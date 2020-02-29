Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Culture / I Am a Law Machine

I Am a Law Machine

Holding ourselves to impossibilities

by Leave a Comment

 

I spin around all day
and make up laws for myself.

They’re too much to bear
so through clenched teeth
I sling them onto you
smear them across your face
and theirs
and theirs
holding you all hostage
with the same impossible tasks
and expectations
that I fell so miserably short in front of.

And the law always boomerangs back
gut-punching me with even more intensity.

No one escapes the law.
Even a devoted dismissal of the law
becomes its own law.

We are all law machines
making up rules
holding ourselves to impossibilities
and then casting them away
only to receive them again
with even more intensity
before the vicious loop begins anew
magnifying with each cycle.

And then grace enters
from somewhere unheeded.
Grace mysteriously makes its way in
through the cracks and the crevices
of the law-driven
human experience

and frees us
if even temporarily
lessening our load
before the spinning starts again.

This post was previously published on Medium.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

About Jonas Ellison

Jonas Ellison is a writer and a blogger based in Chicago, IL. His daily(ish) publication, On Living, is one of the top single-author publications on Medium.com. You can also find his work in The Huffington Post, Observer, Fizzle, NoSidebar, The Mission, and more.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.