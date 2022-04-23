Car Accidents in Florida: Top Causes and What if You are Involved

—

Florida ranks high among US states in the number of car accidents annually. Sadly, this means that Floridians are also more likely to be involved in a car accident at some point. Below are the top causes of car accidents in Florida, and what should you do if you find yourself involved in one:

Drunk Driving

Drunk driving is one of the most common causes of car accidents , not just in Florida but across the country. If you are involved in an accident and suspect that the other driver may be under the influence, call the police immediately. Do not try to handle the situation yourself, as it could escalate and put you in danger.

Drunk driving is so dangerous because it impairs a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely. They may have trouble steering, braking, and making split-second decisions. If you see a driver who appears to be drunk, do your best to avoid them and call the police if they are driving erratically.

Distracted Driving

With the advent of smartphones, distracted driving has become a leading cause of car accidents. Drivers who are distracted by their phones are more likely to veer into other lanes, run red lights, and rear-end other vehicles. If you must use your phone while driving, pull over to a safe location first.

If you are involved in an accident with a distracted driver, be sure to get the other driver’s insurance information and file a police report. You may need to use this evidence later to prove that the other driver was at fault.

Speeding

Speed is often a factor in car accidents, especially on Florida highways. Drivers who are speeding may have less time to react to traffic changes and are more likely to lose control of their vehicles. If you are involved in an accident with a speeding driver, be sure to get the other driver’s insurance information and file a police report. You may need to use this evidence later to prove that the other driver was at fault.

What to Do if You Are Involved in a Car Accident in Florida

If you are involved in a car accident, the first thing you should do is move your vehicle to a safe location, if possible. If you are unable to move your vehicle, turn on your hazard lights and wait for help. Once you are in a safe location, call the police and wait for them to arrive. Do not try to handle the situation yourself, as it could escalate and put you in danger.

If you are injured, seek medical attention immediately. Even if you do not think you are injured, it is always best to be checked out by a medical professional just to be safe. Once the police have arrived and filed a report, get the other driver’s insurance information. You will need this to file a claim with your insurance company.

If you are not injured and your vehicle is not severely damaged, you may be able to drive it home. If your vehicle is not drivable or you do not feel comfortable driving it, call a tow truck to take it to a nearby repair shop.

Finally, make sure to speak with a lawyer before speaking with your insurance company. An experienced car accident lawyer will be able to advise you on the best course of action and help you get the compensation you deserve.

Summary

No matter how cautious you are on the road, accidents can happen, but if you know the top causes of car accidents in Florida and what to do if you are involved in one, you will be better prepared to handle the situation. If you need a car accident lawyer, this Car Accident Attorney Lakeland can help. Call today for a free consultation.

