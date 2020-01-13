Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Culture / The Logic of Affinity vs. the Logic of Hegemony

The Logic of Affinity vs. the Logic of Hegemony

There is an interesting presentation at the Ungrammatical Multitude blog which counterposes the logic of hegemony and the logic of affinity.

By James Burke

Michel Bauwens

There is an interesting presentation at the Ungrammatical Multitude blog which counterposes the logic of hegemony and the logic of affinity. It refers to a book by Richard Day, Gramsci is Dead, Gramsci being the foremost theoretician of hegemony.

In political strategy, the old leftist view was antagonist, two ‘classes’ fighting for hegemony, facing each other as two hierarchies. Today, as distributed networks arise, with their ever shifting connections, it is increasingly difficult to recognize such clear opposing camps. Many people are therefore shifting from an antagonistic stance, “we’re against”, to a logic of creative action, seeking like-minded people through networks. That’s the logic of affinity.
Quote: Day establishes an opposition between the “logic of hegemony” and the “logic of affinity. Hegemony, he tells us, is totalizing and state-centered. It operates, equally in either what he likes to term its “(neo)liberal” or its “(post)marxist” variants, by means of demand, representation, recognition, and integration. From the very moment that politics is predicated on the demand, it implies and invokes the existence of a state before which the individual or group constituted in the demand seeks to be represented, and by which it hopes to be first recognized and then integrated. Affinity, on the other hand, begins with Exodus and establishes self-generated (and self-valorizing) communities predicated on a “groundless solidarity” and “infinite responsibility” that are always open to the new and the other.”

This post was previously published on p2pfoundation.net and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About P2P Foundation

For more than thirty years John Thackara has traveled the world in his search of stories about the practical steps taken by communities to realize a sustainable future. He writes about these stories online, and in books; he uses them in talks for cities, and business; he also organizes festivals and events that bring the subjects of these stories together. John is the author of a widely-read blog and of How To Thrive In The Next Economy. His previous book was the best-selling In the Bubble: Designing In A Complex World (MIT Press). John organizes conferences and festivals in which social innovators share knowledge.

