using specific

evidences for an opinion identifying

perspective advice you know this goes on

these are some that are clearly

identified within our curriculum and so

I want to identify and help students

identify themselves which skill sets

that they need to work on because this

is individual to students there are some

common things that come up amongst the

group and I’ll talk about those in the

sack but also explicitly teaching the

skills required for success the

presumption of prior knowledge is

something that you know many teachers

are aware of that the presumption of

prior skills are something that is you

know we can’t assume that they can use

the internet effectively for example

because they can’t they know how to

Google a question they don’t know how to

Google search terms and so that’s you

know heavily problematic and so um

that’s something that we need to be very

cognizant up so for this example this is

you know I did this with all of my

classes at you know I so a grade 10

applied grade ten academic and grade 12

world history class and we 911 so let’s

do some stuff on 911 this topic is

totally irrelevant it can be plugged out

but definitely something for this

strategy um if it would work best if

it’s something the kids like have

curiosity about curiosity is definitely

what we’re trying to inspire here and so

if they have curiosity about a

particular topic this will work for it

so basically individually the students

develop and questions that they want to

know more about we start with like what

should we already know about this topic

my grades hens you know we’re born in

p.r 2000 so their whole world everything

they really know is a post-911 concept

like contact straight so they don’t

understand what it was like before

that’s happened they just understand

this world so um we talk about what we

already know what we know but we kind of

want a fact check because it might not

be okay you know and then and then

things that we definitely need to have

answered and so then I take all of that

in in order to make it a little bit more

collaborative I look at their questions

and first of all I look for like you

know red flags if I know this for sure

it’s like clearing Lee problematic and

so we just got some of those

misconceptions I you know answer any

questions or things that need

clarification but then I take their

questions and I reduce them down to see

if five or six that work for the whole

class so then each kid gets to pick

which topic they want to which question

they want to research the individually

do research except for doing it on

Google Docs and Google classroom so

they’re actually collaborating all the

research at the same time you’re able to

check and see if something somebody has

already found that piece of information

etc and then the next day they come in

and I give them information than another

group researched so now they have to

read the question read the research that

has come about and they write a brief

summary of that research that answers

the question and they also identify new

questions that they might have based on

what you know what caps were left so

this process and we obviously do a

disgusting degree again it’s like two

periods so a period of question

development research a period the next

day doing the debrief but what I’m able

to do you know come up with and this is

this this year with these particular

great

they struggled with question development

like they were writing statements they

weren’t writing questions so I can’t get

to inquiry if they don’t ask at know how

to ask questions so we need to do

question development they were

comfortable with using technology and

got them all send into my google

classroom in like five minutes for the

first time I was like getting so we can

use the Internet I at least in that form

I put many struggled with finding

sources and had real academic merit so

it was the first not best sort of

mentality they used the first source

they find instead of looking deeper they

worked well in small groups that was

good for you to know except class the 31

so I need to know that I can actually

like put them in small groups and big

thing was that they struggled

significantly was summarizing research

and critical reading skills like really

problematic there so what that means for

me is that if I want them to be able to

do history I need to be now a teacher of

reading and I know that seems crazy

because we’re dealing with 15 year olds

but that is the biggest biggest struggle

right now is that we have kids coming to

is ill-prepared to deal with grade level

let alone below grade level reading and

yes there are lots of different ways to

get to history without reading but it’s

really tough and they’re not going to

get as much out of it if they can’t read

read like rigorously and work their way

through tough tough sort of written

pieces so we even have our strategies we

ask students this is the same something

strategy or use they have entity texting

its answer fast questions here and so we

start to practice the skills of being

critical readers so again this is how

skills associated with history they

can’t get to the big thinking until they

can do that um yeah that’s that’s how

I’m feeling about my students right now

right and and this is the world that

they live in and I feel like as a

teacher this is the world I live in

because there’s so much coming out

there’s so much information out there

and i even have hard time filtering what

it is that I want to put in front of my

students let alone them making those

decisions so the next is using the

sources that we have available to us in

a really meaningful way so we’re often

confronted with too many sources and

that’s the reality of the world that the

students live in but we also have to

recognize we ought to move beyond

textbook in fact let’s be honest in

Ontario they’re not even making new

textbooks for some of our courses

anymore because they’re just becoming

antiquated they’re growing a digital

about and so I mean we need to move

beyond that you need to become an doing

that not be honest some teachers and

history teachers in particular are not

comfortable moving beyond the textbook

that the statement I love my colleagues

but you know I thought that’s just the

reality so textbooks are the sources or

students are encountering in the real

life they are d capturing these kinds of

sources and so this goes to you know a

project that I’ve been working on for a

number of years with my students which

is asking them to evaluate assess and

really critically analyze the kinds of

sources that they might come in contact

who in the real life related to some of

the topics that we might study in great

n Canadian history so obviously we’ve

got sort of a DA focus here but it is

not just exclusive to d-day we ask

students to do this in a number of

different areas and the ultimate outcome

of this is that then students take these

sources they analyze them using some

criteria as some criteria so the

liability abuse educational value etc

and then ultimately they end up creating

their own sources that that would be

useful for a grade 10 student from a

Canadian perspective because the one

thing you might notice here is that a

lot of these sources are going to also

be have a very americanized perspective

so we need to shift this now

to sort of the canyon acadian dialogue

and Canadian perspective so they might

create um prisoner of war Diaries these

ones are an extension because what

they’re actually using is they’re

jumping off point for their source that

they create is a primary source they

seek out a primary source and they use

that as their inspiration this one here

they actually were using a Hitler Youth

propaganda poster and creating some work

and then doing comics etc so from

Canadian perspective and then the last

is they get to the point of doing

history as you know as far as I’m

concerned with historians do which is

going to the primary sources asking

questions and coming up with their own

answers so this approach I would say

just as with the simulation greater

content retention if that’s your

priority but also a more authentic

demonstration of the historical thinking

concepts because they’re actually doing

the work and story and now and these are

transferable than to our grade 11

courses and you know let’s get outside

of education to life okay they get

actually think critically so what we do

is develop a class a question for

investigation and sometimes I provide

the material for students the primary

sources depends on the class depends on

their skill set I’m or they provide them

themselves and then we go to for example

doing evidence sports where they have a

series of questions that they need to

answer about a particular battle they

then find the sources they might have 30

sources available to them and they pick

five or ten that actually help them

answer the questions and they have to

clearly show in the sources where they

got their information so now they are

demonstrating their ability to do actual

history instead of simply just being the

receptacles of the story that I want to

tell them so

16:26

thank you I hope everyone will join me

16:30

in thanking our

you

