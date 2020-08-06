Chasing a Better Night’s Sleep? Here Are a Few Things to Try

—

You should never underestimate the importance of getting a good night’s sleep. Without the proper amount of quality rest, your mind and body may struggle to function at optimum levels during the day.

The fact-of-the-matter is that Americans lead very busy lives. When balancing a demanding work schedule and a hectic personal life, you won’t always be able to carve out time for self-care rituals that promote good physical and mental health. If you resonate with the millions of Americans who tend to neglect their physical health, it’s never too late to prioritize a good night’s rest.

If you’re a career-driven overachiever or a busy parent craving a taste of eight uninterrupted hours, you might consider upgrading your mattress. If you’re willing to invest in a high-quality memory foam mattress, visit a mattress retailer like Essentia.

If a new mattress isn’t in the budget, here are a few steps you can take to improve your sleep, so you can be at the top of your game and reach maximum productivity.

Focus on Your Diet

Nutrition plays a big role in your overall health. What you eat throughout the day, specifically what you eat right before bedtime, is going to affect your ability to get a good night’s sleep. Good nutrition will not only give you a boost of energy for completing day-to-day tasks, but it will also help you avoid that uncomfortable feeling of fullness when you snuggle into bed at the end of a long day.

To fall asleep quickly and stay asleep, you’ll need to eliminate caffeine and sugar from your diet. The way your body metabolized these two substances forces your brain and heart into overdrive. A racing heart and mind aren’t conducive to a state of relaxation. Decompressing before you tuck yourself into bed is a vital step in getting the recommended amount of sleep.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As for what you should be eating, there are a plethora of foods that will promote a good night’s rest. What many of these foods have in common is the presence of melatonin and or tryptophan. Both of these substances positively affect the brain’s ability to secrete serotonin neurotransmitters that tell the brain it’s time to shut down and sleep. Foods that promote better sleep include fish, turkey, nuts (almonds, walnuts), warm milk, dairy products, fruits like berries, bananas, mangoes, and green vegetables.

Establish an exercise regimen

If you’re not getting enough sleep, chances are, you aren’t getting enough exercise, either. It’s no coincidence that the amount you exercise directly correlates with the quality of your sleep.

To improve your ability to quickly fall asleep at night, you’ll need to exert energy during the day. Exercises that get your heart pumping are preferred. If you can manage to squeeze in about 30 minutes of exercise before bedtime, you’ll be able to exhaust your body to the point that it’s willing to cooperate and drift to sleep with ease.

No electronic devices before bedtime

Electronic devices like cell phones, computers, and television emit blue light that excites the brain. If you’re using such devices throughout the day, there’s a good chance you’re overloading your brain, causing it to become overactive.

Experts suggest that you shut down all your electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime. The only electronic device that should be in operation while you try to sleep is a radio that plays soothing music and doesn’t give off any kind of light.

Enhance your sleeping environment

Interior decorators aren’t paid to create a tranquil sleeping environment that blankets you in darkness and soothes you as you sleep. These creatives like to focus on designing cohesive living spaces that are aesthetically-pleasing in broad daylight. It’s your job to figure out how to create a sleeping environment that will help you fall asleep in under a few minutes. For the sleeping oasis of your dreams, here are a few ideas you can use to enhance your current sleeping space.

Install dark window coverings to block out light from the outside

Find a comfortable mattress and pillow

Avoid bright colors with your bedding, furniture, and walls

Soundproof the room as much as possible

Cool the area with fans or AC

Develop a sleep schedule

Humans are notorious creatures of habit. If you can get in the habit of going to sleep at the same time every night, your body will have an opportunity to adapt to a new habit. The best way to create a consistent sleep schedule is to perform a consistent regimen before going to bed. Everything you do will serve as a cue to your body and brain that it’s time to sleep. Waking up at the same time every day, weekends included, is also preferred.

Limit stimulants before bedtime

Bad habits will always harm your ability to sleep. Not only are alcohol and nicotine bad for your overall health, but they can also have an extremely negative effect on your ability to sleep at night. Yes, nicotine and alcohol, that’s packed with sugar, behave similarly to stimulants.

Final thoughts

If you incorporate any of these sleep-promoting tips-and-tricks, you’ll likely start sleeping better in just a few days. Acknowledge the importance of a good night’s rest, and adjust your schedule accordingly—whether you start limiting TV time or reduce the amount of time you spend responding to emails.

—

This content is brought to you by Jana Gray.

Photo: Shutterstock