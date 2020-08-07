Solar Panel Guide

—

How do solar panels work?

Knowing how solar panels work is the first step to delve into solar energy and explore ways to spend less money while taking care of the environment.

Solar energy will be the star of the new era. Produced by light (photovoltaic energy) or by the heat of the sun (solar thermal).

Your panel generates electricity or produces heat. Therefore, it is one of the technologies that is closest to displacing oil from its throne.

The increase in demand for traditional energy sources combined with the increase in costs makes solar energy a necessity.

The use of an unlimited source of energy that the sun provides us with, through solar panels, is the perfect alternative. It works great in both domestic and industrial.

What is solar energy?

So, solar energy, it’s renewable, non-polluting, and available throughout the planet. It makes a difference to sustainable development and job creation where implemented.

Solar energy has numerous benefits to its credit.

What are solar panels?

Solar Panels transform the energy of the sun into energy that we can apply to our daily life. To do this we need a cell or photovoltaic cell.

What are solar or photovoltaic cells? Small cells made of semiconductor materials, such as crystalline silicon or gallium arsenide.

These can behave as electrical conductors or as insulators. Consequently, this depends on the state they are in.

The solar panels readily available are made with silicon.

A solar cell is not able to generate large amounts of energy on its own. Therefore, several of them combine and form a solar panel.

They can be 36 cells or more. This depends on the size and power required of the solar panel.

Consequently, a solar panel is actually a large plate on which there are many solar cells together.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The sun’s energy converts into electricity by a cell. So, a panel is able to generate enough energy for use in a home.

How do solar panels work?

In order to trap energy from the sun and convert it into energy, there is a process that involves different parts.

First, crystals of semiconductor material receive a treatment. This seeks to give each one a positive and negative charge.

In this way, the cells have both charges and can create electricity.

Once placed on the panel, they are linked together through a conductive thread.

Crystalline cells are directly exposed to light. The sun’s energy causes electrons to move from the negatively charged part of the cell to the positively charged part.

Thanks to the sunlight and the materials used to group together the cells, we create an electric current from one point to another.

Together it causes an electric field to be produced in the solar panel.

How to use solar energy at home?

The solar energy is collected and transformed into energy, then changed and adapted to fit household demands.

Beyond solar panels, there are a series of basic pieces that complete a photovoltaic system:

Investor

Firstly, the investor. This is the heart of the system. It manages the electrical energy based on demand and production.

It delivers the necessary energy at all times and requests help from other sources. Most importantly, it manages the battery charge and operates in the latter case as a charger.

Batteries

Secondly, the batteries. The electrical energy of the panels, once controlled, goes to the batteries, where it can be stored.

Marketing is usually based on the capacity to store energy, measured in Ampere hours (Ah).

Charge regulator

This protects the battery in case of overcharging or deep discharges which consequently affects the storage system.

The regulator is constantly monitoring the battery bank voltage. So, when the battery is charged it interrupts the charging process.

As the system is used and the batteries begin to discharge, the regulator as a result connects the system.

If you are ready to use solar panels in your home, then you must be prepared for the care.

Cleaning them regularly is very important. You’ll need Solar Panel Cleaning Services.

—

This content is brought to you by Mubashar Ali.

Photo: Shutterstock