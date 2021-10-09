6 Ways to Help Your Teen Pick a College Program

—

Choosing a college program is one of the most vital decisions your teen will ever make. The college program they choose will influence the rest of their lives. Although some might be eager to make their choices, most teens usually feel the pressure when it comes to finalizing their decisions. So, it is your role as a parent to help your teen make the right decision and become one of the greatest assets they have when it comes to their career and education choices.

Fortunately, helping your teen pick the right college program isn’t as challenging as you might assume. The final decision should come from your teenager on what they would like to do, but you can greatly influence your child by arming yourself with some knowledge and wisdom.

Here are six ways to help your teen choose the best college program.

Discussing Healthcare Degrees

The demand for healthcare providers is likely to increase over the next year. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare career options will increase by more than 16% by 2030. This is much faster than non-medical jobs. 26% more nursing jobs will be created to cater to the aging American population.

This means that your teen has a higher chance of landing a job after taking a healthcare degree. Above all, your child will take home around $69,870 every year as a registered nurse, surgeon, or physician. So, it is best to discuss various healthcare degrees with your teen. With the demand for nurses set to increase in the coming years, it is essential to convince your teen to pursue nursing if they show any interest in it, or are enticed by high job security.

Your child will find a well-paying nursing job quickly after graduating. Nurses work in several locations and enjoy high job flexibility. Even after qualifying, your teenager can continue their education to advance their career and sharpen their skills. For instance, your child will become an APRN after pursuing a post-graduate certificate or master’s degree.

What Does APRN Stand for?

So, what does APRN stand for? Well, APRN is short for Advanced Practice Registered Nurse. Your teenager will require a Doctor of Nursing Practice, master’s, or post-graduate certification in a specific field. Moreover, the state board of nursing must license your teenager to offer specialized patient care.

Most states allow APRNs to prescribe medication without the oversight of a qualified doctor. Moreover, APRN certification is considered an additional licensing from the typical RN licensure. APRNs have more skills and expertise than registered nurses. As a result, they can handle complex cases without supervision from a qualified doctor. They also have advanced decision-making skills to handle complicated issues with discretion.

The demand for APRNs is at an all-time high, thanks to their advanced skills and expertise. These nurses usually work in areas with a shortage of specialty healthcare professionals like rural areas. Advanced Practice Registered Nurses practice the following roles:

Clinical Nurse Specialists (CNS)

Nurse Practitioners (NP)

Certified Nurse Anesthetists (CAN)

Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM)

Help Your Teen Manage Anxiety

Choosing a college program is an exciting yet stressful task. This is especially true if your teen doesn’t know what to pursue. It might also happen if they are finding it hard to choose between various options. It is your duty as a parent to be there for your teen in such a situation. Let them know that you care and will help them make the best decision. Above all, tell your teen you trust the decision they will make.

If they are still unsure what to do, you can turn to online tools to make things easier. These tools will help you identify ideal career choices for your teens based on their preferences and qualifications.

Talk About College Costs

College is an expensive undertaking, and you should make this clear to your teenager. Let them know that college is an investment that will change their lives forever. The good news is that you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg for a college education. All you must do is talk about the expenses with your child.

While at it, remember to talk about all the involved costs, including tuition, travel, accommodation, and board. Also, discuss students’ loans with your teenager if they have to take them. Let them know about the implications of taking a student loan. You can also discuss various financial aid options to pick the best one. Don’t be afraid to tell your teen about your current financial situation.

Get in Touch with the High School Counselor

Helping your teenager choose the right college program is extremely difficult if you don’t know where to start. Luckily, you can always get the help you need by contacting your child’s high school counselor. High school counselors have a wealth of information that can make all the difference. They have the expertise to handle your kid’s developmental needs and can be a great person to turn to for recommendations when applying to college.

The counselor understands your child’s abilities, skills, and weaknesses. This will come in handy when helping your teen choose the right college program. Above all, the counselor will shed more light on different majors and college options.

Understand Your Teen’s Preferences

You might know your child’s preferences, but it helps to ask what they want. Please encourage them to tell you whether they prefer a college close to home or far. This opens the discussion for in-state and out-of-state college tuition costs and implications.

Tell them to tell you about their life aspirations and dreams. Also, find out if they plan to participate in sports and community projects. It will be easier to find the right college program for your teens if you listen to their preferences and aspirations.

Keep in mind that it is not necessary to ask your teen about their preferences every day. Drawing too much attention to the subject can stress your teen out and come off as nagging. These discussions should be kept interesting and exciting for them.

Encourage Your Teen to Take Personality and Career Test

If your child is having a hard time deciding, it might help to encourage them to take a career test. Although they won’t give your teen a specific career path to pursue, career tests can consistently predict ideal career paths for your teen. These tests can sometimes show you new areas of interest that were previously not considered, and shed light on your teen’s strengths and weaknesses.

There are numerous career tests online. However, it would be best if you only use them to narrow down your focus. Remember to consider your teen’s strengths and weaknesses before picking a college program.

Choosing a college program can be stressful for your teen. This is why you should help them make the right decision. Consider these tips to make things easier for your teen when choosing a college program.

