We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Transhumanism and Peer to Peer: Amor Mundi and the Transhumanist Left

Transhumanism and Peer to Peer: Amor Mundi and the Transhumanist Left

The transhumanist movement, as a movement uniting those in favor of technological augmentation of the human potential, is too often identified with the extreme anarchocapitalist libertarians such as the Extropians.

By James Burke

Michel Bauwens:

Here’s a citation explicitely linking transhumanism and peer to peer process, in particular through collaborative information assessment:

“Also, key to any properly democratic medical-industrial administration of experimental-subjection founded on “informed consent” will be the implementation of legitimate and trusted collaboratory information-assessment. Laws that establish minimum standards for forms of information-dissemination that describe themselves as “news,” laws that treat any elected official speaking under governmental seal as under oath and prosecutable for perjury, laws to require the publication of all scientific research that attests to public health and safety risks according to the verdict of scientific consensus, proper funding of sound peer-review traditions for consensus scientific culture might all contribute in some form to the emerging mix of technoprogressive institutional reforms to accommodate our emerging and unprecedented prosthetic powers to our shared commitments to democracy, social justice, plurality, and personal flourishing.”

This post was previously published on p2pfoundation.net and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

