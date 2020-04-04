Grelly, How it Boosts Up Your eBay Browsing

—

We are living in 2020 and technological advancement is at its peak right now. With our communication device getting smarter each year our lifestyle is now mostly entangled with various online platforms. The most impactful platform is the online shopping platform. Among the various online shopping portals, eBay is one of the most popular and one of the oldest online shopping sites still available today.

But for a beginner or in fact, for most of the people, online shopping on eBay can be a lot of hassle. With that in mind, people from grelly.com (grelly.uk in UK) brings you Grelly.

What is Grelly?

Grelly is an online website that works like an extension of eBay. It is a smart solution to shop online from eBay. Grelly’s smart interface allows common users to make quick search, look into special offers and also it allows users to dive into detail specifications of each product. Most importantly Grelly allows users to directly purchase from eBay. It is why Grelly is a smart assistant for eBay.

What will be the User Experience in Grelly?

The experience in Grelly can be divided into many categories. Such as:

Search: Grelly is an advanced search engine that helps a customer to search for products on eBay much easier and faster. When a user is visiting Grelly the first thing he or she will notice is a search bar and under that a list of product categories and it is a big list. With its advanced search engine, it can easily pick up keywords and identify products with the most accuracy. The list of product categories allows users to easily surf through Grelly to look for the ideal product.

Offers: When you are shopping online offers are the real deal that you look for. Unlike eBay, with Grelly a user does not have to search and look for offers. It is because, on the homepage, Grelly collects the complete list of offers that are available on eBay for the day and displays it in an organized manner. Each product comes with a proper thumbnail so the users can identify the exact product that they are looking for. For better inspection it also shows which product contains how much discount and what is the discount price and current price of the product into the thumbnail. It saves a lot of time for most of the customers and also keeps them away from the hassle of searching for discounts on eBay.

Product Specification and Purchase: Selecting a product from the search list in Grelly will show various types of details for the product. It will show common specifications of the product such as pictures, price, manufacturer, shipping details, etc. But it will also let you see what is the highest and lowest price for similar products and under what price range your product falls in. This will let customers evaluate the quality of the product. Grelly also shows a list of similar products to the customers for them to compare and select the ideal one.

About the purchase, Grelly lets you directly purchase a product from the eBay. Grelly only works as a medium to provide information on products available on eBay. It is to ensure the customer’s trust and also to help customers directly purchase from eBay so that they can get proper eBay guarantees and offers.

Does Grelly speed up Your eBay Browsing?

Well, technically the answer is yes. Grelly lists the items in such a proper manner so the customer does not have to browse unnecessarily. It also shows the daily offers available on eBay so that as a user you can directly look for what to by today without even searching with keywords. Grelly lets you compare with multiple eBay products and also it lets you purchase a product from eBay directly so you are safe with eBay guarantees and discounts and also safe from fraud purchase. With so much function available through Grelly, it is the most suitable website to speed up your eBay shopping.

Grelly is the perfect medium to gain knowledge about eBay products and is also an easy and reliable website. Speed up your eBay shopping today.

This content is sponsored by Shahina Parvin.

Photo: Shutterstock