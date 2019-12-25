—

Top 10 Most Unique Bridges In The World! From amazing feats of architecture to outright dangerous…stay tuned to number 1 to find out about the most unique bridges in the world!

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

From amazing feats of architecture to outright dangerous…stay tuned to number 1 to find

00:05

out about the most unique bridges in the world!

00:19

Number 10: Rakotz Bridge.

00:22

I could’ve easily called this bridge by its other name, the “Devil’s Bridge”, but honestly,

00:27

this bridge is a bit too beautiful to be called that.

00:30

You’ll find this bridge in Germany, and it looks like something that was made for a fantasy

00:34

movie given how it curves into the air.

00:37

But no, this was a simple bridge that was made for us regular humans.

00:42

Kromlauer Park in Kromlau houses this bridge, and it’s actually made entirely out of Basalt,

00:48

which is a popular building material in the area, which covers about 200 square acres.

00:53

What’s ironic about this bridge, though, is that it’s actually closed to the public now.

00:57

Why is that?

00:58

Well, it’s because it was made back in 1860, and so it’s been around for over 150 years,

01:04

and thus they don’t want people to accidentally ruin it, which is very understandable.

01:10

What might be the most unique thing about this bridge though is that if you look at

01:13

it via its reflection in the water, you’ll actually see that the bridge and its reflection

01:18

merge to make a perfect circle.

01:21

Number 9: Vitim River Bridge, Russia.

01:24

Just because a bridge is unique doesn’t mean that it isn’t dangerous.

01:28

For a unique form can cause people a lot of pain if not crossed carefully.

01:32

To that end, the Vitim River Bridge is one of the most unique and dangerous bridges in

01:37

the world today.

01:38

This Bridge in Russia was built to help people cross the Vitim River.

01:42

Just one problem, its location on this river ensured that the place was cold, very cold,

01:48

so the bridge, and everything around it, froze.

01:50

Now, ice on a bridge isn’t a problem for certain bridges, but it most certainly is for this

01:56

one.

01:57

For you see, the construction of it didn’t include handrails or supports.

02:01

So there’s nothing to grab onto or crash into to keep you on the bridge.

02:05

Due to this, if you slip on this bridge, you’re very likely to fall right off of it and into

02:11

the freezing river below.

02:12

Which in the extreme temperatures of Russia, rarely has a good outcome.

02:17

You might be thinking that this bridge is a “ghost story” of sorts, and that I’m trying

02:21

to keep you away from it.

02:22

But here are the facts, many people have tried to cross the bridge, very few have survived

02:28

intact, and many more didn’t survive at all.

02:32

Number 8: Crab Bridges.

02:34

Before we talk about this amazing feat for nature, take a moment to like this video and

02:39

join the Zero2Hero community by using the buttons below!

02:42

When you think of a bridge, your mind often goes to massive constructions that were built

02:46

for the purpose of getting people and vehicles across certain areas.

02:50

But, that’s not always the case, as sometimes, it’s the animals of nature that need our help,

02:55

and a bridge is what they need to get to where they need to go.

02:58

And that’s why the Crab Bridges of Christmas Island are so important, and unique.

03:04

This island is part of Australia, and its function is quite literal.

03:08

You see, the forests of this island have crabs in them.

03:11

But not in small numbers like you might be picturing.

03:14

There are, in fact, millions of red crabs here, and they like to go at times from the

03:18

forests to the nearby oceans to migrate.

03:21

One problem though, humans also live on this island, and due to that, there are roads that

03:25

cut right through the most direct paths.

03:28

So, the locals decided to help out by building these very tall bridges for the crabs so that

03:33

they can go up and over the roads without fear of hurting themselves.

03:37

You might think that this is a bit ambitious, and that the crabs might not be able to climb

03:41

it, but crabs have been known to climb trees, and as you can see here, they’re clearly not

03:47

struggling that much to get over the hump.

03:49

Another thing to note is that there are several of these bridges on Christmas Island, ensuring

03:53

that no one bridge is harboring millions of crabs.

03:57

Number 7: Lucky Knot Bridge.

04:01

Let’s head to China for a very unique bridge.

04:03

And unlike some bridges that are unique in terms of function, this one is very unique

04:07

in terms of shape.

04:09

For in fact, the Lucky Knot Bridge is actually three different bridges side by side.

04:14

Each one, though, has a different curve in it.

04:16

These three footpaths, as they are called, were inspired by the ancient art of knotting,

04:21

thus why they’re all unique, and slope in different ways.

04:24

The looping pattern is rather interesting to think about, and if it wasn’t made of solid

04:28

steel, you might think twice about going onto it.

04:32

Yet, it’s completely safe.

04:34

What’s more, the bridges are built as a connector between two parks, and add to the ambience

04:39

of the area if you will.

04:40

It’d be a very interesting walk for sure.

04:42

For you could choose the more balanced up and down path, or the one that slopes up highly,

04:47

then drops back down.

04:48

In this case, walking from one park to another is just as much of an adventure as going to

04:53

the parks themselves.

04:55

Number 6: The Helix Bridge.

04:58

Heading over to Singapore now, let’s look at another bridge that has a very interesting

05:02

design to its construction, The Helix Bridge.

05:06

As its name suggests, it has a helix built into it.

05:09

Actually, it has two.

05:11

This double helix design is meant to mimic the DNA of the human body, and you can’t deny

05:15

that it looks rather interesting both up close and from afar.

