Novawave Antenna Reviews: Avoid Scam Novawave USA Report?

Good things happen to those who wait! Have you been waiting for a time when you can enjoy your favorite TV broadcast shows in the comfort of your home without having to break the bank in the process? Are you tired of having your mood ruined by signal interruptions while watching your favorite sports shows? I’ll tell you how I bumped into this new champ called the Novawave Antenna, which is the solution we have all been waiting for.

The last match between Liverpool and Chelsea marked the day I put an end to cable TV subscriptions and traditional antennas. The weather was a bit cloudy and windy that day, and my TV signal reception was greatly disturbed. That made me and my friend who came over to watch the match with me to keep climbing up and down the antenna pole to reposition the cable for a better signal.

However, it went bad the next moment if we repaired it now. To think that we didn’t even mind the stress the whole situation was causing us. We were just too invested in knowing the outcome of the match that nothing else mattered. But things went from frying pan to fire when rain started falling heavily and the TV stopped receiving signal absolutely. There was no way we could go inside the heavy rain to check the antenna again.

We were literally infuriated that we didn’t get to see the end of the match. Annoyed, I took to my phone and googled for Alternatives To Cable TV. That was when I came across Novawave Antenna. The numerous positive reviews Novawave gathered especially in the USA convinced me to give it a try. I don’t regret buying it at all, but I must tell you now that it is also not that perfect prince charming you’re probably fantasizing about.

In this Novawave Antenna Review, I am going to expose everything about Novawave Antenna for you. This review is not like those sugarcoated Novawave Antenna Reviews you have been seeing. You will find out what Novawave Antenna is, how it works, if it is a scam, why you should use it, the good sides and the bad sides of buying the Novawave especially in the USA. Grab a drink, and let this party begin!

Introducing USA Novawave Antenna (Novawave Antenna USA Reviews)

The Novawave Antenna is a compact and revolutionary replacement to Cable TV that is built to help you save from Cable subscription expenses. Like the traditional antenna, the Novawave Antenna transforms radio waves into electrical signals and helps you to enjoy your favorite broadcast shows in a classy way. Novawave Antenna is an incredible way of finally getting rid of those traditional TV antennas that make your TV broadcast experience uncomfortable.

Novawave TV Antenna is lightweight and loaded with features. It’s easy to set up and allows you to cancel your cable subscription and save big every month. NovaWave antennas are powerful units that provide clear reception. It might even give you a better resolution than your cable provider.

Unlike the Cable Antenna that you place outdoors, this compact and portable TV is an indoor antenna. Aside from solving the problem of subscription, it also solves the problem of signal interruptions due to bad weather conditions. The Novawave Antenna is built to receive different wave ranges: VHF, FM, to UHF.

The Novawave modern antenna is built by utilizing high-end and durable materials. It is compact, lightweight and portable. Built with high-end materials, the Novawave Antenna is able to transmit clearer waves when you place it indoors. It is a plug-and-play DIY technology. The installation is very simple and easy. It requires no special skills or tools to use it, unlike traditional antennas that need the expertise of an electrical engineer to get it fixed.

The Novawave Antenna lets you watch all your favorite TV broadcast shows or channels for free. You absolutely no longer have to make a monthly cable subscription to watch your TV. This makes the antenna a very cost-effective product that’s worth investing in.

What Should You Know About USA Novawave Antenna Other Novawave Reviews Do Not Tell You

Indoor TV antenna

Passive gain antenna

Double-sided tapes included

Easy to set up, plug-and-play

Lightweight and compact

470-862MHz

Receiving range: UHF

Impedance 75 Ohm

Passive gain: 3-5dB

Coaxial port fitment

What Makes Novawave Antenna Better Than Similar Products In The United States?

Are you on the web trying to know why Novawave Antenna is regarded as one of the best indoor TV antennas in the USA? Then this section of our review is specifically for you. Let’s quickly go over the key features of Novawave Antenna. Understanding what qualities a product possesses is the best and faster way of understanding the product entirely and what it can and cannot offer

Compact and Lightweight: Novawave Antenna is very light and comes with a very thin design. When placed in your room, it takes up just a tiny space. This even makes the device easy to be moved around.

Discreet Design: The Novawave Antenna is very discreet when placed in your home. There’s no need to worry that placing it indoors may ruin your home décoration, because it won’t. It’ll only add to the beauty of the home with its sleek and modern design.

High Video Definition: Novawave Antenna supports full HD 1080p signals. The clarity and quality of the pictures will amaze you! Its quality will not easily compare with even the best conventional TV antenna. Even broadcast stations transmitted from 30 miles away are transmitted in the highest quality.

