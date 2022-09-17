9 of the Best Ways to Protect Your Family Against a Home Invasion

—

According to the FBI, a home invasion occurs every day in the United States. Home invasions can be terrifying experiences that leave families feeling shaken and vulnerable. While there is no guaranteed way to prevent a home invasion from happening, there are some steps you can take to make your home less of a target and improve your chances of deterring an attacker. If you are a home invasion victim, be sure to contact an attorney like Mike G Law to help you through the entire process.

Install Good Lighting

One of the most effective ways to deter a potential attacker is to install good lighting around your home. This will not only make it more difficult for an attacker to approach your home undetected, but it will also make it easier for you and your family to see someone who may be lurking around. Motion-sensor lights are a great option because they will turn on automatically if someone approaches your property.

Keep Valuables Out Of Sight

If a potential attacker can see valuable items in your home from the street or through a window, you are at a higher risk of being targeted. Keep valuables such as electronics, jewelry, and money hidden from view so that would-be attackers cannot see them and are not tempted to break into your home.

Make Your Home Look Occupied

An empty home is an easy target for a home invasion. Invest in timer lights that will turn on and off at regular intervals to make your home look occupied even when you’re not there. You can also have a neighbor or family member park their car in your driveway while you’re away so it looks like someone is home.

Have Strong Locks On All Doors And Windows

One of the most common ways burglars enter homes is through an unlocked door or window. Make sure all doors and windows in your home are locked, even when you’re at home. If you have sliding glass doors, consider installing a metal rod or dowel in the track so that the door cannot be opened from the outside. You should also have deadbolt locks installed on all exterior doors.

Install A Security System

A security system is one of the best ways to protect your family against a home invasion. A security system will not only alert you if someone breaks into your home, but it will also alert the police so they can respond quickly. Many security systems now come with additional features such as cameras and motion sensors that can provide your family an extra layer of protection.

Don’t Advertise When You’re Away

Burglars often target homes that they know will be empty for an extended period of time—like when the homeowners are on vacation. To avoid tipping off potential burglars, don’t advertise when you’ll be away from home on social media or in any other way. And if you must post about your vacation, make sure to do so after you’ve returned home safely.

Have An Escape Plan

Mike G Law says, If someone breaks into your home, it’s important to have an escape plan in place so you can get yourself and your family to safety quickly. Choose a safe room in your house where you can go if there’s an intruder, and make sure everyone in the family knows what to do if someone breaks in.

Get A Dog

Dogs are not only loyal companions—but they can also be excellent deterrents against burglars. A barking dog will alert you (and your neighbors) to an intruder on your property, which can help thwart an invasion before it even happens. If you’re considering getting a dog for protection, make sure to do your research first to find a breed that’s right for you and your family.

Update Home Insurance Policy

If you’re a home invasion victim, your homeowner’s insurance policy may help cover the cost of repairs and replacement of stolen items. Be sure to review your policy and make sure you have the coverage you need in case of a break-in. You may also want to consider adding additional coverage for high-value items such as jewelry, electronics, and art.

Final Thoughts

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent a home invasion from happening, there are some steps you can take to make your home less of a target and improve your chances of deterring an attacker. From installing good lighting to keeping valuables out of sight, there are several things you can do to help keep your family safe. Investing in a security system is one of the best ways to protect your home against an unwanted intruder.

