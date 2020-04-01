Looking for Fun Quarantine Reading for Teens? Try Manga.

During this pandemic scare, most of us have been quarantined inside of our homes. Parents have had to switch to homes-schooling; trying to figure how to keep their children entertained while also continuing their education. For these parents, one thing I suggest is giving your teens some manga to read.

Rooted in Japanese culture, manga is a popular graphic novel form. It offers stories for all ages in a range of genres from fantasy and adventure to slice-of-life to young romance to adult and erotic. Some are light-hearted, follow heroes on epic quests; while others are more serious, dealing with mature themes like losing a loved one or surviving a cataclysm.

For young readers new to the genre or for parents who want to keep their kids reading, one I would recommend is “Ghostly Things” as a good starter and introduction into the genre.

Written and illustrated by Ushio Shirotori, “Ghostly Things” is about a girl named Yachiho who uncovers the secrets of her supernatural house. The series’ publisher Seven Seas Entertainment describes the story as follows:

With her father off overseas, Yachiho is left to move into a new house all by herself…and it's a genuine haunted mansion, full of ghosts and spirits! But Yachiho is determined to tough it out. To learn her family's secrets, can she brave all that lurks in the dark of night?

“Ghostly Things” is fun, light and a beautifully drawn story that will keep your teen engaged. Hope everyone reading this is in good health and good spirits.

And for lovers of manga, please give your own suggestions in the comments!

Previously Published on Medium