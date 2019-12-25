Get Daily Email
Home / Environment / Top 10 Most Unique Bridges In The World!

Top 10 Most Unique Bridges In The World!

by Leave a Comment


Top 10 Most Unique Bridges In The World! From amazing feats of architecture to outright dangerous…stay tuned to number 1 to find out about the most unique bridges in the world!


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

From amazing feats of architecture to outright dangerous…stay tuned to number 1 to find
out about the most unique bridges in the world!
Number 10: Rakotz Bridge.
I could’ve easily called this bridge by its other name, the “Devil’s Bridge”, but honestly,
this bridge is a bit too beautiful to be called that.
You’ll find this bridge in Germany, and it looks like something that was made for a fantasy
movie given how it curves into the air.
But no, this was a simple bridge that was made for us regular humans.
Kromlauer Park in Kromlau houses this bridge, and it’s actually made entirely out of Basalt,
which is a popular building material in the area, which covers about 200 square acres.
What’s ironic about this bridge, though, is that it’s actually closed to the public now.
Why is that?
Well, it’s because it was made back in 1860, and so it’s been around for over 150 years,
and thus they don’t want people to accidentally ruin it, which is very understandable.
What might be the most unique thing about this bridge though is that if you look at
it via its reflection in the water, you’ll actually see that the bridge and its reflection
merge to make a perfect circle.
Number 9: Vitim River Bridge, Russia.
Just because a bridge is unique doesn’t mean that it isn’t dangerous.
For a unique form can cause people a lot of pain if not crossed carefully.
To that end, the Vitim River Bridge is one of the most unique and dangerous bridges in
the world today.
This Bridge in Russia was built to help people cross the Vitim River.
Just one problem, its location on this river ensured that the place was cold, very cold,
so the bridge, and everything around it, froze.
Now, ice on a bridge isn’t a problem for certain bridges, but it most certainly is for this
one.
For you see, the construction of it didn’t include handrails or supports.
So there’s nothing to grab onto or crash into to keep you on the bridge.
Due to this, if you slip on this bridge, you’re very likely to fall right off of it and into
the freezing river below.
Which in the extreme temperatures of Russia, rarely has a good outcome.
You might be thinking that this bridge is a “ghost story” of sorts, and that I’m trying
to keep you away from it.
But here are the facts, many people have tried to cross the bridge, very few have survived
intact, and many more didn’t survive at all.
Number 8: Crab Bridges.
Before we talk about this amazing feat for nature, take a moment to like this video and
join the Zero2Hero community by using the buttons below!
When you think of a bridge, your mind often goes to massive constructions that were built
02:46
for the purpose of getting people and vehicles across certain areas.
But, that’s not always the case, as sometimes, it’s the animals of nature that need our help,
and a bridge is what they need to get to where they need to go.
And that’s why the Crab Bridges of Christmas Island are so important, and unique.
This island is part of Australia, and its function is quite literal.
You see, the forests of this island have crabs in them.
But not in small numbers like you might be picturing.
There are, in fact, millions of red crabs here, and they like to go at times from the
forests to the nearby oceans to migrate.
One problem though, humans also live on this island, and due to that, there are roads that
cut right through the most direct paths.
So, the locals decided to help out by building these very tall bridges for the crabs so that
they can go up and over the roads without fear of hurting themselves.
You might think that this is a bit ambitious, and that the crabs might not be able to climb
it, but crabs have been known to climb trees, and as you can see here, they’re clearly not
struggling that much to get over the hump.
Another thing to note is that there are several of these bridges on Christmas Island, ensuring
that no one bridge is harboring millions of crabs.
Number 7: Lucky Knot Bridge.
Let’s head to China for a very unique bridge.
And unlike some bridges that are unique in terms of function, this one is very unique
in terms of shape.
For in fact, the Lucky Knot Bridge is actually three different bridges side by side.
Each one, though, has a different curve in it.
These three footpaths, as they are called, were inspired by the ancient art of knotting,
thus why they’re all unique, and slope in different ways.
The looping pattern is rather interesting to think about, and if it wasn’t made of solid
steel, you might think twice about going onto it.
Yet, it’s completely safe.
What’s more, the bridges are built as a connector between two parks, and add to the ambience
of the area if you will.
It’d be a very interesting walk for sure.
For you could choose the more balanced up and down path, or the one that slopes up highly,
then drops back down.
In this case, walking from one park to another is just as much of an adventure as going to
the parks themselves.
Number 6: The Helix Bridge.
Heading over to Singapore now, let’s look at another bridge that has a very interesting