Portable: Novawave Antenna is extremely portable. Having a thin size, makes it easy to take the Novawave Antenna with you to any staycation, to the hotel and elsewhere.

Window or Wall Mountable: As an indoor antenna, the best place you’d want to mount your Novawave antenna is on the window where the transmissions will be amplified. The manufacturer remarked that the Novawave Antenna can also be affixed to the wall. If you want something quite discreet, you can place it behind your TV set.

Energy-saving: One remarkable feature of the Novawave Antenna is that it uses low energy. It is designed not only to save you from not only having to make cable subscriptions every month, but to also help you save from your utility bills. With the traditional antennas, your bills just keep skyrocketing. The Novawave Antenna will be a thoughtful alternative to Cable’s incompetence.

Comes with Free App: The Novawave Antenna manufacturer also created an app that’s absolutely free of charge and designed to help you find the best place to keep your antenna for a better signal. The quality of programs your antenna receives depends largely on the distance from broadcast towers, this is why this app is expedient.

Extremely Affordable: Novawave Antenna is undeniably cost-effective. It will shock you to know that the average USA home spends more than $1000 annually on Cable subscriptions. But Novawave Antenna allows you to access all your favorite broadcast TV free and let your money stay in your pocket for you!

Easy to Set Up and Use: Novawave Antenna is a simple DIY technology. There’s no technical expertise nor specific tools required to get the antenna to work. All you have to do is to connect the Novawave to your television and start gaining instant access to your favorite broadcast TV shows and channels.

What Makes Novawave Antenna Work In The USA? (Novawave Antenna USA Reviews Consumer Reports)

Novawave Antenna works by getting radio waves and turning them into electric signals. Novawave gives you a free ticket to enjoy your cherished HDTV broadcast TV channels and shows you love, and also games, favorite American sports channels, and local news. This means that finally you and I can now save up money spent subscribing to Cable Television; you subscribe now and it finishes the next minute. No more of that!

What you might not have known before now is that you can actually enjoy more than 90 of the best 100 TV slots communicated free over the air. With traditional antennas, that’s unthinkable, but with the amazing Novawave Antenna you get to partake in this LIBERATION!

To start enjoying your broadcast channels for free with Novawave Antenna, you must first get the champ from the manufacturer’s official website. Aside from giving you the opportunity to put your money back in your pocket, this product is also offered at an amazing discount right now. This discount is only for the moment, there’s no idea of when it will be taken down. That’s why you have to hasten and place your order while it lasts.

Do I Need Novawave Antenna In The USA?

I didn’t know how much I needed the Novawave Antenna until I ditched my Cable TV and started using it. I was only angry that it took me so long to discover the device. So, if you ask me who I recommend the product for, I will quickly answer that it’s for People like me who are always complaining about signal interruption and who are tired of missing out on their favourite broadcast shows or series.

Those who hate their favorite TV shows getting interrupted just because their cable TV subscription expired should get the Novawave Antenna and have peace of mind. People who love clear picture clarity should definitely go for this product, because the Novawave Antenna can support full HD broadcasted 1080p signals. but still wants to enjoy quality show time?

Novawave Antenna is just the right thing you need to trim down your ever increasing cable charges. If you’re looking to have unlimited free access to your favorite TV broadcast shows and broadcast channels, then you shouldn’t delay. That good things happen to those who wait is not with regards to procrastination.

If you delay, this may pass you by because the company has warned that there’s only a limited availability of product. Get your own Novawave Antenna now that the 50% discount and 30-day money-back guarantee still apply. You have nothing to lose, you can return it if it does not meet up to your expectations.

Novawave Antenna reviews state that Novawave features so many qualities that are thrilling, including that it’s extremely easy to use compared to traditional antennas. It’s also compact, lightweight, portable and discreet. You don’t have to worry about wires getting tangled every time or even fear that the kids may trip on the wires and injure themselves. Enjoy absolute peace with Novawave Antenna, because there are no such wires to seize up your space.

Why Should I Buy Novawave Antenna In The UK, USA?

Many Novawave reviews from loyal customers say that Novawave Antenna are superior to other high-end indoor TV antennas, minus the affordable price tag. They supports full HD 1080p signals. The clarity and quality of the pictures will amaze you. They are portable and durable to stand the test of time.

Our Novawave Antenna USA Review states it Wan Work On Any Modern Television Set: This is another juicy advantage of using this modern antenna; ability to work on any modern television. This entails that you don’t start looking for different antennas for your various TV sets. The Novawave Antenna can work properly with all of them.

