—
Top 10 Most Unique Bridges In The World! From amazing feats of architecture to outright dangerous…stay tuned to number 1 to find out about the most unique bridges in the world!
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
From amazing feats of architecture to outright dangerous…stay tuned to number 1 to find
00:05
out about the most unique bridges in the world!
00:19
Number 10: Rakotz Bridge.
00:22
I could’ve easily called this bridge by its other name, the “Devil’s Bridge”, but honestly,
00:27
this bridge is a bit too beautiful to be called that.
00:30
You’ll find this bridge in Germany, and it looks like something that was made for a fantasy
00:34
movie given how it curves into the air.
00:37
But no, this was a simple bridge that was made for us regular humans.
00:42
Kromlauer Park in Kromlau houses this bridge, and it’s actually made entirely out of Basalt,
00:48
which is a popular building material in the area, which covers about 200 square acres.
00:53
What’s ironic about this bridge, though, is that it’s actually closed to the public now.
00:57
Why is that?
00:58
Well, it’s because it was made back in 1860, and so it’s been around for over 150 years,
01:04
and thus they don’t want people to accidentally ruin it, which is very understandable.
01:10
What might be the most unique thing about this bridge though is that if you look at
01:13
it via its reflection in the water, you’ll actually see that the bridge and its reflection
01:18
merge to make a perfect circle.
01:21
Number 9: Vitim River Bridge, Russia.
01:24
Just because a bridge is unique doesn’t mean that it isn’t dangerous.
01:28
For a unique form can cause people a lot of pain if not crossed carefully.
01:32
To that end, the Vitim River Bridge is one of the most unique and dangerous bridges in
01:37
the world today.
01:38
This Bridge in Russia was built to help people cross the Vitim River.
01:42
Just one problem, its location on this river ensured that the place was cold, very cold,
01:48
so the bridge, and everything around it, froze.
01:50
Now, ice on a bridge isn’t a problem for certain bridges, but it most certainly is for this
01:56
one.
01:57
For you see, the construction of it didn’t include handrails or supports.
02:01
So there’s nothing to grab onto or crash into to keep you on the bridge.
02:05
Due to this, if you slip on this bridge, you’re very likely to fall right off of it and into
02:11
the freezing river below.
02:12
Which in the extreme temperatures of Russia, rarely has a good outcome.
02:17
You might be thinking that this bridge is a “ghost story” of sorts, and that I’m trying
02:21
to keep you away from it.
02:22
But here are the facts, many people have tried to cross the bridge, very few have survived
02:28
intact, and many more didn’t survive at all.
02:32
Number 8: Crab Bridges.
02:34
Before we talk about this amazing feat for nature, take a moment to like this video and
02:39
join the Zero2Hero community by using the buttons below!
02:42
When you think of a bridge, your mind often goes to massive constructions that were built
02:46
for the purpose of getting people and vehicles across certain areas.
02:50
But, that’s not always the case, as sometimes, it’s the animals of nature that need our help,
02:55
and a bridge is what they need to get to where they need to go.
02:58
And that’s why the Crab Bridges of Christmas Island are so important, and unique.
03:04
This island is part of Australia, and its function is quite literal.
03:08
You see, the forests of this island have crabs in them.
03:11
But not in small numbers like you might be picturing.
03:14
There are, in fact, millions of red crabs here, and they like to go at times from the
03:18
forests to the nearby oceans to migrate.
03:21
One problem though, humans also live on this island, and due to that, there are roads that
03:25
cut right through the most direct paths.
03:28
So, the locals decided to help out by building these very tall bridges for the crabs so that
03:33
they can go up and over the roads without fear of hurting themselves.
03:37
You might think that this is a bit ambitious, and that the crabs might not be able to climb
03:41
it, but crabs have been known to climb trees, and as you can see here, they’re clearly not
03:47
struggling that much to get over the hump.
03:49
Another thing to note is that there are several of these bridges on Christmas Island, ensuring
03:53
that no one bridge is harboring millions of crabs.
03:57
Number 7: Lucky Knot Bridge.
04:01
Let’s head to China for a very unique bridge.
04:03
And unlike some bridges that are unique in terms of function, this one is very unique
04:07
in terms of shape.
04:09
For in fact, the Lucky Knot Bridge is actually three different bridges side by side.
04:14
Each one, though, has a different curve in it.
04:16
These three footpaths, as they are called, were inspired by the ancient art of knotting,
04:21
thus why they’re all unique, and slope in different ways.
04:24
The looping pattern is rather interesting to think about, and if it wasn’t made of solid
04:28
steel, you might think twice about going onto it.
04:32
Yet, it’s completely safe.
04:34
What’s more, the bridges are built as a connector between two parks, and add to the ambience
04:39
of the area if you will.
04:40
It’d be a very interesting walk for sure.
04:42
For you could choose the more balanced up and down path, or the one that slopes up highly,
04:47
then drops back down.
04:48
In this case, walking from one park to another is just as much of an adventure as going to
04:53
the parks themselves.
04:55
Number 6: The Helix Bridge.
04:58
Heading over to Singapore now, let’s look at another bridge that has a very interesting
05:02
design to its construction, The Helix Bridge.
05:06
As its name suggests, it has a helix built into it.
05:09
Actually, it has two.
05:11
This double helix design is meant to mimic the DNA of the human body, and you can’t deny
05:15
that it looks rather interesting both up close and from afar.
