Statute of Limitations for Car Accidents in Virginia

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

Car accidents can be a traumatic and stressful experience for everyone involved. In Virginia, specific laws determine how long you have to file a claim or lawsuit after the crash. This is known as the statute of limitations. Understanding the statute of limitations is important to protect your legal rights.

What Is a Statute of Limitations?

A statute of limitations is a law that sets a specific time limit within which a legal claim or lawsuit must be filed. A statute of limitations aims to ensure that legal claims are brought forward promptly while the evidence and witnesses are still available. Once the statute of limitations has expired, you will be barred from bringing a claim or lawsuit related to the incident.

In Virginia, the statute of limitations for car accidents is two years from the date of the crash. If you are involved in a collision, you must file a claim or lawsuit two years from the accident date. This time limit applies to personal injury and property damage claims.

What Happens if the Statute of Limitations Expires

You will be barred from bringing the claim or lawsuit if the statute of limitations expires before a claim or lawsuit is filed. There are some exceptions to the statute of limitations, such as if the individual is a minor or if the individual is unable to file a claim due to incapacity. However, these are relatively rare.

What Should I Do if I Am Involved in a Car Accident in Virginia?

If you are involved in a crash, take the following steps:

Seek medical attention immediately, even if you do not believe you have been injured. Some injuries may not become apparent until days or weeks after the collision.

Contact the police and file a report of the crash.

Collect evidence from the accident scene, such as photos and witness contact information.

Contact an attorney who specializes in car crash cases.

File a claim or lawsuit within two years of the date of the accident.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Take these steps as soon as possible after the collision, as the statute of limitations for car accidents in Virginia is only two years. An attorney can advise you on the best course of action and help you navigate the legal process. Call the best car accident lawyers to ensure you can recover the full amount of damages to which you are entitled.

What Happens if I Am Partially at Fault for the Collision?

In Virginia, your compensation may be reduced if you are found to be partially at fault for a car accident. This is known as the doctrine of contributory negligence. Under this doctrine, if an individual is found to be even 1% at fault for an accident, they will not be able to recover any damages.

However, there are some exceptions to this rule. For example, if the other party was also found to be at fault, the court may apportion the fault between the parties and reduce the amount of damages awarded to the individual who was partially at fault.

Proving fault in a car accident can be complex and requires the help of an experienced attorney. Your lawyer can help gather evidence to prove that the other party was at fault and that you were not entirely to blame for the crash.

What Types of Damages Can I Recover in a Car Crash Case?

An individual can recover economic and non-economic damages in a car accident case. Economic damages include medical expenses, lost wages, and property damage. Non-economic damages include pain and suffering, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life.

In certain cases, an individual may also be able to recover punitive damages . These damages are intended to punish the other party for particularly egregious conduct. Punitive damages are typically awarded in cases where the other party’s conduct was particularly reckless or intentional.

There are caps on the damages an individual can recover in a car accident case. An attorney can help you understand the caps that apply to your case and ensure that you can recover the full amount of damages to which you are entitled.

Contact a Virginia Car Accident Lawyer

Collisions can be a traumatic and stressful experience. It is important to understand the statute of limitations for car accidents in Virginia and to take the necessary steps to protect your legal rights. If you are found to be partially at fault for the accident, your compensation may be reduced.

An experienced attorney can help you gather evidence to prove that the other party was at fault and that you were not entirely to blame for the accident. Also, you can recover both economic and non-economic damages in a car accident case.

—

This content is brought to you by Michelle Eddy.

iStockPhoto