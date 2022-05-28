At Home Teeth Whitening Kits

—

Out there you can find unlimited options to whiten your teeth from the comfort of your home. So, the task of finding the best alternative might seem a little overwhelming. What do you have to take into consideration? What’s the difference between one brand and another? Resolve these questions by reading this article. Here you’ll see how to acquire the best at-home teeth whitening product. Plus, we’re going to give you a couple of tips to obtain better results. No matter the method you use to erase that uncomfortable yellow color in the smile, you will note great changes.

Products you can use to bleach your teeth at home

In case you don’t know what your alternatives are, we’re going to explain this subject deeply. This section will focus on the best products available to achieve a glimmering smile. Some of the following items work faster and better but require more time and dedication at the moment of using them. Others take a little longer to show changes, yet are easier to use and less invasive. With nothing more to add, let’s begin.

Whitening toothpaste

Just as the regular toothpaste, these are used for brushing your teeth after every meal and before going to bed. They are composed of a certain chemical substance that, in addition to cleaning your mouth, they eliminate stains and plaque in a deeper way than the common ones. This option needs a lot of patience because the results are not visible during the first weeks. It’ll depend also on the degree of discoloration.

Bleaching mouth rinses

This liquid, also known as mouthwash, is very useful to kill the remaining bacteria left after brushing your teeth. It’s not as popular as other whitening methods, but it’s very practical. You need to be persistent in its use. However, the best part is that mouth rinses help you maintain proper oral hygiene which allows maintain a snow-white smile longer.

Whitening kits

Among all the whitening products, this is the best option. Bleaching kits offer amazing properties that bring back the best beautiful color to your teeth, fast. With this product, you will receive a treatment like the one you get in the dentist’s office. Thus, we got to dive more into the world of whitening kits. So, let’s explore why this at-home whitener method is so popular.

This is how whitening kits bleach your teeth

With this product, you usually got a chemical substance in the form of a gel, which must be applied to every tooth. This substance is Hydrogen Peroxide, commonly used in the medical world as an antiseptic. It kills the microorganisms, cleaning deeply your mouth, but also penetrates within the enamel to destroy the dark pigments that give the yellow-grey color to the teeth. Bleaching sets are especially intended to be harmless, and simple-to-use items. Plus, there are different kinds of kits to choose from. Read more about teeth whitening at home here https://tandblekningbutiken.se/ and also compare different products if you would like to order any for fast, safe and easy use.

Diverse types of whitening kits

The principal dissimilarity you can see between the different kinds, is the presentation which varies the method of application. You will see whitening kits that come with a brush, usually these are the simpler ones. Some others bring the gel inside of a pen or a vial, with a tip created to place a certain amount of H. Peroxide over every tooth. But, the most popular type is the whitening kit with strips, which you got to place over the teeth; the trays come pre-charged with the necessary quantity of gel.

Why bleach my smile at home and not with a specialist

There are plenty of reasons to go to the dentist , these experts can diagnose diseases that might be very dangerous to your health. So, you should go periodically to deep-clean your mouth and for an exhaustive revision. However, when it comes to whitening your teeth, doing it at home is a great option. Whitening treatments at the dentist’s office are very expensive and you got to wait minutes or even hours to be attended. Besides, at-home bleaching treatments offer very good results.

What if I decide to go to the dental clinic for whitening treatment?

If you want instant changes in the color of your smile, going to the dentist is the best alternative. At-home whitening sets need more patience and more days of use. Professionals employ a higher concentration of the bleaching product, and use different tools to eliminate the existent plaque, which is a highly common cause of yellow teeth.

Also, for people with sensitivity problems, resorting to a dental specialist is an intelligent election because they can manage to develop a treatment that doesn’t worsen it. In addition to all this… dentists are capable of making a whitening formula to be used from the comfort of your home . So, you will enjoy the great results professional treatment gives, with the benefit of store-bought bleaching kits.

How to get the best out of bleaching treatments

Now that you know what you can use to recover the white glimmering smile you badly want, it’s time to go with the uncomfortable part: how to maintain the change you have worked for… As with any health area, it doesn’t matter the treatment you take, if you don’t take proper care of yourself, the results will not last long. Therefore, we have prepared a list of things you got to do or avoid, in order to keep the beautiful snow-white color of your teeth:

Stains are usually created because of dark pigments of food, so the things you got to avoid are: coffee, tea, wine, soy sauce, beverages with artificial dyes, and dark cocoa. Some other foods also stain your teeth, but these are the more common ones.

Try to brush your teeth after every meal, before going to bed and after waking up (it doesn’t matter if you haven’t had breakfast). Bacteria are constantly growing up inside our mouths, and they create plaque which gives a yellowish color to our smile because they cover the teeth. The more we take care of our oral hygiene the less will be the probability of developing plaque.

Be careful of causing harm to the enamel with extremely hard foods. If the enamel gets hurt, it will break leaving the dentine visible, a yellow-colored layer of our teeth. Besides, if the enamel is harmed, you will suffer from tooth sensitivity.

With this information, you’re ready to bleach your teeth from home. But, what method will you use? Are you going to the dentist or will buy a kit?