05:19
This bridge was built for pedestrians near Singapore River and connects Marina Centre
05:23
with Marina South in the Marina Bay.
05:26
While it may be hard to tell at points, The Helix Bridge is much more than just a beautifully
05:30
designed construct.
05:31
For while you are meant to walk across it, there are plenty of places to sit and relax
05:36
throughout it.
05:38
What’s more, they made it so that there are a couple of viewing areas that’ll let you
05:41
see breathtaking views of Singapore and the bays.
05:44
The beauty and elegance of the Helix Bridge helps it to stand out in the best way, and
05:49
its design is so unique, that it’s the first in the world of its kind.
05:54
Number 5: Chapel Bridge.
05:57
Given how long bridges have been made, it shouldn’t be surprising that some of them
06:00
not only date back pretty far, but have an important meaning to the locals of the area.
06:05
Such as the Chapel Bridge that is up in Lucerne, Switzerland.
06:08
This bridge was built all the way back in 1333, and is considered the oldest wood-covered
06:14
bridge in the world today.
06:16
But the Swiss went far beyond the call with this bridge, for not only does it span the
06:19
Reuss River, it also had paintings inside of it that depicted the local areas history
06:24
in a beautiful display.
06:25
However, a fire broke out once and nearly burned the entire bridge down.
06:30
two-thirds of it was destroyed, and only 25 paintings could be saved.
06:34
However, the bridge was rebuilt less than a year later, and it remains up to this day.
06:40
Number 4: Aiola Island Bridge Bar Let’s be honest here, why just build a bridge
06:47
when you can build a bridge that does even more?
06:49
And while many would take that opportunity to make bridges that have big scenic views
06:53
or photo opportunities, the Aiola Island Bridge Bar in Austria decided to make a bar out of
06:59
their bridge.
07:00
Oh, but they didn’t stop there though, they also included a sunbathing area, coffee bar,
07:05
open-air theater and children’s play area.
07:08
All of which is right there in the middle of the bridge!
07:11
Now if you’re curious how all of that works, it’s honestly because the bridge in question
07:15
crosses the Mur River in such a way that allows such amenities to be possible.
07:20
This is also one of the more recent bridges on this list, being built in 2003.
07:24
The New York based designer made sure that the bridge not only felt unique, with what
07:29
it offered inside, but was also unique in its design and layout.
07:34
Number 3: Circular Laguna Garzon Bridge.
07:37
Sometimes, a bridge needs to be made out of necessity.
07:41
And that’s exactly what the people of Uruguay did when a crossing that had been built long
07:45
ago, across the Laguna Garzon, wasn’t allowing enough cars through to meet the demand.
07:50
At the time, it would only allow 2 cars at a time, which obviously is not a lot.
07:55
So, they upgraded and made the Circular Laguna Garzon Bridge.
07:59
It’s unique because of how circular it is, and it stands out when you look at it from
08:03
above.
08:04
But most importantly, it functions like it should and this new bridge can hold 1,000
08:08
cars!
08:09
And because of the shape, they are forced to drive go slower, which ensures safety.
08:14
Win-win.
08:15
Number 2: Hussaini Hanging Bridge, Pakistan.
08:19
Ah, you thought we were done with the “uniquely dangerous bridges” huh?
08:23
Sorry, no such luck.
08:25
Let me introduce you to the Hussaini Hanging Bridge in Pakistan, a bridge that has the
08:30
dubious honor of being called the “World’s Most Dangerous Bridge”.
08:34
It’s not hard to see why.
08:36
Let’s start at the bare minimum, the visuals.
08:39
This bridge looks like something from the ancient days of bridge making, and I don’t
08:43
mean that as a compliment.
08:44
For unlike a truly sturdy bridge, this “Hanging Bridge” has the most basic wood logs to serve
08:50
as “footholds”.
08:51
They’re not even all the same size!
08:53
It literally looks like someone did the bridge in the least amount of time and for the lowest
08:57
budget possible.
08:58
This isn’t even mentioning the ropes on the walkway.
09:01
The horizontal ones seem somewhat strong, but the vertical ones are loose, which you
09:06
definitely don’t want because that makes the place very flimsy.
09:10
And the Husaaini Hanging Bridge has this going down the whole bridge.
09:15
Walking across this bridge is without a doubt one of the most harrowing experiences you
09:20
would have simply because every single step would be a risk to your life.
09:25
If you go to the Borit Lake in Pakistan, do yourself a favor…don’t cross the bridge.
09:29
It might be the last thing you do.
09:33
Number 1: The Living Roots Bridge.
09:36
You’ve seen bridges made of all kinds of materials.
09:38
But have you ever seen one made out of tree roots?
09:41
And not just roots cut out of a tree, oh no, ones made from a LIVING tree.
09:46
That’s exactly what the War-Khasis tribe in India did.
09:50
They made it so that the roots of the local Ficus Trees would grow in certain patterns
09:54
and directions.
09:55
That’s pretty epic given that this wasn’t done with modern technology.
09:59
These bridges can handle dozens of people, and stretch over 100 feet.
10:04
The only real catch is that unlike modern bridges, these “Living Roots Bridges” take
10:08
over 10-15 years to be strong enough to walk on.
10:12
But, given the look and construction, or lack thereof, there’s no doubt that this is one
10:17
of, if not the, most unique bridge in the world.
10:22
What is your favorite bridge?
10:23
Let us know in the comments below and…take care!
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.