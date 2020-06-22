A Heartfelt Story of My Bond With My First Dog

—

If you think humans cannot speak to dogs, then you are mistaken, dog lovers can speak dog better than they think they do. Obviously, to know it full, they need to actually be a dog. You can pretty much understand most of their emotions, from their barks that say hello or them wagging their tail to show they are happy. Not just your dog but any dog you meet along the way, if you are a dog lover, you will know what the dog means.

I have had several dogs as pets in my life as I cannot imagine my life without one, but the experience I would like to share here is a different one. When I got my first job, I rented an apartment in a new locality where I had never lived before. It was a small apartment as I was living alone. I had rented that place because it was close to the place I worked and my shift ended after midnight, so I preferred to live nearby.

One night when I was returning to my place at around 3 am, I experienced something that differed completely from what I had ever experienced. A dark-colored stray dog was sitting in the staircase entry, blocking my way. I had a rough day at work and really wanted to crash on my bed soon. As soon as it saw me, it started growling. As I understand dogs, I got it immediately; the dog felt that I have entered its territory. It seemed logical to me as the dog had lived there before I did so it was not wrong after all but it was dark and I wanted to go back home instead of sitting outside and waiting for the dog to leave (and frankly it looked like it was in no mood to leave).

This experience was new to me because I have always considered myself a dog whisperer. I am always confident that dogs love me and will never harm me. This dog was different. It was pretty serious about warning me I should not mess with it. Luckily, I just remembered that I had not had my dinner that night, which was a chicken burger and it could make a good peace offering. I offered the dog the chicken burger I had in my backpack and no surprises there, he immediately started eating his dinner which made me realize he was stray and hungry. From that moment, things changed. The dog became my best friend.

Let me be clear here, the dog was a bully who barked and bit many people in my colony, but he was loyal to me. Luckily, no one had reported him yet, and I did not have the heart to do that. I placed a mat outside my house for the dog and fed him every day as everyone around my neighborhood was afraid of it. I named him Mac as we had become friends after I fed him my Mc Chicken burger. I had never taken care of a dog before it so I had many silly questions such as can dogs eat sweet potatoes? I had to google for answers and that is how I got my first pet.

I never felt alone now as I had a canine friend to spend time with. He was not particularly those cute kinds of dogs who are always chirpy around you; he was the more serious kind who took his responsibilities seriously and his new responsibility was taking care of me. When my mom came to visit me, I was unsure how will the dog treat my mother but surprisingly; he knew that she is someone I loved, and he made it a point to follow her and protect her when she was alone. My mom is not really a dog lover, and she gets scared easily by them, but Mac was different. He was around her but never crossed his boundaries and gave her enough space to not get afraid of him.

After five months, I had to shift my job, hence I located to a different part of the city. The day I left the apartment, the dog somehow understood that I was going away for good. He did not react but only walked slowly till the end of the stress behind my cab, all I could see from my cab was him standing at the end of the street as if he was bidding me farewell.

I could not take him with me because dogs were not allowed in my new place and somehow he was not ready to leave his territory. This was our sweet relationship that lasted for a five-month. We had no expectations from each other, just a pure heart to heart bond that I will never forget.

—

This content is brought to you by Narendra Sharma.

Photo: Shutterstock