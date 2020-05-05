Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Environment / The Importance of Open Access in Creating a Sustainable Society

The Importance of Open Access in Creating a Sustainable Society

Daniela thrän, the editor-in-chief of energy, sustainability and society shares her thoughts on finding sustainable solutions for the next generations and how open access helps spread research on maintaining a sustainable society.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Daniela Thrän

Finding sustainable solutions to supply future generations with energy, water, food and a peaceful environment is a key challenge. We understand today that the issues we face with energy and the environment are complex and include much more than emission reduction and the shift from fossils to renewables. Integrated assessments and conductive concepts are needed that include all aspects of sustainability as well as society.

Many researchers work hard to progress understanding by modeling and analyzing case studies all over the world. Making this research accessible to the broader public is key for the intended and ongoing transformation to a sustainable society.

Open access peer-review publications can support this in a transparent, trustable and democratic way. It is therefore important that the rules for data quality and traceability, for trust in the editors and in the peer-review process are clearly defined and realized in the day-to-day life of a journal.

I first started working on open access publications three years ago. I am very impressed by the consistent quality of the papers, the living debate about the results in related social networks and also in the increasing interest in open access, which I can understand as an author.

The progress in spreading the latest results of research to the wider public through open access is dramatic, which makes the foundation of international researcher collaboration much easier. It is an unbelievable chance to educate students fairly and equally all over the world – independent from study fees and university budgets. We should not underestimate this effect for the necessary progress in sustainability transformation.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously published on Springeropen.com and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Springer Open

The SpringerOpen portfolio has grown tremendously since its launch in 2010, so that we now offer researchers from all areas of science, technology, medicine, the humanities and social sciences a place to publish open access in journals and books. Publishing with SpringerOpen makes your work freely available online for everyone, immediately upon publication, and our high-level peer-review and production processes guarantee the quality and reliability of the work.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.