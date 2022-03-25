How Older Homeowners Can Benefit From a Reverse Mortgage

—

It isn’t always easy to fund the things you want or need out of life. This is especially true for many people who are near retirement age or already retired. You are probably living on a fixed income, and the budget might be tight.

If you are over 62 and own your home, a reverse mortgage might be a good option for funding different aspects of retirement. A reverse mortgage offers homeowners 62 and older options for borrowing against the equity of their home. With that said, many people are unaware of some of the reasons why a person might want a reverse mortgage.

Tap Home Equity Without Having to Sell

If you own a home, it is a significant store of value. The only problem is that the value is tied up in the property. If you were to access the value of the home under conventional methods, you would need to sell the home to liquefy the asset. With a reverse mortgage, you can use the equity in your home without having to sell.

Secure Retirement Funding

Funding retirement isn’t cheap, and income from social security and pensions don’t go as far as it used to. Some homeowners can arrange a reverse mortgage loan that will provide monthly payments to help fund retirement. In many cases, these loans will continue to pay as long as one of the borrowers is still alive and living in the home.

A Variety of Options

Borrowers have a range of flexible options to choose from when it comes to reverse mortgages. You can get monthly payments, lump-sum payments, a line of credit or options that combine a lump sum with a monthly payment. Along with that, you also have reverse mortgage products from a variety of different lenders. You just need to take the time to do your research and compare different options. Check out different reverse mortgage reviews to make sure you are getting a loan that is a good fit for your situation.

No Payments on Reverse Mortgages

While the loans do come with fees and interest, it is possible to secure a reverse mortgage without having to pay any money upfront. What can make this an even better option is that most reverse mortgages require no loan payments until the borrower dies or moves from the home the loan is secured against. This is part of what can make it such an attractive option for people experiencing financial issues during retirement.

Not as Strict as a Regular Mortgage

Getting a mortgage to buy a home can be difficult. They are going to want to check your income, current debt obligations and your credit score . With a reverse mortgage, the requirements are not nearly as strict. They will still perform a financial assessment, but since the equity is already there in the home, the lenders do not worry as much about things like having a high income or a good credit score.

Fund Home Projects

Many older people want to keep their homes and age in place . With that said, your home might not be suitable for the needs of an aging person or couple. This means that you might need to spend money adapting the home through renovations. This is another way a reverse mortgage can be useful. A reverse mortgage can be an easy way for older people to secure the money they need for home renovations.

Protection if the Balance Exceeds Property Value

Many people worry about what may happen if the balance of the loan exceeds the value of the home. What if home values drop and the property is worth less than the balance of the loan? What if the balance outgrows the value of the home? This could be a problem with other types of loans, but it isn’t with a reverse mortgage. A reverse mortgage is a type of non-recourse loan . This means that the amount to be repaid can never exceed the value of the property.

Your Heirs Are Not Locked In

Most reverse mortgages are paid when the borrower dies or moves from the home. However, your children or other heirs would not be forced to sell if they do not want to. They could sell the home to pay the balance of the loan, but they wouldn’t have to. Your heirs would have the option to pay the loan if they want to keep the home.

Conclusion

A reverse mortgage can be beneficial, but they do come with conditions. As an example, you will be expected to maintain the property, hold homeowners insurance and pay property taxes. A failure to keep up with your obligations could result in foreclosure.

That is why it is so important to assess all your options before taking any loan. Evaluate your situation and investigate every funding option you have. If you do settle on a reverse mortgage as the best choice for your funding needs, make sure to check out different offers and read the terms of the loan before signing.

