Home / Environment / Iranian Officials to Learn Environment Technology in S Korea

Iranian Officials to Learn Environment Technology in S Korea

A group of environment-related Iranian government officials and experts will visit South Korea to receive environmental education this week as part of an effort to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Seoul and Tehran.

A group of environment-related Iranian government officials and experts will visit South Korea to receive environmental education this week as part of an effort to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Seoul and Tehran.

“The National Institute of Environmental Human Resources Development (EHRD) will provide 12 Iranian officials working in the environment field with a specialized course on environment technology for eight days from Thursday,” an EHRD official said.

The training program has been arranged to introduce the country’s environment policies and high-level environment industry and activate exchanges between Iranian officials and South Korean businesses, the official said.

The group includes working-level officials from Iran’s environment ministry and a state-run water and sewage corporation, he added.

In the program, the officials will hold a business forum with six leading South Korean environmental companies, including Daelim, Doosan Heavy Industries and SK E&C, at a Seoul hotel on Monday.

The group will visit an eco-friendly energy town in Hongcheon, 102 kilometers northeast of Seoul, on Tuesday.

The creation of such towns is one of South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s key tasks to develop a new energy industry.

They will also visit a rain city in Suwon, south of Seoul, the following day, which has raised its water self-sufficiency ratio by making use of rainwater.

The institute will invite another group of Iranian government officials in September to provide them with a course on the air, waste and wetland ecosystem, the official said.

Previously published on ecowatch.news and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

