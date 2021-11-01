San Diego’s Jason Hughes is a Fan of These 3 Motivational Speakers

—

The pursuit of constant growth and learning is at the cellular level of what Jason Hughes and the Hughes Marino brand is all about. Inviting world-renowned speakers to share ideas at Hughes Marino’s events is commonplace at the tenant representation company, where inspiration is part of its incentive program. There are family outings, team retreats, and weekly “town hall” meetings. Hughes Marino’s employees have participated in beach clean-ups, monthly birthday celebrations and have been privy to brainstorming sessions with top business leaders. Headquartered in San Diego, Jason Hughes and Hughes Marino have seemingly made a lasting impression on countless authors and speakers. The interactions were so inspiring, Jason Hughes and Hughes Marino have landed in several of these business leaders’ books. Here are three speakers who met with the Hughes Marino team and had a mutually rewarding experience.

Joe Calloway: A Favorite of Hughes Marino

Business coach and prolific author Joe Calloway featured Jason Hughes and Hughes Marino in his book, The Leadership Mindset. The book, which came out in 2019, centers on how leaders can make or break a team of employees and how culture is a major driving factor in the success of a business. Calloway has worked for brands such as Coca-Cola, Verizon, Delta Airlines, and American Express and is an honoree of the National Speakers Associations’ Speaker Hall of Fame. The globally recognized speaker says he was proud to visit Hughes Marino’s San Diego headquarters for a heart-to-heart.

“Shay and Jason Hughes have created, nurtured, and grown a remarkable team that I’d have confidence in no matter what assignment, task, or challenge they were given. Not because of their skills, which are formidable, but because of who they are,” Joe Calloway wrote on Hughes Marino’s blog. Hughes Marino’s award-winning company culture has also set it apart from other tenant representation companies. When Calloway spoke at a Hughes Marino retreat, he inspired Jason Hughes and Hughes Marino’s employees with a story about Les Schwab Tire Centers. The iconic tire brand offered customer service at such an elite level that staff would run to customers’ cars when they entered the parking lot. Ever since Calloway’s inspiring speech, Jason Hughes and the Hughes Marino team continue to find new opportunities to “run to the car” when making new business introductions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Mike Robbins: A Team Player Prized by Jason Hughes and Hughes Marino San Diego

Mike Robbins, who has authored multiple books including, We’re All in This Together, has been affiliated with Hughes Marino since the company’s early days. Robbins, a former player for the Kansas City Royals, played a crucial part in shaping Hughes Marino’s culture and even made Jason Hughes and Shay Hughes proud by giving Hughes Marino a shout-out in the book. The business coach, who counts Google, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, and eBay among his elite clientele, said he is also impressed with how Jason Hughes challenges his team to bring out their A-game while doing so in a way where employees feel supported and treated with compassion. The book emphasizes how the importance of fostering a culture of high-performance, trust, and belonging can add to the authenticity of a brand. Jason Hughes and Shay Hughes have shared that they see Robbins’ message of positivity and kindness as a universal remedy for employees’ feelings in corporations across America. “We each have a different role, but we all have the same job—to help the team win,” Robbins wrote.

Jesse Itzler: Jason Hughes and Hughes Marino’s Favorite Hype Man

In 2019, best-selling author and business mogul Jesse Itzler was invited to speak with Jason Hughes and the Hughes Marino team in honor of Hughes Marino’s anniversary. Itzler, an extreme endurance athlete, former rapper, and co-founder of Marquis Jet, offered Jason Hughes and Hughes Marino employees the advice he lives by. Itzler, who is married to Spanx founder Sarah Blakely, delivered a powerful speech to the Hughes Marino team in San Diego and also talked about writing the New York Times bestsellers Living with a SEAL and Living with the Monks.

Itzler’s electric personality ignited Jason Hughes and the Hughes Marino team. Here are five key lessons from his speech:

1. Set aside 10% of the day for yourself

While Hughes Marino is all about delivering results and exceeding expectations, Jason Hughes wants to make sure his team members can recharge and take time to be with family and friends. The company offers extended time off during holidays and other incentives.

2. Don’t give up

Itzler keeps a phrase on his wall that reads, “I didn’t come this far to only come this far.” It’s an eye-opening motivational statement unlike any other. Itzler referenced Navy Seal David Goggins, who taught him that when the brain says you’re done, you’re only 40% done. When you want to quit, that’s the moment you need to push harder and keep going. Jason Hughes takes great pride in encouraging employees to persevere in this way.

3. No zero-days!

Whether it’s a personal goal or a company initiative, there’s no reason to stay stagnant or have a “zero-day,” as Itzler calls it. Always keep moving onward. Jason Hughes is also a big fan of former Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz’s book Onward, and “onward” has indeed become a mantra for those at Hughes Marino.

4. Pressure is a privilege

As Queen and David Bowie once sang, we’re all “Under Pressure.” And Itzler insists without pressure, you’re not living life to the fullest. No pressure, no diamonds. Use it as an opportunity to grow. The pursuit of growth and learning is one of Hughes Marino’s core values. Jason Hughes feels it’s an integral part of being a valuable team player.

5. Remember tomorrow

When making a decision, consider how that decision will impact you and others tomorrow. Live in the present but keep an eye on the future and how today’s actions will affect future professional and personal dealings.

—

This content is brought to you by Hannah Madison.

Shutterstock