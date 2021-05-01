10 Decorative Wood Wall Panels To Add Texture To Your Interior

—

Wall panels are an excellent way to spice up a room, increase texture, create focal points, and generally make homes more comfortable. They go a long way in making walls appear less flat and uninteresting.

Since it’s so easy to find and apply wall designs nowadays, you can get creative with your space without expensive or complicated installation.

According to Delphie Designs, the following 10 wall panels can be used to make an impact on your space.

1. Pallet Wood Wall Panels

If you don’t have a lot of money to spend but want something nice on your walls, pallets might be your best bet. You can use this wood to create beautiful wall panels that will stand out in any room.

2. Washed Wood Wall Panels

You don’t have to buy new wood to make your room look nice. Instead, you can recycle other materials to create a gorgeous wooden wall like the one above. The wood above is actually driftwood that has been washed up on shore and then covered in sand. You could also use another type of wood or even a branch from your yard if you’re short on time and money.

3. Paper Wall Panels

If you have a lot of magazines, papers, or old books lying around, you can use them to create beautiful wall panels. But make sure the papers are plain and that they can’t be seen through!

4. DIY Wood Wall Panels

If you want to take this idea one step further, you can create your own smooth-sided wood panels with the help of woodworking tools like a jigsaw and a sandpaper block or sandpaper wheel.

5. Candle Wall Panels

If you love candles as much as I do, why not add a beautiful touch to your walls with this DIY idea? These are incredibly cheap and easy to make.

6. Paint Wall Panels

If you don’t want to build anything, you can paint some of your walls or just one wall. All you need is a large canvas or piece of wood and some paint. I’m not sure if you can paint on the wood, but if you’re crafty enough (or have access to a craft store), I believe it’s possible.

7. Plastic Wall Panels

If you love Ikea’s plastic wall panels, but don’t want to buy new ones every time you need to switch your decor, this might be the right idea for you. All you need is a coat hanger and some nails or possibly some tacks. Full tutorial on Delphie Design

8. Wood Wall Panels from Trash (or not)

While this might sound a bit controversial, you could actually get these panels from trash or any other discarded materials. I’m not sure about the legality of that, but it’s worth checking out! You also won’t have to spend much money on wood since you’ll be recycling anything, including furniture. And of course, these look very decorative when they’re placed in the right area.

9. Wood Wall Panels from Stained Glass

I’m not sure how you would get stained glass panels into your walls, but if you’re crafty enough (and if stained glass is your thing), I bet you could get these beautiful panels up!

10. Rustic Wood Wall Panels

If you want an all-natural, rustic look for your walls, this DIY may be right up your alley.

It’s also worth knowing that you can use lighter or darker stain or paint on the wood. If you want a particular look, just put in the work and effort needed to achieve it.

Benefits of Wood Wall Panels

If you’re looking for a way to add interest and value to bare walls, there are few options that are as attractive as wood panels. Wood wall panels bring warmth and elegance to any space in your home or office. To find out how wood panels can benefit you, check out the following guide.

This is because wood panels are available in a wide range of sizes and shapes, so you can mix and match to create an effect that is suited to your room and décor. They are available in a range of high-quality materials that will work in any environment.

You can also customize the size and shape of wood panels to create the perfect look for your room or office. Wood panels can be used to decorate your home as well as your business.

