7 Interesting Facts about the Gambling Industry in Canada

Canada is a beautiful country and one of the finest places with top-notch facilities for the people. Like any other country, Canadians are fond of gambling. It is considered one of the leading countries in terms of a growing gambling industry. Citizens across the nation take part in various forms of gambling, such as:

Slots,

Poker,

Casino table games,

Sports betting,

Lottery

Canadian citizens are quite evolved, as they are known to use their gambling privileges for entertainment purposes. This article will explore 7 most interesting facts about the gambling industry and how it has shaped the country.

#1 Online Casinos on Demand

Over 30% of the adult population in Canada are online gamblers, and the advancement in technology has led to a boom in online gaming. Most of the land-based casinos understand the importance of online gaming and have taken advantage of it. Citizens gamble primarily through their mobile devices and browsers, which are easily accessible. If you want to join an online casino, all you need to do is register and try your chance at winning big winning. There are many platforms that offer no-deposit bonuses, like https://gry-hazardowe-zadarmo.com/darmowe-spiny/ , which allows you to try out different games without any fee. Make sure to check out various platforms to find the best promotion that gives you maximum benefits.

#2 Gambling Demographics

When it comes to demographics, male participation is always on the higher end. And while that is so, there are also many females who gamble a lot. Males constitute 50% of the population, and females comprise a 30% participation rate. Among gamblers of both genders, the popular form of gambling in Canadian Casinos is slots, followed by a lottery. The most common form of betting in males is sports betting, while the majority of females favor bingo and the lottery.

#3 2% of Canadians Struggle with Gambling Problems

While gambling is a popular entertainment in the country, only 2% of the citizens struggle with gambling-related problems. This is mainly due to the efforts of the government in educating their people about gambling and its effects on their lives. Most of the gambling problems occur amongst people who bet online compared to offline gambling.

#4 Over 200 Gambling Establishments

Ever since the legalization of gambling in the 1970s, it is become a popular and growing industry. One of the first commercial casinos opened in 1989 in Winnipeg, attracting many people from around the nation. Today, you will find more than 200 licensed gambling establishments all across the country offering several types of casino games, from live dealer games to machine games. With the rise in technology in recent years, you will find over 2000 online casino platforms easily accessible to the public.

#5 No Tax on Gambling Winnings

One of the most significant benefits of gambling in Canada is that you don’t have to tax your winnings. According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), it doesn’t require individuals to pay taxes on lottery and casino winnings. However, if you are a professional gambler and make a living through your bets, then you are obligated to pay taxes. For most people, it offers a great advantage as you get almost all your winnings. Keep in mind that winnings from bookmakers are also treated as income and, therefore, taxed.

#6 Sports Betting Most Popular Form of Gambling

Two decades ago, the sports betting industry in Canada had a revenue of only $450 million. However, today, betting on sports is more prevalent than any other form of gambling as it matches the interests of the people. It is considered a more popular form of betting as people are more inclined to different types of sports in the country. The sports betting industry has grown by leaps and bounds and is expected to cross the $2.4 billion mark by 2023-24. One of the main reasons for this spike is the access to online gambling, where people can wager from the comfort of their homes.

#7 Casino Games on Smartphones

As mentioned, technology has played a huge role in the popularity of gambling. One of the easiest ways an individual can access casino platforms is through smartphones and tablets. This has led to over 12.78 million downloads of casino games nationwide. Casinos worldwide are constantly using promotions and offers to attract gamers to their site, and these benefits are one of the reasons why people are more inclined to play on their smart devices.

The Future of Gambling in Canada

Canada’s gambling industry is thriving and has a rich and complex history. The sector is further set to grow exponentially over the years as casinos are crafting better content regularly. Additionally, technology is showing some promising results like VR and AR, where people can live their gambling experience in the comfort of their homes.