Watch Your Favorite TV Broadcast Shows for Free: Many people are asking if Novawave Antenna is really cool because it seems really too great to possibly be genuine! The answer is for you to give it a try by yourself. The Novawave is not like the Cable TV where you have to make a frequent subscription to be able to broadcast your programs. Not only that you’ll have a free ticket to broadcast your favorite channels, Novawave offers you free access also to broadcast shows from top transmission organizations.

High Definition Camera: Novawave Antenna supports full HD broadcasted 1080p signals. The clarity and quality of the pictures will amaze you! Its quality cannot even be compared with the best conventional TV antenna out there. Even broadcast stations transmitted from 30 miles away are transmitted in the highest quality possible.

Novawave Is Very Simple to Set Up and Use: Setting up the antenna is very easy to do. You needn’t bother with the assistance of any pro or specific technical tools to get it to work. Simply connect Novawave to your TV, turn on the power, and begin filtering for all the accessible transmission channels. It couldn’t have been simpler!

It’s Very Portable: You can totally take your Novawave with you to the inn, staycations, or anywhere you wish to! You can likewise put your stunning Novawave anywhere you observe that you get the most grounded signal.

Purchasing Comes With No-Hassles Return Policy: In case you are not happy with your Novawave item, you are permitted to return it within 30 days of procurement for a full refund.

Novawave Antenna Package (Novawave USA Reviews)

In case you want to quickly place your order for Novawave Antenna, it’s necessary that you first and foremost get to the end of this novawave antenna review. Also, it’s necessary that you know what to expect from any product you’re purchasing online.

Such that if any of the expected items is missing in the package you received you can quickly contact the company’s customer support to return the product. For that, here’s a sneak peek of what you are going to be receiving after you have placed an order for the Novawave Antenna:

1 box

1 Novawave Antenna, assuming you ordered for one Novawave Antenna

1 standard coaxial cable to connect to your TV

1 user instructions manual

How Do I Use Novawave Antenna In The USA?

Novawave Antenna is a very simple Do-It-Yourself technology. There’s no technical expertise nor tools required to get the antenna started. All you have to do is to follow these simple steps:

First of all, you have to attach or affix your Novawave to your wall or window. The second step is for you to connect your Novawave to your television with the provided coaxial cable. And the final step is for you to scan to find and filter all available channels and start watching your favorite TV broadcast channels. It’s that simple!

Pros (Novawave Antenna USA Review)

Novawave Antenna is versatile; it can work on any modern television set.

Ergonomic design

View your favorite broadcast shows, sitcoms, local news, and movies for free

Can pick up broadcast signals from 30 miles away

Supports for Full HD broadcasted 1080p signals

Simple and easy to use; Novawave is a plug and play tech.

Cost-effective

Enjoy high quality video and audio

50% discount when you order from the company’s website

100% No-Hassle Returns

Cons (Novawave USA Review)

Novawave Antenna can only be purchased online and from the company’s official web page alone.

May not include subscription services like Apple TV or Disney Plus.

The 50% special offer is valid only for the moment.

Due to high demand, Novawave may be out of stock for months.

Are Novawave Antennas Any Good?

The functions of the Novawave Antenna seem too good to be true for most people. That’s why there are tons of questions asking if it isn’t really against the law to use the Novawave Antenna. With all its tremendous features, positive customer reviews and the fact that it’s sold by a reputable company, Novawave Antenna can not possibly be a scam. It is as legal as it is to own a TV set. What’s even illegal is the obscene amount of money you pay to Cable TV.

Novawave found a way to help consumers cut down their skyrocketing satellite, energy, and cable TV bills. And that’s commendable. We highly recommend this product for you. Novawave offers you free access to watch broadcast shows even from your top broadcast channels like ABC, FOX, Global, CBS, METV, The CW, PBS, FXM, and so on. Read on to find out where you can buy the original Novawave and the prices.

Where Can I Buy the Novawave Antenna?

Have you decided to buy the Novawave Antenna? Good for you! Visit the official website of the manufacturer to place your order, or you can easily click here to direct you to the website. The manufacturer’s payment system is very secure, and this means you don’t have anything to worry about.

Get your original Novawave Antenna now while supplies are still in stock! The manufacturer warns that once the current stock is sold out, it might take them months before there could be any units available again for sale. To make sure you don’t lose out on the current discount off the regular price discount, place your order now!

Where To Buy & Prices of the Novawave Antenna

As of when I was writing this review, Novawave Antenna was being offered at a 50% discount off the usual price, and you can claim this on the official website. Ensure you make all purchases from the official website.

