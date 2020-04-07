Get Daily Email
Home / Culture / John Heron on the Spiritual in the Global Integral-Spiritual Commons

John Heron on the Spiritual in the Global Integral-Spiritual Commons

By “integral spirituality” I mean, at the very least, a spirituality that is manifest in full embodiment, in relationship and interconnectedness, in mutuality and sharing, in autonomous creativity, and in full access to multidimensional meanings.

By Michel Bauwens

John Heron: Thanks for the opportunity to clarify and enlarge on my very brief statement about the global integral-spiritual commons in Issue 89.I take a fundamentally relational view of spirituality. I don’t believe that spirituality is about individualistic states of consciousness, however subtle, refined and elevated. See my piece “Integralism 2” at the end of Issue 80.

By “global commons” I mean a worldwide space to which anyone on the planet has rights of access, and which is a worldwide forum for communication between everyone who claims their rights of access. The cyberspace of the internet is such a global commons.

Cyberspace itself is fully embodied in the dynamic relation between humans and the planetary network of computers; it is a space generated by interconectedness; it is premised on the full and unfettered mutuality of sharing information; it is an unlimited space for the expression of autonomous creativity; and its provides access for all to a vast range of multidimensional meanings.

It is in this sense that I call the internet, i.e. cyberspace, a global integral-spiritual commons. It has the properties and potential of an integral-spiritual space. The fact that such a space can be used for vulgar or corrupt purposes does not, in my view, detract from its inherent integral-spiritual status, in the same way that the spiritual status of free will is not in any way undermined by the abuse of free will. It is precisely that continuity of status, whatever we do with the gift, that sooner or later calls us to a liberating and creative use of the gift.”

Previously published on p2pfoundation.net and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About P2P Foundation

For more than thirty years John Thackara has traveled the world in his search of stories about the practical steps taken by communities to realize a sustainable future. He writes about these stories online, and in books; he uses them in talks for cities, and business; he also organizes festivals and events that bring the subjects of these stories together. John is the author of a widely-read blog and of How To Thrive In The Next Economy. His previous book was the best-selling In the Bubble: Designing In A Complex World (MIT Press). John organizes conferences and festivals in which social innovators share knowledge.