05:19

This bridge was built for pedestrians near Singapore River and connects Marina Centre

05:23

with Marina South in the Marina Bay.

05:26

While it may be hard to tell at points, The Helix Bridge is much more than just a beautifully

05:30

designed construct.

05:31

For while you are meant to walk across it, there are plenty of places to sit and relax

05:36

throughout it.

05:38

What’s more, they made it so that there are a couple of viewing areas that’ll let you

05:41

see breathtaking views of Singapore and the bays.

05:44

The beauty and elegance of the Helix Bridge helps it to stand out in the best way, and

05:49

its design is so unique, that it’s the first in the world of its kind.

05:54

Number 5: Chapel Bridge.

05:57

Given how long bridges have been made, it shouldn’t be surprising that some of them

06:00

not only date back pretty far, but have an important meaning to the locals of the area.

06:05

Such as the Chapel Bridge that is up in Lucerne, Switzerland.

06:08

This bridge was built all the way back in 1333, and is considered the oldest wood-covered

06:14

bridge in the world today.

06:16

But the Swiss went far beyond the call with this bridge, for not only does it span the

06:19

Reuss River, it also had paintings inside of it that depicted the local areas history

06:24

in a beautiful display.

06:25

However, a fire broke out once and nearly burned the entire bridge down.

06:30

two-thirds of it was destroyed, and only 25 paintings could be saved.

06:34

However, the bridge was rebuilt less than a year later, and it remains up to this day.

06:40

Number 4: Aiola Island Bridge Bar Let’s be honest here, why just build a bridge

06:47

when you can build a bridge that does even more?

06:49

And while many would take that opportunity to make bridges that have big scenic views

06:53

or photo opportunities, the Aiola Island Bridge Bar in Austria decided to make a bar out of

06:59

their bridge.

07:00

Oh, but they didn’t stop there though, they also included a sunbathing area, coffee bar,

07:05

open-air theater and children’s play area.

07:08

All of which is right there in the middle of the bridge!

07:11

Now if you’re curious how all of that works, it’s honestly because the bridge in question

07:15

crosses the Mur River in such a way that allows such amenities to be possible.

07:20

This is also one of the more recent bridges on this list, being built in 2003.

07:24

The New York based designer made sure that the bridge not only felt unique, with what

07:29

it offered inside, but was also unique in its design and layout.

07:34

Number 3: Circular Laguna Garzon Bridge.

07:37

Sometimes, a bridge needs to be made out of necessity.

07:41

And that’s exactly what the people of Uruguay did when a crossing that had been built long

07:45

ago, across the Laguna Garzon, wasn’t allowing enough cars through to meet the demand.

07:50

At the time, it would only allow 2 cars at a time, which obviously is not a lot.

07:55

So, they upgraded and made the Circular Laguna Garzon Bridge.

07:59

It’s unique because of how circular it is, and it stands out when you look at it from

08:03

above.

08:04

But most importantly, it functions like it should and this new bridge can hold 1,000

08:08

cars!

08:09

And because of the shape, they are forced to drive go slower, which ensures safety.

08:14

Win-win.

08:15

Number 2: Hussaini Hanging Bridge, Pakistan.

08:19

Ah, you thought we were done with the “uniquely dangerous bridges” huh?

08:23

Sorry, no such luck.

08:25

Let me introduce you to the Hussaini Hanging Bridge in Pakistan, a bridge that has the

08:30

dubious honor of being called the “World’s Most Dangerous Bridge”.

08:34

It’s not hard to see why.

08:36

Let’s start at the bare minimum, the visuals.

08:39

This bridge looks like something from the ancient days of bridge making, and I don’t

08:43

mean that as a compliment.

08:44

For unlike a truly sturdy bridge, this “Hanging Bridge” has the most basic wood logs to serve

08:50

as “footholds”.

08:51

They’re not even all the same size!

08:53

It literally looks like someone did the bridge in the least amount of time and for the lowest

08:57

budget possible.

08:58

This isn’t even mentioning the ropes on the walkway.

09:01

The horizontal ones seem somewhat strong, but the vertical ones are loose, which you

09:06

definitely don’t want because that makes the place very flimsy.

09:10

And the Husaaini Hanging Bridge has this going down the whole bridge.

09:15

Walking across this bridge is without a doubt one of the most harrowing experiences you

09:20

would have simply because every single step would be a risk to your life.

09:25

If you go to the Borit Lake in Pakistan, do yourself a favor…don’t cross the bridge.

09:29

It might be the last thing you do.

09:33

Number 1: The Living Roots Bridge.

09:36

You’ve seen bridges made of all kinds of materials.

09:38

But have you ever seen one made out of tree roots?

09:41

And not just roots cut out of a tree, oh no, ones made from a LIVING tree.

09:46

That’s exactly what the War-Khasis tribe in India did.

09:50

They made it so that the roots of the local Ficus Trees would grow in certain patterns

09:54

and directions.

09:55

That’s pretty epic given that this wasn’t done with modern technology.

09:59

These bridges can handle dozens of people, and stretch over 100 feet.

10:04

The only real catch is that unlike modern bridges, these “Living Roots Bridges” take

10:08

over 10-15 years to be strong enough to walk on.

10:12

But, given the look and construction, or lack thereof, there’s no doubt that this is one

10:17

of, if not the, most unique bridge in the world.

10:22

What is your favorite bridge?

10:23

Let us know in the comments below and…take care!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video