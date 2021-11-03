Dr. Alddo Molinar on Understanding Emotional Pain

—

Miseries, trials, dramas, ordeals, storms—whatever you’d like to call them, most of us have been there at some point. Emotional pain is sadly a part of life; a byproduct of the human experience. Even though emotional pain is inevitable, we must find ways to conquer whatever life throws our way. So, how do you deal with emotional pain and move on with your life in a healthy, productive manner? To get more insights into this topic, we talked to Dr. Alddo Molinar, one of the leading authorities on mental health.

Dr. Alddo Molinar’s Thoughts on Understanding Your Emotions

According to Dr. Alddo Molinar, feeling emotional pain is not the major problem. The major problem is the lack of understanding of why you feel the way you feel and how to manage those emotions. We feel emotional pain when we lose something close, when we do not achieve, or when we may be criticized or rejected. It can affect our personal lives, professional careers, social status, and well-being. It can take weeks, months, years, or even longer to recover from emotional pain. But you don’t have to crumble and fall to pieces.

Dr. Alddo Molinar advises patients to take a moment to reflect and put their emotional state into perspective. This is the first step in dealing with negative emotions. Acknowledging your negative emotions is essential, as it helps ease the negative energy. Your emotional pain is a response to some bad news. “It is a response you make depending on your interpretation of situations and events,” he explains. You need to acknowledge your feelings to proceed to problem-solving. You are then able to ask the question of how to deal with your emotional pain in the best way possible.

Dr. Alddo Molinar Gives Tips for Healthy Coping

Prolonged periods of emotional pain can take a toll on your mind and body. Since most of us are busy with day-to-day activities, we have to find healthy ways to attend to our mental well-being. If you’re feeling heartbroken, overwhelmed, or unable to cope, you’re not alone! Below, Dr. Alddo Molinar offers his advice to help you keep negative emotions at bay.

1. Accept or Acknowledge Your Negative Emotion

Receiving bad news can lead to an endless litany of other emotions. When faced with emotions, it is easy to become overwhelmed with confusion, fear, or shame. Studies suggest that trying to avoid negative feelings can lead to more stress than acknowledging that they are present and tackling them head-on.

Seeking solutions to problems can be an enjoyable process if you recognize and accept life’s challenges.

2. Be Kinder to Yourself

Dr. Alddo Molinar also recommends being gentle with yourself and taking care of your mental and physical health. Meditation and mindfulness can help you keep negative emotions in check, he says. Also, try to create three healthy, balanced meals every day. Dr. Molinar notes that unhealthy eating habits can make a grim mood worse. After receiving negative news, it’s important to stay calm and focused on the good.

3. Write about Your Feelings in a Journal

Dr. Molinar also recommends expressing your feelings through writing. Writing about your feelings is a great way to channel negative emotions from your mind, he says. Negative thinking can lead to issues such as anxiety, stress, depression, and low self-confidence. Writing out those negative thoughts can get them out of your mind while replacing them with positive ones. Also, being intentional about focusing on small successes, positive moments, or other triumphs can help build confidence for coping with the more negative emotions.

4. Let Yourself Cry

Crying is the natural response to different emotions, including joy, sadness, frustration, and grief. Shedding emotional tears is not only self-soothing, but it also releases endorphins and oxytocin. These chemicals can make you feel good and can also reduce both emotional and physical pain. In this way, crying can help ease pain and promote a sense of calmness and well-being.

5. Find a Healthy Support System

Dr. Molinar also recommends surrounding yourself with supportive friends and family members. Family or friends may suggest going to fun events to help you cope with heartache or may be able to offer needed compassion and understanding at a difficult time. Dr. Molinar also strongly warns against indulging in drugs or alcohol to numb pain. Alcohol and drugs are antidepressants that will never take your emotional pain away, he explains. Indeed, they may serve to worsen the problem instead of helping. The more you pour alcohol or drugs on your challenges, the more you need, and the worse your situation will get. You should confront your problems head-on so that you can avoid experiencing them again.

6. Forgive and Let Go

When someone offends you, you might feel as if you’ll never get over it. But not forgiving can do you more harm than good. Many people think that forgiveness only helps the individual being forgiven. It definitely can make them feel good, but forgiveness may actually do your emotional health a world of good. Forgiveness can help reduce stress and frustration. And remember, less stress has several health benefits, such as reduced anxiety, better sleep, and improved self-esteem. Forgiveness can also help you avoid unhealthy episodes of anger. That’s why practicing forgiveness can benefit your emotional health and overall well-being.

7. Exercise

When you do not feel well, the last thing on your mind is going out to exercise. However, physical activity has been proven to ease stress, fight off anxiety, and boost self-esteem.

Endorphins are produced in the body in response to pain or stress, Dr. Alddo Molinar explains. These chemicals act on the opiate receptors in the brain to reduce stress and pain. Endorphins are also produced during physical activity. Furthermore, outdoor exercises can help increase your levels of vitamin D and boost your mood. Also, feelings of reduced self-confidence could trigger harmful habits such as substance abuse or overeating. Nutrition, exercise, and good sleep can improve your mood and overall well-being, he adds.

Dr. Alddo Molinar Gives Tips on When and Where to Get Help

No one should suffer alone or in silence from emotional pain, says Dr. Alddo Molinar.

Maybe you’re finding it hard to get over a breakup, feeling stressed about the pandemic, or dealing with grief. No matter the emotional roller coaster you’re going through, there’s no shame in asking for help. As we’ve seen, emotional pain can take a toll on our health. If you feel like the anger, anxiety, or stress isn’t going away, it’s time to seek help. Talk about your feelings with a family member, friend, or colleague. Or schedule an appointment with a mental health professional.

A mental health expert can help you deal with your emotional pain by providing you with science-backed coping strategies. They can also offer support that is tailored to your specific situation.

