Best Senior Dog Food: Age-Appropriate Natural Food

Leading a long, happy life with the loved ones and favorite pups; life is very kind, a blessing for me, indeed. Fostering pets was a long term hobby, even when I was working hard day and night. And now, when I have retired, the hobby has turned into an obsession, a necessity. The fulfillment that comes when one takes care of a pet has no comparison.

Loving For Dogs

I have always tried to take care of my pets like my own children. Have brought many into my home. And saw a few depart. Letting them go was tough, but then the new ones came as a bright ray of sunshine, couldn’t replace the departed one though, they reside in my heart. At the moment, I have four pets at my house. By pets, I specifically mean dogs. Cats are not what I prefer. They are great, though, but my love for dogs is something else. Dogs were, are, and will be one true love of mine.

My Ignorance

My four dogs are all four different breeds. I now have a better chance of taking care of them. In my younger days, I was not that much aware of taking care of a dog. Their food and issues the dogs can have were an entity I never explored well. We only used to purchase the random products where it was written dog food. The research on their age, nutrition, and other crucial stuff was not our priority. But now, I am well aware and have a better understanding of my dogs’ different phases of life.

My Favorite: Boomer Senior

Just like me, one of my four dogs has also aged. Boomer, I wonder what made me choose that name for him. My most pampered and, most importantly, a senior now. The other three are comparatively new to my home addition. However, Boomer is my constant companion for a decade now. He saw my busy days, saw me retire, and now is experiencing me spending a lot of time with him, my other dogs, and my family too.

Boomer’s Food Issues

He was having issues with food and behaving a lot different than the other three. He is the most pampered of all of us. So when he was having problems with food, not eating much, roaming tired, and throwing tantrums, we thought he was trying to seek attention from all of us. However, I soon realized it is not mere attention-seeking. Perhaps he is having issues with food. Not getting enough nutrition is why he is so lifeless and fatigued. What if I am not feeding him age-appropriate food.

My Realization

The thought hit me suddenly when I realized there is a lot of stuff I cannot eat due to my age. My stomach fails to take it, and I face digestion issues. And my senior dog is perhaps facing the same crisis. I couldn’t see him suffer and desperately wanted a healthy, nutritious diet for him. After a lot of research, and when I say research, it’s legit. The way he suffered, I couldn’t take a chance by feeding him random foods that he is having issues eating and thus not getting proper nutrition.

Boomer’s Favorite: Orijen Senior Dog Food

I tried a few, Boomer ate a few, and detested a few as well. There were a few that worked great, and I felt the difference. But the best that Boomer liked was the one by Orijen.

I always get the Orijen Senior. That one is specifically made for senior dogs. It is made in such a way that it is easy on an aged dog’s digestive system. But they get all the nutrients too like Victor dog food which provides grain-free meals.

Not just that, the food for the other three is also brought from Orijen only. They love it. And if you have cats, Orijen has food for them as well. Even the senior cats.

Why I Prefer Orijen Food For Senior Dog

I prefer Orijen for all my dogs, Boomer as well as the pups. So the Orijen feeding review of senior dog will only be a bunch of positive things from my side. First thing first, if Boomer loved it, I love it.

The impression also inclined towards the positive side due to my own research on the ingredients used to make Orijen pet foods.

Boomer was losing weight, and within a few days of eating Orijen Senior, he started getting interested in eating food again and gained the lost weight. He looks way healthier now.

I very well understand he has aged now and will not be as healthy as he used to be, but Orijen Senior has done its trick to a great extent. The ingredients are natural, fresh and raw, full of protein and nutrients.

The flavor is loved well, and I felt it seeing how lovingly Boomer eats all his food and sometimes demands food even before I serve him, which was an unseen behavior for quite a long period.

If your senior dog or pets, no matter what age they are, are having food issues, replace their regular food with Orijen. We are pretty sure they are going to love the food and get all the much-needed nutrition too.

This content is sponsored by Shahina Parvin.

Photo: Shutterstock