Five Reasons To Make A Will If You Have A Family

By most estimates, 48% of Americans have a will, while others prefer not to write one. The remaining 52% don’t understand the importance of having a will, and how much support it can provide your family members once you are gone. You don’t need to have extensive property or money to write a will. This primary document states who inherits your assets after your demise and helps you legally protect your spouse, children, investments, and other belongings.

However, most people still don’t realize the importance of writing a will. As a result, their wishes and desires are compromised after their death, and their property and other items of value become the reason for family disputes. In most cases, family members turn against each other due to property claims. If you don’t have a will, a lot could go wrong after your death.

You will have no say in the distribution of your estate

Family members may struggle to deal with your unsorted matters

Your loved ones may not receive the financial protection you desire

You may have no control over choosing the guardian for your children

A person appointed by the court may be responsible for administering your estate

You may not be able to convey secrets to family members or make confessions

Life is uncertain. However, writing a will helps you minimize this uncertainty to die peacefully, knowing you left no loose ends. Writing a will is all the more critical if you are leaving a family behind, so here are five reasons that may motivate you to do so:

1. A will allows you to decide who will take care of your state and belongings after your demise

A will helps you name a trusty executor to take care of all your estate and belongings after you pass away. Deciding who gets to wrap up your estate or business can be tricky. If you keep ignoring who gets to wrap up your estate after your demise, you may leave the matter to legal authorities. In the absence of a clearly defined will, the court is subjected to self-appoint a trusty executor to execute all your preferences, minimize family conflict, and ensure the well-being of your spouse and children. Unfortunately, there is a possibility that the court may make a decision you wouldn’t have liked when deciding who would be best for the estate handling job.

2. A will allows you to decide on a guardian for your children

If you pass away and your children do not have another capable parent to take care of them, the court has to involve family affairs authorities. Family affairs authorities collaborate with a court to appoint a capable person as a guardian for your children. Often these authority figures eliminate the emotional perspective of the decision and choose an individual capable of providing for the children. The court chooses someone with a stable job and a constant income flow to raise children properly and fulfill their demands. When you don’t write a will , you don’t share your wishes and desires regarding how your children should be treated. Therefore without your reasoning and opinion, present legal authorities decide for you.

3. A will allows you to provide financial security to your family

When a person dies, they usually leave behind several assets. If you write a will, you can distribute all your wealth amongst your loved ones so they have a little financial security. Property division becomes associated with lawyers, courts, and other legal authorities when you don’t write a will. Family members may claim a massive portion of your property, hire an experienced lawyer, and win the case. They take over all your valuables when this happens, leaving very little for your spouse and children. When you write a will, you clearly state your intentions considering property divisions and help your family minimize family feuds and disputes over money. Your document preference makes it easier for the legal authorities to easily distribute all your possessions among loved ones.

4. A will allows you to manage long term property matters for your heirs

There are cases when a deceased person’s heirs are under age. Even if you distribute your wealth clearly in your will, your children may not receive the money, property, and other valuables before they come of age and legally become adults at 18. While your children enjoy their last days of adulthood, legal authorities appoint a trusted adult to manage their inheritance. When you don’t write a will, you cannot say who is appointed as this trusted adult. What if the court appoints a dishonest man to care for your children’s property matters? This man may illegally take over your inheritance by exploitation and blackmail until your children are left with nothing. When you write a will, you get to decide and name your preferred trusted adult to manage your children’s property for the long term.

5. A will allows you to split your property and valuables evenly

Writing a will helps you decide who gets what after you pass away. There may be separate things that you want to leave to your children, your spouse, other family members, and your friends. However, it is not set in stone to distribute your assets among these people evenly. A will forces you to think about how your property must be divided optimally. When you clearly describe your property division preferences in your will, you also put all possible property claims arising in the future to rest. Doing so may result in your family and friends’ mental and physical peace.

Conclusion

Writing a simple will can take care of so many things. The few reasons mentioned above alone emphasize the importance of a will. Whether you want to provide your family with some financial security or plan to distribute your assets amongst your many heirs – you need a will. When a person dies without a will, resolution can become more complicated for loved ones. Save your family from the trouble of emotional trauma and physical drain of dealing with your legal matters. Write a will today to make things easier financially, emotionally, physically, and socially for your friends and family.

