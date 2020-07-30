How to Clean Stainless Steel Restaurant Equipment: Best Cleaning Practices for Commercial Kitchens

—

When you are running a business in the foodservice industry, you need to take care of the health and safety of employees and clients of your establishment. These aspects depend on the cleanliness of tools. Stainless steel restaurant equipment is one of the highly popular choices among business owners. Work surfaces made of this type of material is stain and rust resistant. Scratches and dings won’t disturb you with time. Durability is another benefit that makes, for example, a stainless steel table a valuable investment. So, it’s not just an aesthetic option that can match with any type of design and décor. Stainless steel restaurant equipment will enhance the optimization of meal preparation works withstanding temperature fluctuations, effects of abrasion, and regular use of cleaning chemicals. However, the washing, sanitation, and disinfection procedures must be a top priority. As even if dirt and harmful microorganism cannot destroy the integrity of professional metal furniture, it can negatively affect the food prep process.

The right procedure of cleaning and care for stainless steel restaurant equipment

To maintain a safe and clean environment, there are different suggested methods depending on the problem. For example, to remove fingerprints, it is necessary to use warm water, soft cloth, and the appropriate detergent. Polish cleaner can come in handy when caring for tables made of stainless steel, metal shelf, and, generally metal surfaces and tops, where fingerprints are a common visual defect that requires daily care. To eliminate oil marks, you should apply effective hydrocarbon solvents. The other more serious signs that signal about the need for full and careful washing activities of your furniture are corrosion, poor laboratory test results, age, accumulation of dirt, grime, and dust due to active food prep processes. Remember, poorly cleaned surfaces will have bad consequences. The following recommendations are for proper and wise cleaning of your stainless steel restaurant equipment:

Use bacteria-killing cleansers. Chlorine-based solutions can be quite effective for your stainless steel tops. However, it also can harm the metal surface, destroying its protective layer. For disinfection, consider chlorine-free options with antibacterial effects.

Avoid steel wool. If you don't want your tops to look ugly due to scratches, don't use steel wool. And even if stainless steel restaurant equipment is resistant to scratches, it is better not to risk your property and apply a soft and flexible type of material for washing.

Wipe in the direction of the finish. Scrubbing against the finish of the stainless steel will cause serious damages with time.

Liquidate food and water spills right away. To avoid damaging the protective chromium layer, the spilled food should not overstay on the surface. React quickly to ensure furniture longevity.

Consider glass cleaners. In case your tops have mirror-polished finish, a glass cleaner is a daily necessity.

Always rinse the equipment. Don't leave detergents for too long. Such an approach can lead to premature damages.

Purchasing stainless steel products for your new establishment can be quite challenging tasks as you need quality and guarantees of getting all benefits of stainless steel items. If you want a solid and hassle-free solution, pick AmGoodSupply products. You can choose reliable equipment that will serve your business for many years.

—

Photo: Shutterstock