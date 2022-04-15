How Did a College Student Cut His Cost and Expenses by 40%?

—

In today’s hypercompetitive age, a college education is critical to becoming financially stable in the long run. According to the United States Bureau of Statistics, employees with a bachelor’s degree earned a median of $524 more per week than those with only a high school diploma. This amounts to more than $27,000 in earnings each year.

Despite the several benefits a college education offers, many people still feel unsure about pursuing it due to fear of college costs and loans. Author Charles A. Chadwick provides practical advice for high school and current college students planning to opt for a college degree. His latest publication Chadwick’s College Checklist, explains how to minimize the costs of acquiring higher education and delves into the complex world of college costs.

How to Reduce College Costs for Higher Education Finance?

There are numerous effective strategies to cut back on college expenses.

Be and Stay Creative First Above Anything Else

The human mind’s capabilities are beyond amazing, and the way people cut their costs in everyday life is proof of that. Some people use coupons to cut their groceries bill down, while others, when purchasing a new car, haggle over the price with a salesman to get the vehicle within their budget. Paying for college can be a challenge indeed. When it comes to financing higher education, there is no real difference; please be creative to keep your costs down.

Considering Dual Enrollment

One of the most effective ways to reduce college expenses is by considering dual enrollment. High school students should check in with their guidance counselor and determine whether they could take college classes while remaining in high school. The more courses a student could take before college, the fewer they’ll have to pay for later.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Starting Off at A Community College

Community college offers one of the most affordable education options out there. A person opting for higher education should first go to a community college to complete the general education courses every school requires. They can later transfer to a 4-year college to enroll in classes more targeted to their specific degree.

Comparing Housing Options

Students who aim to live off-campus instead of in a dorm, need to be aware that rent is not the only expense they will face. The utilities, food, and transportation costs could add up pretty quickly. The least expensive option would be living at home and commuting to school. But that could be a hassle if one’s school isn’t closer to their residence.

Not Buying New Textbooks

Another practical tip for budgeting for college students is relying on used textbooks at college. One could look up online and find a good deal on used books. Moreover, students could also download a less expensive electronic version to their gadget. A smart alternative to buying new textbooks is considering investing in International English converted books. These editions are cheaper and very close to the US version.

Earning Money in School

Students could also opt for part-time employment opportunities at college to contribute to their expenses. If working and attending classes simultaneously gets stressful for students, they could also utilize their summers to earn for their academic goals.

The Bottom Line

The market is strewn with college debt books offering advice on paying back college debts/loans. What makes Chadwick’s resource so insightful is its clear, concise, and easy-to-follow methodology. His anecdotes and inspirational words of wisdom keep readers engaged throughout the journey. Chadwick brilliantly explains the nitty-gritty of getting higher education without compromising one’s financial stability.

Where millennials struggle to repay their student loan debts and hope for loan forgiveness, Charles remained financially solvent throughout his college journey. Chadwick’s College Checklist is a must-read for high school students, current college students, and parents contemplating higher education options on a limited budget. Additionally, a chance to win $100 every month is also offered with the purchase of the book. Please visit the author’s Facebook Fan page @Reducecollegedebt for more details.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

Photo provided by the author with written permission from Charles Chadwick