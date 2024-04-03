5 Pros of Solar Panels or Why You Should Install Them

—

Solar energy has been basking in the spotlight for years, and for good reason. This clean and abundant resource offers a multitude of advantages for both homeowners and businesses. If you’re considering the switch to solar power, here are five reasons why installing solar panels is a smart investment for you.

#1. Solar panels increase the value of your house

Thinking about selling your house in the future? Solar panels can be a significant selling point. Studies have shown that homes equipped with solar panels tend to sell faster and for a higher price compared to similar houses without them. The Zillow report found that solar panels increase home value by 4%. Potential buyers recognize the long-term financial benefits of solar power, including lower electricity bills and energy independence.

#2. Solar panels protect you against crawling electricity prices

With solar panels , you generate your own clean energy, reducing your reliance on the traditional grid. As traditional energy costs continue to climb, your solar panels will continue to produce free energy, insulating you from the effects of rising electricity rates. This translates to significant savings on your future electricity bills.

#3. Solar panels are affordable

Technological advancements have driven down the cost of solar panels, making them a more accessible option for homeowners and small businesses than ever before. Federal and state governments offer tax credits and rebates to incentivize solar adoption. The federal solar investment tax credit (ITC) currently stands at 30% of the system cost. Many states and municipalities also offer additional rebates. With these incentives in place, the payback period for solar panels can be much shorter, often within 5-10 years. After that, you’ll be reaping the benefits of free electricity generation for years to come.

#4. Solar panels reduce emissions into the atmosphere

By harnessing the power of the sun, solar panels offer a clean and sustainable alternative to traditional energy sources that rely on fossil fuels. Fossil fuel power plants release harmful greenhouse gasses, like carbon dioxide, into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change. By switching to solar, you’ll be significantly reducing your carbon footprint and helping to combat climate change. Solar energy is a renewable resource, meaning it can be replenished continuously. This ensures a sustainable energy source for future generations.

#5. Solar panels earn you some money from selling electricity back to the grid

In some areas, net metering programs allow homeowners with solar panels to sell excess electricity they generate back to the grid. Net metering allows your meter to run backwards when your solar panels are producing more electricity than your home is consuming. The utility company then credits your account for the excess electricity you generate. In some cases, you may even receive a check for the excess electricity produced. Net metering programs vary by location, so it’s important to check with your local utility provider to see if they offer net metering and what the specific program details are.

Installing solar panels offers a multitude of benefits from increased home value and protection against rising electricity costs to environmental sustainability and potential financial gains. Investing in solar power, you invest in your wallet, energy independence and a sustainable future.

—

This content is brought to you by Lisa Rina.

iStockPhoto