I Am a Law Machine

I spin around all day

and make up laws for myself.

They’re too much to bear

so through clenched teeth

I sling them onto you

smear them across your face

and theirs

and theirs

holding you all hostage

with the same impossible tasks

and expectations

that I fell so miserably short in front of.

And the law always boomerangs back

gut-punching me with even more intensity.

No one escapes the law.

Even a devoted dismissal of the law

becomes its own law.

We are all law machines

making up rules

holding ourselves to impossibilities

and then casting them away

only to receive them again

with even more intensity

before the vicious loop begins anew

magnifying with each cycle.

And then grace enters

from somewhere unheeded.

Grace mysteriously makes its way in

through the cracks and the crevices

of the law-driven

human experience

and frees us

if even temporarily

lessening our load

before the spinning starts again.

—

—

—