design to its construction, The Helix Bridge.
As its name suggests, it has a helix built into it.
Actually, it has two.
This double helix design is meant to mimic the DNA of the human body, and you can’t deny
that it looks rather interesting both up close and from afar.
This bridge was built for pedestrians near Singapore River and connects Marina Centre
with Marina South in the Marina Bay.
While it may be hard to tell at points, The Helix Bridge is much more than just a beautifully
designed construct.
For while you are meant to walk across it, there are plenty of places to sit and relax
throughout it.
What’s more, they made it so that there are a couple of viewing areas that’ll let you
see breathtaking views of Singapore and the bays.
The beauty and elegance of the Helix Bridge helps it to stand out in the best way, and
its design is so unique, that it’s the first in the world of its kind.
Number 5: Chapel Bridge.
Given how long bridges have been made, it shouldn’t be surprising that some of them
not only date back pretty far, but have an important meaning to the locals of the area.
Such as the Chapel Bridge that is up in Lucerne, Switzerland.
This bridge was built all the way back in 1333, and is considered the oldest wood-covered
bridge in the world today.
But the Swiss went far beyond the call with this bridge, for not only does it span the
Reuss River, it also had paintings inside of it that depicted the local areas history
in a beautiful display.
However, a fire broke out once and nearly burned the entire bridge down.
two-thirds of it was destroyed, and only 25 paintings could be saved.
However, the bridge was rebuilt less than a year later, and it remains up to this day.
Number 4: Aiola Island Bridge Bar Let’s be honest here, why just build a bridge
when you can build a bridge that does even more?
And while many would take that opportunity to make bridges that have big scenic views
or photo opportunities, the Aiola Island Bridge Bar in Austria decided to make a bar out of
their bridge.
Oh, but they didn’t stop there though, they also included a sunbathing area, coffee bar,
open-air theater and children’s play area.
All of which is right there in the middle of the bridge!
Now if you’re curious how all of that works, it’s honestly because the bridge in question
crosses the Mur River in such a way that allows such amenities to be possible.
This is also one of the more recent bridges on this list, being built in 2003.
The New York based designer made sure that the bridge not only felt unique, with what
it offered inside, but was also unique in its design and layout.
Number 3: Circular Laguna Garzon Bridge.
Sometimes, a bridge needs to be made out of necessity.
And that’s exactly what the people of Uruguay did when a crossing that had been built long
ago, across the Laguna Garzon, wasn’t allowing enough cars through to meet the demand.
At the time, it would only allow 2 cars at a time, which obviously is not a lot.
So, they upgraded and made the Circular Laguna Garzon Bridge.
It’s unique because of how circular it is, and it stands out when you look at it from
above.
But most importantly, it functions like it should and this new bridge can hold 1,000
cars!
And because of the shape, they are forced to drive go slower, which ensures safety.
Win-win.
Number 2: Hussaini Hanging Bridge, Pakistan.
Ah, you thought we were done with the “uniquely dangerous bridges” huh?
Sorry, no such luck.
Let me introduce you to the Hussaini Hanging Bridge in Pakistan, a bridge that has the
dubious honor of being called the “World’s Most Dangerous Bridge”.
It’s not hard to see why.
Let’s start at the bare minimum, the visuals.
This bridge looks like something from the ancient days of bridge making, and I don’t
mean that as a compliment.
For unlike a truly sturdy bridge, this “Hanging Bridge” has the most basic wood logs to serve
as “footholds”.
They’re not even all the same size!
It literally looks like someone did the bridge in the least amount of time and for the lowest
budget possible.
This isn’t even mentioning the ropes on the walkway.
The horizontal ones seem somewhat strong, but the vertical ones are loose, which you
definitely don’t want because that makes the place very flimsy.
And the Husaaini Hanging Bridge has this going down the whole bridge.
Walking across this bridge is without a doubt one of the most harrowing experiences you
would have simply because every single step would be a risk to your life.
If you go to the Borit Lake in Pakistan, do yourself a favor…don’t cross the bridge.
It might be the last thing you do.
Number 1: The Living Roots Bridge.
You’ve seen bridges made of all kinds of materials.
But have you ever seen one made out of tree roots?
And not just roots cut out of a tree, oh no, ones made from a LIVING tree.
That’s exactly what the War-Khasis tribe in India did.
They made it so that the roots of the local Ficus Trees would grow in certain patterns
and directions.
That’s pretty epic given that this wasn’t done with modern technology.
These bridges can handle dozens of people, and stretch over 100 feet.
The only real catch is that unlike modern bridges, these “Living Roots Bridges” take
over 10-15 years to be strong enough to walk on.
But, given the look and construction, or lack thereof, there’s no doubt that this is one
of, if not the, most unique bridge in the world.
What is your favorite bridge?
Let us know in the comments below and…take care!

