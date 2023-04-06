Frequently Asked Family Law Questions

—

Family immigration law can be complex and confusing, and it’s no wonder that many people have questions about the process. If you’re considering sponsoring a family member for immigration to the United States, or if you’re a foreign national seeking to enter the US through family-based immigration, you likely have many questions.

Here are some frequently asked family immigration law questions and their answers. Getting help for family-based immigration might be easier than you think.

What is Family-Based Immigration?

Family-based immigration is a type of immigration that allows US citizens and lawful permanent residents to sponsor certain family members for immigration to the United States. The purpose of family-based immigration is to reunite families and promote family unity. There are two main categories of family-based immigration: immediate relatives and family preference.

Immediate relatives include spouses of US citizens, unmarried children under 21 of US citizens, and parents of US citizens over 21. Immediate relatives do not have to wait in line for a visa and are not subject to any numerical limitations.

Family preference includes unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens over 21, spouses and unmarried children of lawful permanent residents, and married children of US citizens.

There are annual numerical limitations on the number of visas that can be issued in each category, which means there may be a waiting period before a family member can immigrate to the United States.

Who is Eligible to Sponsor a Family Member For Immigration to the United States?

US citizens and lawful permanent residents are eligible to sponsor certain family members for immigration to the United States. The specific family members who can be sponsored depend on the sponsor’s immigration status.

US citizens can sponsor spouses, children, parents, and siblings for immigration to the United States. Lawful permanent residents can sponsor spouses and unmarried children for immigration to the United States.

What is the Process for Sponsoring a Family Member for Immigration to the United States?

The process for sponsoring a family member for immigration to the United States varies depending on the case’s specific circumstances. In general, the process involves the following steps:

Attend an interview: Once a visa becomes available, the family member will be required to attend an interview at a US embassy or consulate in their home country. The interview aims to determine if the family member is eligible for admission to the United States.

Enter the United States: If the family member is approved at the interview, they will be issued a visa and can enter the United States as a lawful permanent resident.

Can a Family Member Come to the United States While the Petition is Pending?

Generally, a family member cannot come to the United States while the petition is pending. However, there are some exceptions. For example, immediate relatives of US citizens may be eligible for a K-3 visa, which allows them to come to the United States while the petition is pending.

Sometimes, a family member may be eligible for a visitor visa, which would allow them to come to the United States temporarily.

What is a Green Card?

A green card is a document that proves that a person is a lawful permanent resident of the United States. It allows a person to live and work in the United States permanently. Green card holders also have the ability to travel outside of the United States and re-enter the country without issue.

Family-based immigration is one of the main ways that people obtain a green card. US citizens and lawful permanent residents can sponsor certain family members for immigration to the United States. Once a family member is approved for immigration and enters the United States, they will be issued a green card.

If you are considering sponsoring a family member for immigration to the United States or are seeking to immigrate through family-based immigration, it is important to educate yourself about the process and seek out professional assistance if needed.

