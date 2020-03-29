GE Healthcare and ECHOLAB Radiology Train Over 200 Healthcare Professionals in Two Workshops Across Lagos and Abuja

The following has been submitted as a press release and has not been edited by The Good Men Project.

LAGOS, Nigeria, March 16, 2020/APO Group/ –

GE Healthcare (GEHealthcare.com) in collaboration with ECHOLAB Radiology and Laboratory Services has held two medical clinical workshops in a week across Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria. The events have benefitted over 200 healthcare professionals. The training forums themed ‘Elevating Radiology’ focused on topics including Computed Tomography (CT) & Magnetic Resonance imaging (MRI) in stroke management, among other topics which will help practitioners optimize their work. The training was designed for hospital professionals including radiologists, radiographers, specialists, and general practitioners.

Speaking about the forum, Eyong Ebai, General Manager, West, Central & French Sub-Saharan Africa for GE Healthcare. said, “Precise diagnosis is a result of quality imaging services done by well-equipped and well-trained clinicians. This can greatly help to improve patient satisfaction and the bottom line of both public and private healthcare providers. We are honored to collaborate with ECHOLAB to ensure Nigeria’s medical professionals are equipped with the right skills to continue providing better outcomes for patients.”

Training and skill development have become an essential ingredient in ensuring the efficiency of healthcare staff. Rapidly developing technologies and constant updates in procedures mean that staff need to continually reevaluate their training needs. GE Healthcare’s objectives with the workshops, is to provide equipment’s users with opportunities to gain the knowledge and skills to optimize equipment usage, clinical practice and patient care.

Pius Ihimekpen, Sales and Marketing Director of ECHOLAB said, “Our mission is to provide world class practice delivery of diagnostic services in Nigeria as the ultimate one stop shop with a full range of diagnostic services to investigate a wide range of illnesses and conditions. The trainings delivered in collaboration with GE Healthcare are important in our experts keep up with technological advancements in the healthcare industry and remain relevant in providing patient-centred services.”

Training and education are key to strengthening healthcare systems. GE has a strong commitment to advance education, skills development of healthcare professionals to promote local capacity across Africa. GE Healthcare has established three healthcare training centres and one innovation center to serve the continent. Additionally, GE’s Lagos Garage, launched in 2016 to support SME development in Nigeria has trained 1,000 entrepreneurs so far, to use the latest in advanced manufacturing technologies; 3D printers, CNC mills, and laser cutters as well as business development.