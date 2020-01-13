Transhumanism and Peer to Peer: Amor Mundi and the Transhumanist Left

—

By James Burke

Michel Bauwens:

The transhumanist movement, as a movement uniting those in favor of technological augmentation of the human potential, is too often identified with the extreme anarchocapitalist libertarians such as the Extropians. There is also a left to this movement, and among the sources to encounter this type of thinking is the Amor Mundi blog with for example this entry.

Here’s a citation explicitely linking transhumanism and peer to peer process, in particular through collaborative information assessment:

“Also, key to any properly democratic medical-industrial administration of experimental-subjection founded on “informed consent” will be the implementation of legitimate and trusted collaboratory information-assessment. Laws that establish minimum standards for forms of information-dissemination that describe themselves as “news,” laws that treat any elected official speaking under governmental seal as under oath and prosecutable for perjury, laws to require the publication of all scientific research that attests to public health and safety risks according to the verdict of scientific consensus, proper funding of sound peer-review traditions for consensus scientific culture might all contribute in some form to the emerging mix of technoprogressive institutional reforms to accommodate our emerging and unprecedented prosthetic powers to our shared commitments to democracy, social justice, plurality, and personal flourishing.”

