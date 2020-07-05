Breaking Up Amicably Isn’t Impossible

—

The past few months have been like no other in recent history. The outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lock downs have meant that life as we know it has changed dramatically. Small things that we have always taken for granted such as going shopping, taking a walk or enjoying a night out with friends or family are suddenly things we can only dream about.

Many people all over the world have been forced into quarantine, and contact with the outside world has been kept to a minimal. For a year and new decade that promised so much after 2019, it looks as though 2020 is going to be an even more difficult year, and who knows, the start of the new norm for this decade?

Lock down – the start of problems

Lock down has meant that a lot of families and couples have been forced to spend all day together. This is something that may not have been the case just a few months ago with people obviously going out to their jobs during the day and coming back home in the late afternoon or evening. For many couples, this constant “being in each other’s face” has led to conflict, and in some cases, the complete breakdown of a relationship.

Let’s be honest about it – COVID-19 has caused a lot of heartbreak the world over. Families have lost loved ones and friends to the virus, while many others have lost their jobs, livelihood and their freedom.

The stress on relationships

Relationships have been hard hit during the lock down, especially for new couples who may not have spent too much time with their partners day in day out. The stress of what has been happening in the world has been hard and many young couples may have split up or cancelled their engagement.

Breaking up is difficult, and can cause a lot of heartbreak for one or both people. It’s never an easy thing to do or go through, especially more so during the recent lock down. However, there are a few things that you can do to go through an amicable breakup, rather than a rough one.

Take a look at yourself

Instead of playing the “blame game” during a breakup, why not use it as an opportunity for some self-examination. You will both want to find out the cause of the breakup, and besides the obvious reason of COVID-19, there are more likely various other issues that you or your partner are going through and need to deal with.

Ask for support from friends or family

Your family and close friends are your best form of support, so whenever you are going through difficult times, they will always be willing to help and support you. Speak to them about what has happened with your relationship and listen to what they have to say. Sometimes you might be able to see things from a different perspective and this can help towards an easier breakup with your partner, rather than a prolonged and difficult one.

Be willing to forgive

Forgiveness is a very important element in life, not just in dealing with broken relationships. Having the ability to forgive someone for their actions says a great deal about you as a person, and can help you feel better and have a more positive outlook on life, rather than keep feelings of anger hidden inside. These in turn could lead to more serious issues later in life, so it is important to let bygones be bygones, no matter how difficult they are.

Let times take its course

Getting over the breakup of an engagement is not something that you can do in a week or so. It is a process that can take a lot of time, from several months to several years. If you and your partner both want to remain friends, then this is something that only time can do.

You and your partner may have been best friends for many years before starting a relationship with each other, and if that friendship is true and strong, then over time, you both might find yourselves happy to connect again with each other, but purely in a platonic way.

Breaking up an engagement is a very difficult decision faced by many couples. Once it has happened, one unspoken question that is on a lot of people’s minds is what to do with the engagement ring after break-up. Should someone keep it, or is it best to return it and move on?

There are many ways that people deal with breakups, and it is not easy to find the right way to do it. One person from the relationship will obviously be hurting a lot more than the other during a breakup, so it is only natural that there be some feelings of anger or animosity, but hopefully as time passes, it becomes something that you find easier to deal with on a day-to-day basis.

