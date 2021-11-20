Fruits That You Can Give Your Dog

—

Fruits are great tasty treats for humans, but do they offer the same benefits for dogs?

The answer to this is a resounding yes! Fruits are a great treat for dogs, but you have to make sure you’re feeding them the right fruits.

So, in this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the fruits in your kitchen that you can give your dog for a tasty and healthy treat! Read on to learn more.

What Fruits Can I Give My Dog?

A dog’s body is very different from a human’s body, so they won’t be able to digest the same fruits as us. To make sure you’re on the safer side of things, here are some of the different fruits you can feed your dog that you can serve your dog and add to their regular diet!

Apples

Apples are completely safe for dogs to eat. But the question still remains, dogs can eat apples, but are apples good for dogs? The answer to this is yes! Apples are accessible, healthy, and offer a sweet taste that many dogs love. However, it’s important to make sure to prepare the apples right so your dogs can reap all the health benefits. This means removing the core, stem, and seeds, then cutting the apples up into smaller and digestible slices.

Apples are high in fiber and antioxidants that make them a great choice as a treat for dogs.

Blueberries

Blueberries are known as a superfood for humans and also offer great benefits for dogs. Aside from being packed with different essential vitamins, blueberries also have a lot of antioxidants, which is why they are a very healthy option for dogs.

However, the main reason blueberries are such a great choice for dogs is that they are small, easy to eat, and pack a very sweet flavor! But since the fruit is so sweet and full of sugar, you have to make sure not to feed your dog too much as that can lead to obesity and oral health problems.

Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe has a low-calorie count, has high water content, and is packed with additional nutrients. Because of all that, they are a great treat for dogs, especially for hot summer days! To feed cantaloupes to your dog, all you have to do is peel it and cut it up into smaller pieces so it’s easier for them to chew. Again, this fruit is high in sugar, so moderation should be a top priority when feeding it to your dog.

Cucumbers

If you have an overweight dog, cucumbers could be one of the best treats to feed them. This is because cucumbers are very low in calories and have high water content. On top of that, they barely have any fat, oils, and carbohydrates that can cause obesity in dogs. However, they can also be great energy boosters for your dogs, so next time you need a healthy, natural treat for your dog, try cutting up a cucumber and see how they enjoy it!

Cucumbers are also loaded with different vitamins such as vitamin K, C, B1, and even have a fair amount of potassium that is great for your dog’s health!

Mango

This sweet summertime fruit can be a great treat for you and your dog on a hot summer afternoon. The main reason mangos are great for dogs is that they contain four essential vitamins: A, B6, C, and E. These fruits also have a fair amount of potassium and both beta and alpha-carotene.

When feeding your dog mangoes, make sure to remove the pit first as this contains trace amounts of cyanide, which are potentially toxic to dogs. Additionally, mangoes are packed with sugar, so they are best as a summertime treat, as feeding them too much can lead to its own host of problems.

Conclusion

When adopting a pet, their health is always a top priority. And one of the best ways to keep your dogs in tip-top shape is to make sure they’re eating a healthy diet.

As a pet owner, you have full control over what your dog eats, and if you need a healthy treat to mix in with their regular food, you might want to consider a few of the fruits mentioned above. You can find some other fruit snacks recommended by PetMD here.

However, since most of the fruits mentioned above have fair amounts of sugar, you shouldn’t feed them too much. Additionally, your dog may be allergic to some of the fruits mentioned above, so make sure to start small when feeding them fruits and slowly add depending on how the dogs react.

And if you want to err on the side of caution, it’s always best to consult your dog’s vet before adding anything to your diet. Remember, your vet knows your dog and all their conditions like no one else, and they will be able to tell whether or not adding these fruits to their diet is a good idea.

—

This content is brought to you by Manilla Johnson.