This will give you the opportunity to understand the company’s money-back guarantee policy and the necessary steps you should take. A 100% 30-day money-back guarantee applies, plus free shipping. Just select the pack that appeals to you most on the online store. You can buy:

1x Novawave Antenna for $49.99, plus free shipping.

2x Novawave Antenna units for $99.99. Shipping is equally free.

3x Novawave Antenna units for $111.99, plus free shipping.

4x Novawave Antenna units for $136.99, plus free shipping.

Novawave Return Policy (Novawave UK Reviews)

Novawave operates a 100% no-hassle return policy. The money-back-guarantee lasts for 30 days and is effective from the day you receive your purchase. If more than 30 days have gone by since delivery of your purchase, unfortunately, they can’t offer you a refund, or exchange the product any longer.

And assuming you return your purchase within 30 days from receipt, you must ensure that the product is still in brand new condition, and in its original packaging, unused. Also, ensure that you return your product to the return facility address provided by the customer service.

For more information please visit the manufacturer’s official website.

Novawave Antenna Reviews USA Consumers Report

Nick D. Boston, MA

“Killer product. I’m able to watch all of my favorite sports broadcasts, and in full HD, too. It would be ridiculous to keep paying for cable at this point. You’re literally just throwing your money in the trash. Just one payment to Novawave and you’ll never have to pay another bill ever again.”

Sharon V. Santa Monica, CA

“Terrific quality compared to other antennas I’ve used! Who knew I could get such great reception and so many shows without paying for cable? It’s surprisingly easy to set up as well – I did it all by myself! Forget cable – get a NovaWave instead!”

Lucas P. San Antonio, TX

“I was afraid to cut off cable TV because I was worried about losing my favorite shows. But once I learned that more than 90 of the top 100 television channels are broadcast free over the air, I made the jump. I’m happier with my TV than ever, and I’m saving BIG bucks by not paying for cable anymore!”

Anthony M. Miami, Florida

“Certain Major League sports games weren’t available on TV in my area, so I was stuck with watching them on my tiny cell phone screen. But now with Novawave, I can watch the big game right on my giant TV! Instead of squinting at a tiny screen, I now throw viewing parties with all my friends. I wouldn’t go back to cable if you paid me a million bucks!”

Kimberly S. Decatur, Illinois

“I hated wasting good money paying for a bunch of cable channels that I never even watched! So I cut my cable TV and switched to Novawave. Now I can watch the shows I want to watch, without having to pay for a bunch of junk. Novawave really changed the way I watch TV, and it’s saved me a lot of money, too!”

Devin H. Plano, Texas

“Novawave was super easy to set up! I’m no computer or gadget specialist, believe me. When it comes to tech, I’m totally clueless. But doing the setup for Novawave was so easy, even for someone as technically hopeless as me. If I could get this thing set up, believe me – anybody could!”

Roger F. Granada Hills, California

“Novawave is amazing! I was getting ripped off by my cable TV provider every month. Well, I finally said “goodbye” to cable bills, but not to my favorite broadcast shows! Novawave is positively fantastic – it lets me get rid of cable, but I can still watch all my favorite sports and shows on broadcast channels!”

FAQs On Novawave Antenna Reviews USA

The Novawave antenna will work anywhere you set it. However, it may get the best reception when you place it against a window. We recommend that you try out different locations to see which location gives you the strongest signals.

How many channels will I be able to access?

The channels available will vary, depending on your distance from the broadcast tower and other environmental factors. For instance, if there are obstructions between your location and the broadcast tower, your signal may not be so strong.

Can I install my Novawave antenna outside?

No, the Novawave antenna is an indoor antenna. It’s not weatherproof, as it was specifically designed to be used indoors only.

Do I need an internet connection for the Novawave antenna to work?

No, not at all. All you need is a TV, and electricity!

Will one Novawave antenna give me free

channels on every TV in my home?

No, each TV in your home will need its own Novawave antenna.

What is the delivery time?

Your order is processed and delivered to you between 3-7 days from the date you placed your order. Once your order has shipped you will receive an email with your tracking details.

How do I return my order?

The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So if you are not satisfied with your product, you may return it back to the company for a full refund. If you’re ready to return your product, reach out to the customer support team.

What makes Novawave Antenna so unique?

Novawave supports full HD, from 720p to 1080p. Watch your favorite broadcast shows and channels in the highest audio and video quality possible!

Our Takeaway (Novawave USA Reviews)

You no longer have to just sit in your home and whine about Cable TV and wishing there was an alternative to that. If you are truly fed up with signal interruptions, Cable TV subscription charges, and being denied access to your favorite broadcast shows and channels then get Novawave Antenna. Everything about Novawave Antenna works just as when you have your cable subscription, and even better.

