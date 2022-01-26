Golf Essentials Every Beginner Golfer Should Know

—

Golf is one of the most popular sports in the world and it can be quite intimidating to newbies. Learning this sport requires individuals to spend hours on the golf course practicing and perfecting their skills. Golf has proved to offer many health benefits that can help you physically and mentally.

Keep in mind that golf can be an expensive sport as you may even have to break the bank to gather all the pieces of equipment. There are several types of equipment that you will require before you have your first golf lesson and these essentials vary from player to player.

If you have opted to train under a golf professional or a golf trainer, they can help you choose the right gear. Check these golf swing trainer aids by the Left Trough that will help become better in this sport.

Now that you have considered buying your first gold gear, it is better that you do some research and gain a basic understanding of the equipment you require.

Golf Clubs

The most obvious piece of equipment that you need to get started with golf is having a set of clubs. Your golf clubs come in various sizes, types, and even functions that will help you hit a golf ball a particular way. A typical set of clubs consider irons, wedges, sand wedge, woods, and a putter.

Remember there are beginner sets that are specifically designed for newbies. Once you have improved on your game and get into the competitive portion of the sport you can upgrade your gear accordingly. Read this article to know more about golf clubs and how they can work towards your benefit.

Golf Ball

When it comes to golf balls, many newbies think all balls are the same. However, each ball is suitable for various players of different abilities. There are a variety of balls in the market that help in improving your accuracy, and even increase your driving distance.

As a new golfer, you should use a two-piece ball as it will allow you to gain more control when practicing, and also they are more durable compared to the three-piece ball that is mostly used by professionals. As a newbie, you may end up losing a lot of balls while practicing to make sure you carry enough balls when on the course.

Golf Tee

When purchasing gold balls you must look out for golf tees that allow you to play your ball easily on them. There are two common types of tees, plastic and wooden that come in different lengths. As a golfer, it is your job to determine which material and length work best for you.

Most people consider using plastic as they are cheap and sets a good height for all your clubs. The best way to identify which tee works for you is by using both for the first time and deciding which one helps you hit a great shot. Keeping a few extra along with you will also help your playing partners as everyone keeps looking for tees.

Golf Bag

A golf bag is an essential golf gear as it allows you to keep all your clubs, tees, and golf balls in a safe place. As you know golf courses are huge and you need to move from one place to another comfortably. When choosing a golf bag you will always be attracted towards the high-end, fancy bags which are good but as a beginner, you don’t need to break the bank on the very first bag.

Look for bags that have plenty of pockets and can handle all amenities. By doing so you will not only save on costs but also use the money on other essential equipment that is needed for your golfing sessions. You can even consider pushcart bags as they can help you move around efficiently, however not all golf courses allow it.

Golf Clothes

Whenever you watch people golf, whether professionals or casual players you will always notice that they wear a certain type of clothing when on the course. Golfing is usually done under the open skies and the right attire will aid your performance on the course. Some of the essentials would include a glove, waterproof clothing, an umbrella, towel, shoes, and so on.

Some golf courses have made specific dress codes that all players must abide by to play on their course. Ensure that you wear appropriate clothing according to the weather as it will only help enhance your golfing experience.

Conclusion

These are some of the main golf essentials that every beginner should have when on the golf course. If you are planning a trip to Punta Cana, use this guide to have the perfect golf vacation in 2022 .

